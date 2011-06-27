  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,432$37,245$38,134
Clean$35,383$36,171$37,020
Average$33,286$34,024$34,794
Rough$31,189$31,876$32,567
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,811$31,738$32,738
Clean$29,924$30,823$31,782
Average$28,150$28,993$29,871
Rough$26,377$27,163$27,959
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,050$41,895$42,819
Clean$39,869$40,687$41,569
Average$37,506$38,271$39,069
Rough$35,143$35,855$36,568
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,154$20,568$21,022
Clean$19,574$19,975$20,409
Average$18,414$18,789$19,181
Rough$17,254$17,603$17,953
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,409$31,252$32,164
Clean$29,534$30,351$31,225
Average$27,784$28,549$29,347
Rough$26,033$26,746$27,468
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,162$44,050$45,023
Clean$41,920$42,780$43,708
Average$39,435$40,240$41,079
Rough$36,951$37,700$38,450
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,073$30,999$31,998
Clean$29,207$30,105$31,064
Average$27,476$28,318$29,195
Rough$25,745$26,530$27,327
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,066$28,783$29,560
Clean$27,258$27,953$28,697
Average$25,642$26,293$26,970
Rough$24,027$24,633$25,244
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,266$26,529$27,875
Clean$24,539$25,764$27,061
Average$23,084$24,235$25,433
Rough$21,630$22,705$23,805
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,008$25,987$27,035
Clean$24,288$25,238$26,245
Average$22,848$23,739$24,667
Rough$21,409$22,241$23,088
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,968$31,819$32,738
Clean$30,077$30,901$31,782
Average$28,294$29,067$29,871
Rough$26,512$27,232$27,959
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,352$28,301$29,320
Clean$26,565$27,485$28,464
Average$24,991$25,853$26,752
Rough$23,416$24,221$25,040
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,592$35,567$36,623
Clean$33,596$34,542$35,553
Average$31,605$32,491$33,415
Rough$29,614$30,440$31,276
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,760$32,116$33,563
Clean$29,875$31,190$32,583
Average$28,104$29,338$30,624
Rough$26,334$27,486$28,664
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,185$30,573$32,052
Clean$28,345$29,692$31,116
Average$26,665$27,929$29,244
Rough$24,985$26,166$27,373
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,027$43,913$44,882
Clean$41,789$42,647$43,571
Average$39,312$40,115$40,950
Rough$36,835$37,583$38,329
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,015$29,261$30,591
Clean$27,209$28,418$29,698
Average$25,596$26,730$27,911
Rough$23,984$25,043$26,125
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,340$40,149$41,035
Clean$38,207$38,992$39,837
Average$35,943$36,676$37,441
Rough$33,678$34,361$35,045
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,123$38,034$39,025
Clean$36,055$36,938$37,886
Average$33,918$34,745$35,607
Rough$31,781$32,551$33,328
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,833$41,931$43,121
Clean$39,657$40,722$41,862
Average$37,307$38,304$39,344
Rough$34,957$35,886$36,826
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,624$30,449$31,341
Clean$28,772$29,571$30,426
Average$27,066$27,815$28,596
Rough$25,361$26,059$26,766
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,128$29,987$30,916
Clean$28,290$29,123$30,013
Average$26,613$27,393$28,208
Rough$24,936$25,664$26,402
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,050$41,895$42,819
Clean$39,869$40,687$41,569
Average$37,506$38,271$39,069
Rough$35,143$35,855$36,568
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,445$38,231$39,091
Clean$36,368$37,129$37,949
Average$34,212$34,924$35,666
Rough$32,057$32,720$33,384
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,584$34,383$35,253
Clean$32,617$33,392$34,224
Average$30,684$31,409$32,165
Rough$28,751$29,426$30,106
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,176$28,130$29,153
Clean$26,394$27,319$28,302
Average$24,829$25,697$26,600
Rough$23,265$24,074$24,897
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,393$26,936$27,531
Clean$25,633$26,160$26,727
Average$24,114$24,606$25,119
Rough$22,595$23,053$23,512
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,297$39,086$39,948
Clean$37,195$37,959$38,782
Average$34,990$35,705$36,449
Rough$32,786$33,451$34,116
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,441$27,625$28,890
Clean$25,680$26,829$28,047
Average$24,158$25,236$26,360
Rough$22,636$23,643$24,672
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,172$32,049$32,998
Clean$30,275$31,125$32,035
Average$28,480$29,277$30,108
Rough$26,686$27,429$28,181
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,376$44,268$45,245
Clean$42,128$42,992$43,924
Average$39,631$40,439$41,282
Rough$37,134$37,886$38,640
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,135$37,094$38,134
Clean$35,095$36,025$37,020
Average$33,015$33,886$34,794
Rough$30,935$31,747$32,567
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,039$41,883$42,808
Clean$39,857$40,676$41,558
Average$37,495$38,260$39,058
Rough$35,133$35,845$36,558
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,393$29,326$30,330
Clean$27,576$28,480$29,444
Average$25,942$26,789$27,673
Rough$24,307$25,098$25,902
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,176$28,130$29,153
Clean$26,394$27,319$28,302
Average$24,829$25,697$26,600
Rough$23,265$24,074$24,897
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,369$29,301$30,305
Clean$27,552$28,457$29,420
Average$25,919$26,767$27,651
Rough$24,286$25,077$25,881
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,681$29,608$30,606
Clean$27,855$28,754$29,713
Average$26,204$27,047$27,926
Rough$24,553$25,340$26,138
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,287$31,163$32,110
Clean$29,416$30,265$31,173
Average$27,672$28,468$29,298
Rough$25,929$26,671$27,422
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,297$39,086$39,948
Clean$37,195$37,959$38,782
Average$34,990$35,705$36,449
Rough$32,786$33,451$34,116
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,172$32,049$32,998
Clean$30,275$31,125$32,035
Average$28,480$29,277$30,108
Rough$26,686$27,429$28,181
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,088$29,171$30,330
Clean$27,280$28,330$29,444
Average$25,663$26,648$27,673
Rough$24,046$24,965$25,902
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,332$24,833$25,381
Clean$23,632$24,117$24,640
Average$22,231$22,685$23,158
Rough$20,831$21,253$21,676
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,198$30,855$31,572
Clean$29,329$29,965$30,650
Average$27,591$28,186$28,806
Rough$25,852$26,407$26,963
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,527$40,340$41,231
Clean$38,389$39,177$40,027
Average$36,114$36,851$37,620
Rough$33,839$34,525$35,212
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,910$38,690$39,544
Clean$36,818$37,574$38,389
Average$34,636$35,343$36,080
Rough$32,454$33,112$33,771
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,705$39,502$40,373
Clean$37,591$38,363$39,195
Average$35,363$36,085$36,837
Rough$33,136$33,808$34,479
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,376$44,268$45,245
Clean$42,128$42,992$43,924
Average$39,631$40,439$41,282
Rough$37,134$37,886$38,640
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,904$27,862$28,890
Clean$26,130$27,059$28,047
Average$24,581$25,452$26,360
Rough$23,032$23,846$24,672
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,836$35,693$36,623
Clean$33,834$34,664$35,553
Average$31,829$32,606$33,415
Rough$29,823$30,547$31,276
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,010$34,710$35,476
Clean$33,031$33,709$34,440
Average$31,073$31,707$32,368
Rough$29,115$29,706$30,297
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,539 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,764 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,539 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,764 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,539 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,764 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Toyota Tundra ranges from $21,630 to $27,875, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.