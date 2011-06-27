Used 2017 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews

2017 Tundra 1794 Edition Jim , 03/06/2017 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 46 of 46 people found this review helpful I had previously driven a 2007 Tundra SR5, which I had purchased in '09. It's why I bought a 2017. I studied, as I do with all big purchases for a couple of years. In reading the reviews online, I agree with the "cons". We all know they don't get great gas mileage, and I've owned this truck, with 1500 miles on it, for a little over a month, and right now, the computer shows 15.9 mph. Having said that, most of my driving is 60 mph on the highway. And I also know a couple of new Tundra owners who are getting in the 13-14 range. If my computer is correct, I'm doing a little better. The other "cons" in reviews are slow braking, and I knew that going in. They are heavy trucks (5900 lbs) if I'm not mistaken. My old Tundra had the 4.6 engine and the 5.7 is a hoss compared to that one, though for my purposes, I never had an issue with the 4.6....just wanted more, and I got it. One of the other knocks is a less responsive steering, but it's never bothered me as I don't drive Fords or Chevys anymore, though I drove Chevy for 30 years prior to '09. Now for the "pros".......the interior of the 1794 is said to be comparable to the Lexus, and I believe it. The leather is beautiful and this thing has every gadget available as the 1794 is a "Platinum" with a unique interior. I've heard it said that competitors offer more stuff, but to be honest, it will take me 10 years to learn how to operate everything on this one. The 1794 does have directional signals in the mirrors and one of my favorite safety options, the blind spot indicator in the mirrors, which I now rely on. The interior (save the inside cargo space) is larger than my wife's Chevy Tahoe. Far and away the roomiest truck out there. And with the long wheelbase, on the highway you get a ride like a very nice car. This truck is 4WD, and the suspension is stiffer than my 2WD '07 Tundra, but on the highway, there's no comparison. Both smooth riding trucks however. As the guys I've worked with and I share truck information liberally, they've been surprised at the price of this truck compared to say a comparable Ford "King Ranch". It' s large pickup that drives and rides like a large pickup, and if you consider that going in, you really can't go wrong with a Tundra. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

The Tundra is a great choice! The Truck Dream I Real , 09/14/2017 Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful I am a truck owner that really doesn't exactly need a truck on a regular basis. I just really really wanted one and have wanted one for a very very long time. Over the past few years I have driven all the other trucks out there and have been reading all I could on trucks and this is what I've come up with. The only full size truck that really doesn't measure up to the rest is the Titan. It lacks in ride, quality, and performance in most everything I read unless it was from Nissan. What I really liked about it was the exterior style which is tops in my book and the warranty is great. After that it is beat out by all the other trucks. Next the Ram. This truck has the best ride of the bunch. With coil springs in the back it is a clear winner. Interior is great, the twisty transmission is strange but overall quality is fantastic. The look outside is so very truck but to me it is more a traditional truck look through and through. This is the clear winner in gas mileage when you're looking at the diesel. It brings in 20mpg. But when you factor in that diesel fuel is more $ and you'e paying about 10K more for the truck then that win loses it's luster. Based on my research on true car and others sites you may get the best price with Ram but you may end up paying it back in the end with maintenance and lost value. Dodge/Ram etc had low customer satisfaction at their service dept and it looks like owners will be spending some time there ever so often. Next up Silverado, Chevy get's me every time with their interior, I love it and am not sure why. It's ride is #2 and I almost bought one just because of their 22' rims (AWESOME). They tent to offer great deals if you hit them right. I noticed in November GM usually comes out with great incentives for trucks and SUVs even though the salesman act like it is random. Reliability was a concern for me even though it looks to be better than Ram. Gas mileage is competitive here at 16mpg or so. F-150 is #2 in almost every single category for me, tied for second best ride, looks, interior, performance (unless you're talking Raptor), price. It gets top spot for tech though. Like it or not the aluminum frame improves gas mileage. their ecoboost engines are well liked and frankly make a lot more sense for most of us. Reliability is a solid #2 behind Toyota (all the rest are in the seller). It is a great truck and the #1 vehicle on the road for a reason and you'll probably pay for it. Now my Tundra, The thing is big. I drove a full size truck all through high school and have been driving 3 row SUVs for 4 years and this truck is all I can handle. Parking is a beast! Parking garages are scary. The Power and sound of the V8 puts a smile on your face but you can feel the mass of the vehicle sucking the gas as the pedal goes down. Surprisingly it might be last in mpg at about 14mpg real driving which is odd for Toyota. However, the others are at 15 and 16 so this is hair splitting at it's finest in my opinion. Reliability reliability reliability! This was the biggest thing for me right next to overall cost. Toyota is on it's own as being the only reliable truck according to consumer reports and just about everyone I've spoken to who drives one agrees. The reason they do this is, well because that's Toyota's M.O. and because this truck might also be last in tech. The ride on the magnetic shocks with the raising and lowering of the Ram during freeway driving was impressive but that all is going to brake, none of that fancy stuff is on the Tundra. In fact my biggest complaint on the truck is the key fob design from the 90's if you can even call it a key fob. It is pathetic for a 45K truck, there is no other way to describe it. Another huge plus aside from reliability is the crewmax room in the back. It is huge and I love it. That all said, you can definitely make a U turn without much trouble. The truck has a good turning radius it's simply BIG. More on the tech, I like the bluetooth and the usability of the infotainment center. It all works well and is one of the better ones out there which I feel pretty good about saying since I travel a lot and drive a ton of rental cars each year. I have a limited and the back up camera is great but why it doesn't also have proximity alerts is beyond me... I backed into a little car once already... oops. I am 6'4 and I must say the cabin is a little tight on head room but manageable (barely). I do have the sun roof so that probably factors in. Seat comfort could be improved but it really isn't a problem and the lumbar is a great touch. Likely not uncommon among trucks but a really nice touch is the damped tailgate. It comes down soft on it's own and is light with no need to slam it shut. Lastly, a funny thing that I love way more than I ever expected is in the Tundra you can roll down the whole back window. Why the other trucks only have a baby window there I have no idea because taking that whole window down and up is awesome. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great vehicle with a few major disappointments Scott , 03/13/2017 SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful UPDATED AFTER ALMOST 3 YEARS: Mileage is slightly increasing after 25,000 miles on the truck. The ride continues to be very smooth. I completely stopped using the navigation because of how useless the ScoutGPS system is, even using an iphoneX. I found the majority of wind noise was from the radio antenna and replaced it with aftermarket and most of it went away. A strong side wind on the highway will still produce a whistle noise from somewhere though that is annoying. I have the truck scheduled to go in a second time to have the rear diff worked on. After the repairs to fix the leaking seal, it's doing the same thing again. I know the Tacomas had a huge issue with this. Also a lack of quality I didn't expect with a Toyota. I still think it's the best looking truck on the road but now I don't refer to it as a great truck, its just a truck. I will end up taking out the stereo and GPS and replacing it with aftermarket just to get it up to speed with other makes that have the better systems from the factory. It's become apparent that on the technology side, Toyota is way behind their competition. The engine is still very strong and not a leak or issue anywhere. Not related to the truck but my experience with Toyota service, since it's mentioned in the survey above, is not good. I don't think I've been in once where the didn't dismiss a concern which they were later proved wrong, or damaged the truck, or misquoted the costs, or ignored me waiting at the desk. Owning other brands of cars, my experiences with other dealer service depts has always been better than the service and quality from my local dealership. I wish I had another option that wasn't 1-2 hours away at least. UPDATED AFTER 1Year: My disappointments below haven’t changed. The mpg is the same after 11960 miles. My two biggest complaints though are the wind leaks/noise on the highway and still the garbage ScoutGPS. Some new issues are the door panels rattling a bit and lots of panel vibration with the stereo volume up. Looks like I’ve got a small leak in the rear end too that will need to get fixed. The bed also isn’t perfectly centered and Toyota says it’s just the way it is. Bad manufacturing quality controls. I admit that I really expected better quality from a Toyota. On a separate note I’m not happy with the dismissive attitude and lackluster service at Toyota. Huge disappointment. FIRST REVIEW: I love this truck with a just a few exceptions. The looks are great, it rides very nice and is comfortable, its amazing in the snow, ice, and rain. Very powerful. Steering is great. Stereo sounds pretty good for stock. TONS of room in the back seat and up front. My disappointments after a couple months are the fuel economy is not even close to the manufacturers claims. According to the vehicle computer I'm getting barely over 12 mpg, and that's with a couple road trips of a few hundred miles each. Toyota's claim is 13-17mpg. I've never seen the computer hit 13 yet. In fact, after my last fill up of a 38 gallon tank the computer said 410 miles to empty. Thats not even 11 mpg. That's my biggest let down. Second, when the wind is blowing and while going down the highway I get wind noise in the cab which is very frustrating on a brand new vehicle. Around town its fine and on calm days its fine but doing 65-75 and wind blowing its not good. Lastly, the ScoutGPS is the worst thing ever. If you're considering Toyota, make sure you have Integrated GPS, NOT the ScoutGPS. It's a very poor attempt at using your phone (and data) to sync with the vehicle for GPS. It's only arrows instead of maps, it cant find several locations I've looked for, it uses your data plan non stop, and if you forget your phone you're out of luck. It's completely useless. Overall I'm very happy. The fuel economy is a big disappointment but it is what it is now. I will be replacing the stereo unit though to get away from the ScoutGPS. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best full size truck hands down!!! James L. , 04/21/2017 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I drove all the full size trucks before I purchased and based my research on customer reviews. I have owned Ford, Dodge, Chevy. I run all three in my fleet, not one has run over a 100k without a transmission problem or a spark plug blown out of the head to new ball joints before 60k you would think a truck would go 150k without a major repair, if regular maintenance is done. several of my friends drive Tundra's with well over 150k without these issues. I purchased a 2017 1794 edition the power and towing is impressive and the ride is very comfortable, although it might not have all the gizmo's to park and drive itself who cares its a truck you are suppose to drive it. yes, it does not get 20 mpg but 17 mpg is just fine, its a truck with a powerful V8 engine and with the TRD exhaust it sounds like and performs like a powerful truck. Toyota builds an amazing truck, more reliable, better resale value and comfortable to drive........Period. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse