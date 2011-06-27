Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,856
|$24,009
|$25,988
|Clean
|$20,992
|$23,051
|$24,924
|Average
|$19,263
|$21,136
|$22,796
|Rough
|$17,534
|$19,220
|$20,669
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,932
|$25,240
|$27,363
|Clean
|$22,025
|$24,233
|$26,242
|Average
|$20,211
|$22,219
|$24,002
|Rough
|$18,397
|$20,206
|$21,762
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,528
|$16,553
|$17,510
|Clean
|$14,914
|$15,892
|$16,793
|Average
|$13,686
|$14,572
|$15,359
|Rough
|$12,458
|$13,251
|$13,926
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,486
|$23,645
|$25,630
|Clean
|$20,636
|$22,702
|$24,581
|Average
|$18,937
|$20,816
|$22,483
|Rough
|$17,237
|$18,929
|$20,384
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,195
|$22,352
|$24,331
|Clean
|$19,396
|$21,460
|$23,335
|Average
|$17,799
|$19,677
|$21,343
|Rough
|$16,202
|$17,894
|$19,351
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,574
|$20,907
|$23,038
|Clean
|$17,840
|$20,073
|$22,095
|Average
|$16,371
|$18,405
|$20,209
|Rough
|$14,901
|$16,737
|$18,323
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,816
|$29,331
|$31,646
|Clean
|$25,756
|$28,161
|$30,351
|Average
|$23,635
|$25,821
|$27,760
|Rough
|$21,514
|$23,481
|$25,169
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,042
|$19,459
|$21,662
|Clean
|$16,368
|$18,683
|$20,775
|Average
|$15,020
|$17,130
|$19,002
|Rough
|$13,672
|$15,578
|$17,228
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,554
|$24,591
|$26,470
|Clean
|$21,662
|$23,610
|$25,386
|Average
|$19,878
|$21,648
|$23,219
|Rough
|$18,094
|$19,686
|$21,052
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,024
|$23,217
|$25,231
|Clean
|$20,193
|$22,291
|$24,199
|Average
|$18,530
|$20,439
|$22,133
|Rough
|$16,867
|$18,586
|$20,067
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,787
|$24,437
|$26,860
|Clean
|$20,925
|$23,462
|$25,760
|Average
|$19,202
|$21,512
|$23,561
|Rough
|$17,479
|$19,563
|$21,362
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,815
|$31,266
|$33,529
|Clean
|$27,675
|$30,019
|$32,157
|Average
|$25,396
|$27,524
|$29,412
|Rough
|$23,117
|$25,030
|$26,666
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,914
|$32,366
|$34,635
|Clean
|$28,731
|$31,075
|$33,217
|Average
|$26,365
|$28,492
|$30,381
|Rough
|$23,999
|$25,910
|$27,546
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,315
|$20,427
|$22,361
|Clean
|$17,590
|$19,612
|$21,446
|Average
|$16,142
|$17,982
|$19,615
|Rough
|$14,693
|$16,352
|$17,784
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,212
|$25,494
|$27,592
|Clean
|$22,294
|$24,477
|$26,462
|Average
|$20,458
|$22,443
|$24,203
|Rough
|$18,622
|$20,409
|$21,944
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,450
|$24,725
|$26,816
|Clean
|$21,562
|$23,738
|$25,718
|Average
|$19,786
|$21,766
|$23,523
|Rough
|$18,011
|$19,793
|$21,327
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,638
|$21,967
|$24,098
|Clean
|$18,861
|$21,090
|$23,112
|Average
|$17,308
|$19,338
|$21,139
|Rough
|$15,755
|$17,585
|$19,166
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,001
|$31,269
|$33,371
|Clean
|$27,854
|$30,022
|$32,005
|Average
|$25,560
|$27,527
|$29,273
|Rough
|$23,266
|$25,032
|$26,540
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,049
|$25,296
|$27,363
|Clean
|$22,138
|$24,287
|$26,242
|Average
|$20,315
|$22,269
|$24,002
|Rough
|$18,492
|$20,250
|$21,762
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,718
|$27,150
|$29,387
|Clean
|$23,740
|$26,067
|$28,184
|Average
|$21,785
|$23,901
|$25,778
|Rough
|$19,830
|$21,734
|$23,372
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,385
|$20,535
|$22,503
|Clean
|$17,658
|$19,716
|$21,581
|Average
|$16,204
|$18,077
|$19,739
|Rough
|$14,750
|$16,439
|$17,897
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,765
|$30,781
|$32,656
|Clean
|$27,627
|$29,553
|$31,319
|Average
|$25,352
|$27,097
|$28,646
|Rough
|$23,077
|$24,642
|$25,972
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,056
|$22,205
|$24,176
|Clean
|$19,262
|$21,319
|$23,187
|Average
|$17,676
|$19,548
|$21,207
|Rough
|$16,090
|$17,776
|$19,228
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,922
|$22,910
|$24,740
|Clean
|$20,095
|$21,996
|$23,727
|Average
|$18,440
|$20,168
|$21,702
|Rough
|$16,785
|$18,340
|$19,676
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,212
|$25,494
|$27,592
|Clean
|$22,294
|$24,477
|$26,462
|Average
|$20,458
|$22,443
|$24,203
|Rough
|$18,622
|$20,409
|$21,944
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,380
|$23,588
|$25,617
|Clean
|$20,535
|$22,647
|$24,568
|Average
|$18,843
|$20,765
|$22,471
|Rough
|$17,152
|$18,883
|$20,374
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,822
|$34,359
|$36,709
|Clean
|$30,564
|$32,989
|$35,206
|Average
|$28,047
|$30,247
|$32,201
|Rough
|$25,530
|$27,506
|$29,195
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,355
|$33,984
|$36,414
|Clean
|$30,115
|$32,628
|$34,924
|Average
|$27,635
|$29,917
|$31,942
|Rough
|$25,155
|$27,205
|$28,961
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,359
|$21,770
|$23,082
|Clean
|$19,554
|$20,901
|$22,137
|Average
|$17,944
|$19,164
|$20,247
|Rough
|$16,333
|$17,428
|$18,358
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,049
|$29,468
|$31,699
|Clean
|$25,979
|$28,292
|$30,402
|Average
|$23,839
|$25,941
|$27,806
|Rough
|$21,700
|$23,590
|$25,211
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,986
|$23,176
|$25,189
|Clean
|$20,156
|$22,252
|$24,158
|Average
|$18,496
|$20,403
|$22,095
|Rough
|$16,836
|$18,553
|$20,033
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,810
|$25,498
|$27,959
|Clean
|$21,908
|$24,481
|$26,814
|Average
|$20,104
|$22,446
|$24,525
|Rough
|$18,300
|$20,412
|$22,236
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,724
|$34,219
|$36,528
|Clean
|$30,470
|$32,854
|$35,033
|Average
|$27,960
|$30,124
|$32,042
|Rough
|$25,451
|$27,394
|$29,052
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,089
|$28,599
|$30,908
|Clean
|$25,057
|$27,458
|$29,643
|Average
|$22,994
|$25,176
|$27,112
|Rough
|$20,930
|$22,895
|$24,582
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,633
|$24,846
|$26,882
|Clean
|$21,738
|$23,855
|$25,781
|Average
|$19,948
|$21,873
|$23,581
|Rough
|$18,158
|$19,890
|$21,380
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,106
|$27,435
|$29,581
|Clean
|$24,113
|$26,341
|$28,370
|Average
|$22,127
|$24,152
|$25,949
|Rough
|$20,142
|$21,963
|$23,527
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,614
|$27,773
|$29,768
|Clean
|$24,601
|$26,665
|$28,549
|Average
|$22,575
|$24,449
|$26,112
|Rough
|$20,549
|$22,234
|$23,675
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,822
|$34,359
|$36,709
|Clean
|$30,564
|$32,989
|$35,206
|Average
|$28,047
|$30,247
|$32,201
|Rough
|$25,530
|$27,506
|$29,195