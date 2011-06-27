  1. Home
2014 Toyota Tundra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,856$24,009$25,988
Clean$20,992$23,051$24,924
Average$19,263$21,136$22,796
Rough$17,534$19,220$20,669
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,932$25,240$27,363
Clean$22,025$24,233$26,242
Average$20,211$22,219$24,002
Rough$18,397$20,206$21,762
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,528$16,553$17,510
Clean$14,914$15,892$16,793
Average$13,686$14,572$15,359
Rough$12,458$13,251$13,926
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,486$23,645$25,630
Clean$20,636$22,702$24,581
Average$18,937$20,816$22,483
Rough$17,237$18,929$20,384
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,195$22,352$24,331
Clean$19,396$21,460$23,335
Average$17,799$19,677$21,343
Rough$16,202$17,894$19,351
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,574$20,907$23,038
Clean$17,840$20,073$22,095
Average$16,371$18,405$20,209
Rough$14,901$16,737$18,323
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,816$29,331$31,646
Clean$25,756$28,161$30,351
Average$23,635$25,821$27,760
Rough$21,514$23,481$25,169
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,042$19,459$21,662
Clean$16,368$18,683$20,775
Average$15,020$17,130$19,002
Rough$13,672$15,578$17,228
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,554$24,591$26,470
Clean$21,662$23,610$25,386
Average$19,878$21,648$23,219
Rough$18,094$19,686$21,052
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,024$23,217$25,231
Clean$20,193$22,291$24,199
Average$18,530$20,439$22,133
Rough$16,867$18,586$20,067
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,787$24,437$26,860
Clean$20,925$23,462$25,760
Average$19,202$21,512$23,561
Rough$17,479$19,563$21,362
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,815$31,266$33,529
Clean$27,675$30,019$32,157
Average$25,396$27,524$29,412
Rough$23,117$25,030$26,666
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,914$32,366$34,635
Clean$28,731$31,075$33,217
Average$26,365$28,492$30,381
Rough$23,999$25,910$27,546
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,315$20,427$22,361
Clean$17,590$19,612$21,446
Average$16,142$17,982$19,615
Rough$14,693$16,352$17,784
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,212$25,494$27,592
Clean$22,294$24,477$26,462
Average$20,458$22,443$24,203
Rough$18,622$20,409$21,944
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,450$24,725$26,816
Clean$21,562$23,738$25,718
Average$19,786$21,766$23,523
Rough$18,011$19,793$21,327
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,638$21,967$24,098
Clean$18,861$21,090$23,112
Average$17,308$19,338$21,139
Rough$15,755$17,585$19,166
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,001$31,269$33,371
Clean$27,854$30,022$32,005
Average$25,560$27,527$29,273
Rough$23,266$25,032$26,540
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,049$25,296$27,363
Clean$22,138$24,287$26,242
Average$20,315$22,269$24,002
Rough$18,492$20,250$21,762
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,718$27,150$29,387
Clean$23,740$26,067$28,184
Average$21,785$23,901$25,778
Rough$19,830$21,734$23,372
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,385$20,535$22,503
Clean$17,658$19,716$21,581
Average$16,204$18,077$19,739
Rough$14,750$16,439$17,897
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,765$30,781$32,656
Clean$27,627$29,553$31,319
Average$25,352$27,097$28,646
Rough$23,077$24,642$25,972
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,056$22,205$24,176
Clean$19,262$21,319$23,187
Average$17,676$19,548$21,207
Rough$16,090$17,776$19,228
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,922$22,910$24,740
Clean$20,095$21,996$23,727
Average$18,440$20,168$21,702
Rough$16,785$18,340$19,676
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,212$25,494$27,592
Clean$22,294$24,477$26,462
Average$20,458$22,443$24,203
Rough$18,622$20,409$21,944
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,380$23,588$25,617
Clean$20,535$22,647$24,568
Average$18,843$20,765$22,471
Rough$17,152$18,883$20,374
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,822$34,359$36,709
Clean$30,564$32,989$35,206
Average$28,047$30,247$32,201
Rough$25,530$27,506$29,195
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,355$33,984$36,414
Clean$30,115$32,628$34,924
Average$27,635$29,917$31,942
Rough$25,155$27,205$28,961
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,359$21,770$23,082
Clean$19,554$20,901$22,137
Average$17,944$19,164$20,247
Rough$16,333$17,428$18,358
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,049$29,468$31,699
Clean$25,979$28,292$30,402
Average$23,839$25,941$27,806
Rough$21,700$23,590$25,211
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,986$23,176$25,189
Clean$20,156$22,252$24,158
Average$18,496$20,403$22,095
Rough$16,836$18,553$20,033
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,810$25,498$27,959
Clean$21,908$24,481$26,814
Average$20,104$22,446$24,525
Rough$18,300$20,412$22,236
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,724$34,219$36,528
Clean$30,470$32,854$35,033
Average$27,960$30,124$32,042
Rough$25,451$27,394$29,052
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,089$28,599$30,908
Clean$25,057$27,458$29,643
Average$22,994$25,176$27,112
Rough$20,930$22,895$24,582
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,633$24,846$26,882
Clean$21,738$23,855$25,781
Average$19,948$21,873$23,581
Rough$18,158$19,890$21,380
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,106$27,435$29,581
Clean$24,113$26,341$28,370
Average$22,127$24,152$25,949
Rough$20,142$21,963$23,527
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra SR5 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,614$27,773$29,768
Clean$24,601$26,665$28,549
Average$22,575$24,449$26,112
Rough$20,549$22,234$23,675
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tundra 1794 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,822$34,359$36,709
Clean$30,564$32,989$35,206
Average$28,047$30,247$32,201
Rough$25,530$27,506$29,195
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,368 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,683 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,368 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,683 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,368 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,683 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Toyota Tundra ranges from $13,672 to $21,662, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.