Used 2014 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews

2014 Toyota Tundra Double Cab SR5 4.6L
This truck is my third Tundra (2003, 2007, & 2014). It is by far the BEST model Tundra thus far. The upgrades to the new model refresh are long overdue. The new Entune system is a welcome addition. It makes it feel like a 21st century vehicle. This time around, Ford and Chevy were strong contenders (sorry, I will never be a Chrysler/Dodge customer). However, the big difference is long-term reliability AND trade-in value. The overall performance, style, and mechanical prowess for the price is unbeatable.
It's a real truck folks!
Had a 2012 and loved it. Now I have a 2014 and I like it even better. I like my trucks to ride firm and have power to do it all. This delivers on both counts and is the best looking truck on the road. The interior is huge and functional with everything I need within reach. It'll pass anything but a gas pump, but that's what a real truck can do. I drove them all and the others drove heavy and soft to me. I don't need a car ride. If you're looking for a "TRUCK", this is the one for you.
This is what American (Texas built) quality is all about
Details: 5.7L, CrewMax, TRD Purchased 3/2014 Mileage: 16000 Best way to describe this truck is a 3/4 ton in a 1/2 ton package. It has all the capability of any gas 1/2 ton on the market with the added reliability of Toyota and proud Texans to stand behind it(Built in San Antonio, TX).
Best full-size truck on the market.
The 5.7 v8 s a great motor. On paper it gets an mpg or two less that Ford & Chevy (forget Ram...it's a Fiat now) but with the cost of a similar setup (crewcab, 4x4 and most powerful motor) the cost of the Tundra was several thousand less than the others so you still end up paying less when calculating all of this in. The truck has great power at any speed-destroys Ford/Chevy in passing. I have about 15k miles on it now and have had zero problems unlike what is reported from Ford, GM & Fiat owners. Test drive this truck before making a decision to purchase the others - you won't be disappointed. And to put a final shine on it the truck is build in TX without the UAW shtank wafting from it. UPDATE 7/3/2017. Three and half years of owning /driving and the only time I have been inconvenienced was a dead battery- have had zero mechanical issues. Still wouldn't trade it for any other full-size UNLESS I was not going to put more than 10k miles per year AND only to go with a top trim level where other makers start to outshine the Tundra. For SR5 4x4 level trim the Tundra is still the smart, reliable purchase.
Love my new 2014 Tundra!
Saw a couple of other reviews here and I do not have the problems they do. Ample power out of the 5.7 V8. Mine is easy to keep in the lane on the freeway(1000 freeway miles including winding mountain passes). The standard backup camera is a must have with the 8.1ft bed! The double cab feels bigger than some quad cabs from other brands. Ride is great, confidently stiff like one should expect from a pickup. Installed a TRD rear sway bar and now it has very little body roll, stays smooth through corners. Excellent interior design, very comfortable with a great field of view in every direction. Good use of soft surfaces to break up hard plastic. Entune audio is great once you get a feel for it. For my first 8-10k miles fuel economy was terrible, about 12mpg. I was honestly ready to turn it in as a lemon and that would have devastated me, but thenot one day out of nowhere it significantly improved and I started getting as high as 19.5mpg on the highway. I now have meaty tires on it which killed that so now I get around 16, but not because the truck can't do better. Next tires I get will be less aggressive road tires to bring the number back up. Overall I love the truck. With 40k on it it has lost only $3k in value and performs just like when I bought it new.
