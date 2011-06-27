Used 2009 Toyota Sienna Consumer Reviews
9 Years in.... Will never go without AWD!
As a Mercedes E63 owner I can not believe that my best vehicle I've ever owned is our Sienna AWD limited 2009. After 7 years of family fun - I have no complaints. we have decided to keep it for years to come and purchase a new Sienna as our long trip vehicle using the older one for day to day and teaching the now teenager to drive. I'm writing more to focus on the AWD version - we are a mini van family - but the Sienna was our first AWD - purchased for the occasional trips to mountains for sking - but to the contrary we use it almost every day!!! Turning a sharp right turn into a highway - no problem - no spinning front tire - wet pavement - wow amazing control.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
isn't holding up well
We bought the sienna only because of the 8 seater and the local dealer offers a life time guarantee on the transmission. Everything seems to need to be replaced just as the warrenty runs out - brakes, tires, etc.. This spring (only 1 1/2 year old car) the left passenger door broke and recently at less than 2 years old the right side broke. The estimate is over $4000 to fix them. The reason I was told is that we drive too much. Dealer informed us that we should only be driving 13k miles per year.
Great So Far
Never had a car this big so it's easy to love the huge space. Captains chairs are great for the toddlers. Third row works for two large adults after configuring all seats. Really nice inside. Much smoother and quieter than the Odyssey I'm familiar with and tested. 13,000 miles, just regular maintenance. Occasionally when starting the van, the JBL stereo lights are off and the volume knob won't work. Using volume on the steering wheel seems to correct it. Engine is a little loud, seems like a loud exhaust note at times, but quiet when cruising. Tires wearing quickly. Only 17 mpg in city driving. People don't hear us well on Bluetooth, cheap no-name aftermarket is better.
THE BEST VAN MONEY CAN BUY
The best minivan can you can buy don't listen other people who are picky and u never made them happy
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Toyota...American Stye
Our van serves as daily people hauler and weekend plaything for a family with four kids. It's very roomy with plenty of interior storage and cleverly designed seats. The fit and finish is not as good as our Lexus, but is probably better than average. The powertrain is super smooth and it never lacks for power, even when fully loaded. We average 22mpg in mixed driving.
Sponsored cars related to the Sienna
Related Used 2009 Toyota Sienna info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback