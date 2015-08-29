Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me
- 123,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,993$2,610 Below Market
- 120,206 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,691$2,740 Below Market
- 74,583 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,490$2,044 Below Market
- 134,359 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,183
- certified
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE66,160 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,477$2,414 Below Market
- 135,548 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$1,782 Below Market
- 42,082 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,799$1,841 Below Market
- certified
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE72,596 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,910
- 116,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,821$1,729 Below Market
- 119,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,989$1,962 Below Market
- 90,905 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988$2,435 Below Market
- 93,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,500$1,712 Below Market
- 91,088 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,999$2,233 Below Market
- 74,120 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$13,599$1,971 Below Market
- 97,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,577$2,246 Below Market
- 82,196 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,499
- 64,120 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,695$2,577 Below Market
- 98,633 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,199$1,929 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4
Read recent reviews for the Toyota RAV4
William,08/29/2015
LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Revising my review at 21,000 miles, I've now owned the car 36 months and driven it 32,000 miles. 2/3rds of those have been on interstates and local highways on long trips. Quite a change moving from 2004 Camry to a 2014 RAV4! I have adapted to a much stiffer suspension which really shows on poorly maintained urban streets. Not harsh, but stiff. Highway behavior at speeds at least up to 75 is very good, not subject to buffeting the way my 2004 Camry was, and the suspension set up is good. I do not find it tiring to drive 500 miles daily for multiple days. The front seat at least for a smaller person (5'6") is comfy, though an adjustable lumbar support would make the seat better. I miss the power seat of the Camry, but I can comfortably live with this basic seat with its height adjustment. The interior is not quiet on many highway surfaces. Engine & exhaust noise are higher than I think they should be in city driving. The body is quiet - no booming, rattles. squeaks or reverberations. The view out is surprisingly good, but I find the slope of the A pillars to obstruct turning vision in both directions. Thought I would not use the back-up camera but it is very useful. The screen is hard to see in bright overhead sunlight, and turns into a mirror with low sun from the rear. And - surprise - it is practically useless with polarized sunglasses. With no navigation feature, the screen is simple and easy to use for the radio. Other vision-related observations: There are metallic and reflective surfaces on the flat leading edges of the dash which reflect bright sunlight during some hours of the day depending on driving direction. At night I am bothered by what for me is a bright info screen. This turned out to be a default setting, and with some hunting through the menus (or reading the manual!) can be turned off. The instruments are hard to see in high contrast daylight. Cruise control is consistent. Brakes are very good with nice modulation and no grabbing. Rear discs usually have a grinding noise for the first three - five stops after sitting even one full day of high humidity/rain, but are not wearing prematurely. The car maintains good firm highway manners with a full load on long trips. Engine power is enough to easily get up to speed on most interstate ramps. Gas mileage is not better than advertised except on long flat runs in the mid 60 mph range, then I get 35mpg or better. This car has very usable load room. The rear seats do NOT fold flat, and the front passenger seat does not fold flat forward. Nonetheless, the space is useful with exactly 6 feet from front seatback to tailgate easily arranged.. The bay has a couple of D rings for tethering things. Safety for the 2014 model I own is decent, but not great: In particular see the NHSTA front passenger score, and the IIHS Small Overlap score. Handling seems fine. Last critical notes: The reliable 6 speed transmission is set up so that it will dramatically downshift from 2200 rpm to over 3100 rpm even on railway overpasses in the flats of Illinois(!) Very very annoying and hard on drivetrains. I have found that turning off the cruise control before even a moderate grade allows me to anticipate the grade, feather the throttle, lose not more than 1 mph and avoid rpms above 2600 with no harsh downshifting. This is a real nuisance in my view, and I've not universally seen this in similar non-turbo crossovers I have rented for a few days of cross country travel. The "eyebrow" over the rear window probably prevents the use of most simple bike carriers and it prevents easy cleaning of the glass with the usual filling station squeegee. Bummer. Interior content does not seem to me to come up to the standards I learned to expect from Toyota in a garden variety Camry, but there is no visible wear at all in the driver's area. (I am often the only person in the car.) Shoulder width in the back seat is narrow -- smaller than the Soul in fact. Footroom for even 6 foot + occupants is adequate all around. Overall, the car seems to me to retain legendary Toyota qualities - tight body, good wearing materials, decent seating and reasonable sight lines. This 2014 RAV4 has been entirely trouble-free through 32,000 miles. But interior content seems to me to be a little wanting - if this is important to you, inspect and survey closely to verify the presence of the stuff you like. Do I feel I have gotten top-notch value for my $23,000 in 2014? No, but I think there is reasonable value especially in terms of trouble-free operation and probable longevity. Perhaps more recent models have addressed some of my concerns.
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350