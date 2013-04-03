Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me
- 117,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,995$2,839 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **2.5 I4 GAS**GAS SAVER**AWD**5 PASSENGER SUV**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i, 6-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE Sport Utility AWD 5 Passenger SUV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMBFREV3D5008523
Stock: 29874B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 51,107 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,794$2,309 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2013 Toyota RAV4 FWD 4dr XLE..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3WFREV6DW023981
Stock: X023981
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 80,285 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,895$1,689 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2013 Toyota Rav4 XLE 4dr SUV is in exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. Features: Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Playback w/6 Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 3.815 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, and Alloy wheels. This Toyota includes Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels. This Rav4 XLE is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMWFREV9DD012325
Stock: 012325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,203 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$2,816 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Toyota RAV4 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Touch Screen, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3YFREVXDW031414
Stock: DW031414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 130,701 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,395$1,663 Below Market
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
22/29 City/Highway MPG 2013 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota RAV4 Clean CARFAX. AWD, Black Cloth. 6-Speed Automatic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMRFREV7D5010967
Stock: 12376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,937 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$3,549 Below Market
Island Volkswagen - Staten Island / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3RFREV9DW037659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,994 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,830$1,742 Below Market
Tri-City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Somersworth / New Hampshire
Another recent addition to our pre-owned inventory. This vehicle is currently in the process of Tri-City Dodge's comprehensive pre-owned vehicle inspection process and then off to the recon department for a complete detail. Once finished we will update the pictures and it will be out front ready for a new owner. Feel free to click the Carfax to review the vehicle highlights and history. Vehicles like this have been known to sell before they make it out front, so don't hesitate to contact us to schedule a time to come in, take a look, and claim it as your own.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3DFREV9DW026042
Stock: 218196A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 112,427 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,295$1,579 Below Market
Tallahassee DriveTime - Tallahassee / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMYFREV2D5009933
Stock: 1060178503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,863 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,370$1,763 Below Market
Ed Martin Nissan Of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY!, NAVIGATION!, ALL WHEEL DRIVE!, REARVIEW CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH!, AWD, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim. 22/29 City/Highway MPGEd Martin Automotive Group, has been in business for over 60 years, because of customers like you. We want to thank you for a great 60 years and still growing strong. Buying a car from Ed Martin Nissan of Fishers Means: Service from a nationally ranked service department. Customer lounge, with tv, cable and refreshments, including soft drinks or water. Works stations for those who are on the "GO" and need a place to plug in and work. Used vehicles that have been thru a 120 point inspection. Budget vehicles that have been thru service and given a safety inspection, for those who want to save a few dollars. 3 USB charging stations, to charge your phones. STARBUCKS COFFEE!!! That's right, we have our own Starbucks branded coffee station. Courteous staff and management team always ready to assist. One of the best part departments for parts, accessories or just that cool t-shirt that you may want.... Vending machines with snacks available for purchase, while you wait. Free, complimentary, anytime, no strings APPRAISAL on your vehicle. Free extended warranty quotes available. Going on trip, see our RENTAL CAR DEPARTMENT. Yes, we have rentals. Last, but not least...free Wifi.WE WILL DELIVER TO YOUR DOOR STEP, UP TO 300 MILES!!! We accept Sams Club employee pricing program, Perks at Work, TrueCar, Costco discount, Eli Lilly employee pricing program, Roche Diagnostics employee pricing, Indiana Members Credit Union purchase program, Community Health Network employee pricing, St. Vincent's employee pricing. IU Health network employee pricing. Ed Martin, The Only Name You Need to Know!!! 888-332-3394 Serving Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Anderson, Pendleton, Greenwood, Avon, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Muncie, New Castle, Greenfield, Ingalls, Lapel, Lebanon, Westfield, Noblesville, New Palestine, Plainfield, Evansville, McCordsville, Fortville, Yorktown, Edgewood, Camby, Downtown Indianapolis, Bloomington, and Cincinnati, Newport, Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Lawrence, Shelbyville, Cicero, Columbus, Kokomo, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Frankfort, Crawfordsville, Chicago, Kentucky, Louisville, Lexington, Nashville, Illinois, Danville, Franklin, Sheridan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3RFREV7DW089713
Stock: 9P2844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 121,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995$1,793 Below Market
Honda Of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. White 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited 6-Speed Automatic AWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i22/29 City/Highway MPGWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3DFREVXDW006348
Stock: HCLB065161A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 80,021 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,988$2,488 Below Market
Premier Motorcars - Tallahassee / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3YFREV0DW005680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,988$1,535 Below Market
Cecil Clark Chevrolet - Leesburg / Florida
PRICE REDUCED! GOOD THROUGH 31 AUGUST ONLY. Make sure to get your hands on this 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE with a backup camera, braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation before it's too late! This one's available at the low price of $11,988. Don't skimp on safety. Rest easy with a 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. Flaunting a beautiful dk. blue exterior and an ash interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! Contact Information: Cecil Clark Chevrolet, 8843 U.S.Hwy. 441, Leesburg, FL, 34788, Phone: 3527029073, E-mail: byork@cecilclarkchevrolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMBFREV9D5000412
Stock: P20-021A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 106,154 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,500$1,657 Below Market
Audi Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
- 2013 Toyota RAV4 LimitedPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 22/29 City/Highway MPGCome see our state of the art showroom which is the largest of all Audi dealers in Ohio! Our Service Department is unmatched with more Audi Certified technicians than any other Audi dealer in the Buckeye state! Get your service appointment placed sooner with Audi Bedford! For your convenience, we have one of the largest fleet of Audi loaner vehicles in the state for you to use while we service your vehicle. Call our friendly staff today to learn about our latest Audi specials, demo a car, get details on any vehicle, request a brochure, discuss your trade-in or even talk financing on your next car. We are here to help you. Still deciding on which Audi you'd like to be driving? Are you comparing lease programs or internet specials? Maybe you simply want the best price on a new or used car? For all of this and more, look no further than Audi Bedford. Our team of Audi Brand Specialists are professionals and pride themselves on offering you a no-pressure environment, with the quality you expect from a Penske Automotive dealership. We look forward to helping you with your next purchase! - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, 4.071 Axle Ratio, Heated Front Sport Seats, SofTex Seat Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers - Contact Used Car Sales Department at 888-429-9896 or jcrawford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3DFREV8DW013735
Stock: 20997B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 105,297 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,499$1,465 Below Market
Martin's Pre-Owned - Whitman / Massachusetts
Buy this car...All the Cool Kids love Sunroofs! Side and Rear Airbags, protection for what matters most. Trust this dependable vehicle to get you there! If you don't tell your friends you bought this pre-owned, they will never know! It's like driving from the comfort of your recliner. That's how you'll feel! Everyone will think you restored this yourself with how new it still looks! This vehicle is loaded with lot of extras. Clear, concise directions tell you exactly where to go! On your smart phone? Click to call (781) 523-2243 to confirm that we still have this vehicle and get any other questions you have answered instantly. Call toll free: (781) 523-2243 buy here, pay there, drive it home today. We will pay off your trade no matter what you owe. We finance everyone! Rebuild your credit. Auto credit hot line: (781) 523-2243. No credit, bad credit? We can help (781) 523-2243.Call now! FALAMOS PORTUGUES! HABLAMOS ESPANOL! ITIN Accepted. Call, click, come in today and help us celebrate 38 Years! Buy any certified pre-owned car, truck SUV Price reflects *a $1000 trade allowance (ACV), All inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice. We make every effort to present information that is accurate. However, errors do occur. Under no circumstances will we be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. To ensure your complete satisfaction, please verify accuracy prior to purchase.(781) 523-2243.See dealer for in stock inventory and actual selling prices. All prices plus tax, title, registration and doc fees. Payments**with approved credit. Terms may vary. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from vehicle price with a 72 month term, 4.9%interest and 20%down payment and should be used only as a guide. Buy smart with us buy certified, with a return car policy in exchange for another vehicle on our lot. No questions asked! Non-Smoker vehicle. See dealer for details. Your auto loan is approved guaranteed! Terms and c
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3DFREV8DW095787
Stock: DW095787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,667 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,997$1,417 Below Market
Toyota of Vineland - Vineland / New Jersey
For a top driving experience, check out this 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE with a braking assist, dual climate control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. This one's a deal at $12,997. This SUV AWD had one previous owner it doesn't get much better than that! Stay safe with this SUV AWD's 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. Flaunting a classic silver exterior and a black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today! Contact Toyota of Vineland internet department at 856-696-5900 .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMRFREV8DD003919
Stock: DD003919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,119 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998$2,313 Below Market
Town & Country Toyota - Charlotte / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMDFREV9D5018823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,645 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,600
Joe Myers Mazda - Jersey Village / Texas
SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, 1 OWNER, RAV4 XLE AWD, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Silver, Black w/SofTex Seat Trim.Odometer is 40060 miles below market average!Silver 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i22/29 City/Highway MPGPlease call to check availability of this vehicle, or to schedule a test drive. All Questions are Welcome. At Joe Myers Imports we believe everyone deserves a Second Chance! We give upfront and honest answers. If you are tired of all the games, and you are ready to do what it takes to get yourself driving again. We will work hard for you to make it happen. Call today to ask how you can get started. Joe Myers Imports proudly serves Jersey Village, Houston, Cypress, Katy, Sugar Land, Willowbrook, The Woodlands, Spring, Tomball, Cy-Fair, Humble. Conveniently located at Beltway 8, and Hwy 290 in Jersey Village.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3RFREV1DW080005
Stock: M24017A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 129,764 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$1,310 Below Market
Bensons Chevrolet - Ludlow / Vermont
Thank you for visiting another one of Bensons Chevrolet Inc's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited with 129,000mi. This 2013 Toyota RAV4 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Toyota RAV4 Limited. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3DFREV5DW117888
Stock: 1854A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
