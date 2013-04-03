Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

8,338 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,338 listings
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE in Dark Green
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 LE

    117,560 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    $2,839 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    51,107 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,794

    $2,309 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    80,285 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,895

    $1,689 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    76,203 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,816 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    130,701 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,395

    $1,663 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    39,937 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $3,549 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    66,994 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,830

    $1,742 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    112,427 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,295

    $1,579 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Dark Green
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    53,863 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,370

    $1,763 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    121,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    $1,793 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited in White
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    80,021 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,988

    $2,488 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 LE in Light Blue
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 LE

    101,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,988

    $1,535 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    106,154 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,500

    $1,657 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    105,297 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $13,499

    $1,465 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    105,667 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,997

    $1,417 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    140,119 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,998

    $2,313 Below Market
  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    57,645 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,600

  • 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Red
    used

    2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    129,764 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $1,310 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.287 Reviews
New to Toyota
nicolelyn19,03/04/2013
I just purchased a new Rav4 last month and so far I am very happy with this purchase. It is very comfortable and has many great features.
