Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

Martin's Pre-Owned - Whitman / Massachusetts

Side and Rear Airbags, protection for what matters most. Everyone will think you restored this yourself with how new it still looks! This vehicle is loaded with lot of extras. Clear, concise directions tell you exactly where to go! Non-Smoker vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2T3DFREV8DW095787

Stock: DW095787

Certified Pre-Owned: No

