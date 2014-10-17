Used 2005 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me
8,338 listings
- 200,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500$2,489 Below Market
- 206,580 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,900$1,705 Below Market
- 133,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,500$1,729 Below Market
- 141,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,699$975 Below Market
- 163,433 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499$613 Below Market
- 166,176 miles
$6,000
- 200,970 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 82,820 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,999
- 152,814 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 258,037 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$1,900
- 122,899 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
- 82,740 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,477
- 154,875 miles
$5,800
- 119,974 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,975
- 158,210 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,990
- 192,216 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
- 160,053 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,974
- 142,161 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
jerseyan,10/17/2014
AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
After trading in a 2001 Rav4 we purchased a new 2005 Rav4 L. It has been a pleasure to own, and wish Toyota still made this style. We like the size, it has plenty of zip, not bad on gas, easy to park, and great in the snow, holds the road in the rain with the AWD. I do most of my own work and changed the wires and plugs at the 100,000 mile mark. The only maintenance was a new battery, front brakes, tires, new rear shocks, and runs like the day it left the dealers lot. It also helps that it is garage kept. This was the top of the line when purchased, there wasn't any entertainment (other than cd/am/fm), navigation, Bluetooth, USB, climate control available when it was purchased. We don't miss it, and less chance of something going amiss. Now at 144,000 miles this is the most dependable, reliable vehicle we have ever owned. Easy to park, great highway mileage up to 29 mpg, and if it lasts to 300,000 miles my wife isn't going to part with it anytime soon. Back seat is roomy enough and with them flat or taken out if needed, it offers plenty of room for cargo. New wiper blades, changed over to synthetic oil, had an upgraded radio with the Bluetooth feature installed for hands free answering of the phone, other than that this little car runs, runs and runs. It may not win any marathons, but it has enough pep to get from point A to point B. I just replaced the halogen headlight bulbs with LED's. Replacing the drivers side bulb is easy, the passenger side not so much. But, the difference in night vision was worth it.
