I have had this car about a month. I live in the mountains and wanted a car with decent acceleration that would be good in winter weather. The 2.5 engine has been fine even on steep hills at altitude. I've driven it in snowy, icy conditions (with snow tires) and it handles well and feels smooth. The automatic transmission can slide over to manual and a nudge of the shift lever up or down changes the gear. This gives the car the clutch breaking of a standard transmission and I have used it on icy, snowy downhills when I don't want to brake a lot. At first, I used the sport setting on hills, but I've found it climbs as well on the normal setting. I got the Limited because I love the push button start (I'm a key loser) and the automatic headlights. I also like the vinyl seats which are easy to wipe clean. The technology features are helpful. For example, a yellow light appears on the side mirrors when a car is in your blindspot and, when you're in reverse there is a warning if something is about to pass behind. Update- have the car 8 months- 10,000 miles No mechanical problems. Driving this winter, it was really handy to be able to push a button and go into 4 wheel drive. Twice during snowy, icy weather, I used it on an uphill highway ramp. The second time, a light on the dash flashed "4 wheel drive not on" or something like that--hint, hint. It gave me instant traction and shuts off around 25 mpg. The all wheel drive was really excellent the rest of the time. Pros Roomy. Decent back seats and plenty of storage area. Headlights and fog lights great on dark roads Smooth ride with good feel of the road Two memory settings for the drivers seat! I am 5'2" and everyone has to move my seat. My 6'2" husband is comfortable as a passenger. Cons Radio with Sirius is a touch screen- It takes a lot of attention off the road to change stations or settings and it's impossible to see if the sun is hitting it. Also there are no preset buttons for the radio. I can change preset stations (on the touch screen) from the steering wheel but I still have to look down too much to see what is on. Short back window so the rear wiper only cleans a small area. Overall I'm happy with the car. I haven't had problems with it so far. 12/17 I ended up trading this car because I found the controls unsafe. I do mostly highway driving. The Rav4 had a large busy touch screen that took a lot of attention while driving; not just because of the reflection from sun, but listings of radio stations (I have SiriusXM), for example were small, and I needed to look down at the screen, even with the steering adjustment. The heat mode control was in the center and low, with small stick pictures of the heat/def selected. Also the on/off switch for the blind spot monitor is low on the right of the steering wheel and I accidentally shut it off once getting in with snow pants. I tried to remember to check that the light was on when I started driving. There are no dashboard warnings when it and other features, except for traction control, are off or on. I wanted a car with all wheel drive and I like all the techie features. I got a 2017 Impreza Limited with Eyesight because it had a simple touch screen plus a screen on top of the dashboard, in the middle of the windshield, that shows radio info, heat/AC settings, etc. without looking down. Also dashboard warnings when something is turned off or not working because of weather, etc. It also has CarPlay, an app you can use with an iPhone and use voice commands (Siri) for navigation, etc.

Read more