2025 Prius and Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrids Drop Prime Name

Toyota has been using the Prime branding for identifying some of its plug-in hybrid models since the 2017 model year. However, the word "Prime" likely has closer associations with a certain online retail giant than with an automotive powertrain. Any reason for this confusion is gone because the PHEV versions of the 2025 Prius and RAV4 now go by the Plug-in Hybrid moniker. Frankly, it's a move that just makes more sense.

“The switch to the RAV4 Plug-in name is intended to help consumers more easily identify the powertrain choices among RAV4 models,” the company said when announcing the change. “In addition to the model naming change, the Toyota logo on the front and rear of the vehicle will no longer have a blue ‘halo’ within."