2022 Toyota RAV4

Release Date

  • Fall 2021

What to expect

  • No significant changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019
Price Range
Starting at $27,500 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Toyota RAV4 Review
by the Edmunds Experts
02/03/2021

What is the RAV4?

The Toyota RAV4 is consistently one of the best-selling vehicles on the market, and if you're looking for a compact SUV, chances are the RAV4 is on your short list. The newest model — which debuted for the 2019 model year — completely upended our expectations. We always knew the RAV4 to be an all-around good pick if you wanted room for five and luggage, but it rarely evoked any emotion. The 2019 redesign brought with it tough exterior styling and an interior that was significantly more upscale than its predecessor. This is a RAV4 with attitude.

Most RAV4 variants match up with competitors. You have the wallet-friendly model, the top-trim version loaded with goodies, and several in between. There's also the RAV4 Adventure with tougher exterior styling and hill descent control, as well as the TRD Off-Road, which adds all-terrain tires and special suspension tuning. These trims don't transform the RAV4 into a mini-Wrangler, but they do help the RAV4 offer more capability than other soft-roaders.

The fifth-generation RAV4 is roughly halfway through its life cycle, so Toyota might treat the 2022 model to an exterior refresh. That said, we expect the core powertrain lineup and features to remain the same as last year. Shoppers who are in the market now for a well-regarded compact SUV should check out the 2021 Toyota RAV4.

Edmunds says

The Toyota RAV4 is one of the better compact SUVs out there, and a pair of trims bolster its off-road ability. Even if you stick to pavement, the RAV4 impresses with its practical cabin and comfortable ride.

Consumer reviews

Trending topics in reviews

