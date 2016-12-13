  1. Home
2017 Toyota RAV4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet demeanor on the road makes it a pleasant commuter vehicle
  • Rides smoothly in a variety of conditions
  • Plenty of cargo space for its size
  • High-tech safety features come standard
  • Modest acceleration from the sole engine offering
  • Fewer easily accessible storage compartments than most competitors
Which RAV4 does Edmunds recommend?

Like many such compact crossovers, the 2017 Toyota RAV4 is available with all-wheel drive. However, we give the nod to the front-wheel-drive variant unless you live in a frequently slick region or other such limited-traction environments. We recommend going for the XLE trim level, which offers a nice bump in equipment (such as improved seats and dual-zone climate control) over the base LE. We also prefer the XLE's 17-inch wheels to the less forgiving 18-inch wheels and tires found on the uplevel Limited trim.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

The RAV4 was modestly refreshed in 2016 with updated exterior styling and redesigned cabin, but it hasn't been fundamentally changed under the skin since it was introduced in 2013. The segment has heated up in recent years, though, and the RAV4's well-rounded middle-of-the-road-ness has left an opening for the competition. There are sportier or equally versatile choices that offer better fuel economy, but there isn't one single compact crossover that tops all the charts, so the RAV4 is still very competitive.

2017 Toyota RAV4 models

The RAV4 comes in LE, XLE, SE, Limited and Platinum trim levels. All are available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and all are equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (176 horsepower, 172 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Accordingly, the decision on which trim level is right for you comes down to creature comforts rather than mechanical fortitude.

The LE has a decent array of standard equipment, but most shoppers will want to set their sights on the XLE and up. The XLE grants you dual-zone climate control, improved seat contours, the  enhanced Entune multimedia system and 17-inch aluminum wheels.

The SE is purportedly the sport-tuned version, though in our experience the handling difference is not significant. In the bargain, the SE comes with different exterior trim, LED headlights and premium vinyl upholstery.

Limited models add 18-inch wheels, navigation and driver-seat memory functions, while the range-topping Platinum trim level (new for 2017) provides yet more amenities and unique trim.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited (2.5L 4-cyl.; AWD; 6-speed automatic).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current RAV4 has received some revisions, including a cabin and styling refresh for 2016, additional features, and the addition of the Hybrid variant and SE and Platinum trim levels. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's RAV4.

Driving

3.5
Overall performance is quite good in the RAV4. It handles as well as most competitors and only trails the turbocharged entries in the class when it comes to acceleration.

Acceleration

3.0
Acceleration from the 176-horsepower four-cylinder is about average for the crossover segment; the V6 option that was an option last year is no longer available. The engine can feel coarse at higher rpm, and noise is prevalent.

Braking

3.0
At about 125 feet to stop from 60 mph, the RAV's panic-braking performance is just about average. The pedal feel in normal use, on the other hand, is better than that of most competitors.

Steering

3.0
The electric power steering provides decent feel in the RAV4. Steering effort is adjustable but defaults to light. You can select Sport mode if you prefer more steering weight.

Handling

3.5
Handling is a strength in AWD RAV4s. It's well balanced and predictable, making it easy to drive.

Drivability

3.0
The RAV's six-speed transmission provides good gear spacing, but response to requests — especially downshifts — is sluggish. It tends to hunt for the correct gear on grades.

Off-road

3.0
A lockable center differential and short overhangs give the RAV4 a slight edge compared to its direct rivals. But it is still a light-duty off-roader at best.

Comfort

4.0
Overall, the RAV4 is exactly as comfortable as we expect. Its accommodations are spacious, and its seats are soft enough for hours in the saddle. Its agreeable ride quality is also a plus.

Seat comfort

4.0
The RAV's seats are not hugely supportive, but they are quite comfortable on longer trips.

Ride comfort

3.0
It's quite good, though our Limited model's 18-inch wheels and tires compromised ride quality to a small degree.

Noise & vibration

4.5
Noise suppression is good in the RAV4. No potential noise source draws undue attention to itself, and it's quieter than many competitors.

Interior

4.0
Our Limited example offered a leather-covered dash, shifter, seats and steering wheel. Overall, this is big step up for the RAV4 in both materials and design.

Ease of use

3.5
Most controls are well placed and easy to reach. The primary controls for the climate control and audio systems are large and obvious but have a slightly flimsy feel to them.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
Large, wide-opening doors make it easy to get in and out of both the front and rear seats.

Roominess

3.0
The RAV's cabin is large for the driver and the front passenger. Rear seat room is generous.

Visibility

3.5
No significant blind spots are present in the RAV4. Even rear-quarter visibility is good. The rearview camera helps. It's remarkably easy to park.

Quality

3.5
The build quality is better than in the previous RAV4 but no better than that of most competitors.

Utility

Outstanding cargo area size and versatility are tempered by cabin storage options that are so-so by comparison.

Small-item storage

Compromised cupholder placement and limited small item storage leave the RAV a step behind its competitors.

Cargo space

4.5
Class-leading cargo space and rear seats that fold nearly flat are very good. The liftover height is low. A power liftgate is rare in this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota RAV4.

5(56%)
4(19%)
3(14%)
2(8%)
1(3%)
4.2
97 reviews
See all 97 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Purple Plum Review
Timothy H. Waite,10/03/2018
LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
This vehicle has been great in every area thus far. We have owned it 1 year and have driven it 12,000 miles. Gas mileage ranges between 28 and 31 mpg. The only complaint we have had is that the 17" Continental tires that came with the vehicle beside being very poor quality are unsafe. The sidewall blew out on the right front while we were on the highway. Praise the Lord we did not have an accident . I went on line and checked Continental tire complaints and found out that we were one of many that have had the same experience. We had to purchase 4 new tires at 12,000 miles as the tread was also fairly low and yes the tire pressure had been checked on a regular basis and they were rotated as they should be. If Toyota wants to keep its good name they need to not worry so much about the bottom line and put quality tires on their vehicle to match the quality of their product. Toyota is not afraid to put a hefty price on their vehicles because they tout their quality, that should extend to tires also. Auto manufactures want top dollar and yet they put the cheapest tires they can find on their products. What is wrong with this picture?
Toyota RAV4 Vastly Improved
Brian Montano,01/11/2017
XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
If you are in the market for a small SUV it will be worth your time to seriously consider the Toyota RAV4. The RAV4 has made astonishing improvements to the RAV4 since the early 2000s when my brother-in-law owned one. Stylish, modern, high tech and smooth ride. The 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine mated to a 6 speed transmission provides good performance. It's good on fuel and with Toyota offering 0% APR for 60 months what a deal. It was too good to pass up. This is my fourth Toyota and Toyota has consistently proved to be reliable vehicles. I have driven my 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD for a little over a year now and I have to say overall I am extremely pleased with this compact-crossover SUV. It rides quite and smooth with good acceleration. The instument panel is layed out well. There is ample room to seat five persons comfortably. My fuel bill is reduced almost in half compared to my previous Toyota (4Runner). The new features I like are the backup camera, bluetooth, LDA (lane detection alert) and push button to open and close the liftgate. The bluetooth is a magnificent invention. With the bluetooth I am to connect my iPhone and listen my favorite tunes and use the phone to make or receive phone calls basically hands free. My RAV4 is a joy to drive.
My New RAV4
Warren from Long Island,01/27/2017
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I bought my new 2017 RAV4 SE the end of December 2016. I sold my 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 4 Matic and wanted an SUV because I retired and want to play in a band and neeed room for my drums. I chose Toyota because they are so reliable. I love this SUV but I'm sorry that I didn't get the Hybrid because the gas mileage is NOT good (very disappointed). The ride and comfort is excellent and the visability is great. The blind spot alert could have been better, it lights up yellow rather than bright Red and doesn't beep when a car is in the blind spot and you have the blinker on. All in all it's a great SUV except for the gas mileage.
My 2017 Rav4 SE AWD review
Mike Dallmeier,03/23/2017
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
First let me say I owned a 2013 Ford Escape SEL before buying this vehicle. That being said, my Escape had more options on it for the price point. I have never owned a Toyota before and I found the appearance of the RAV4 inviting. The 2017 RAV4's only offer a 4 cylinder engine, the 2016's offered a 6 cylinder. The SE comes with the ECO/Sport modes. ECO I'm getting about 29mpg, Sport mode close to the same, although engine is more peppy in sport mode. There is plenty of power for merging onto highways and for passing in my opinion. Interior is quiet and road/engine noise into the cabin is minimal. The SE's suspension is more stiff, a little more rough than I'd like but ok. Almost no vehicle lean going around corners, electric steering feels fine also. Stereo is great! Cabin speakers more than adequate, better than my Escape's. The seats are not as comfortable as I would have expected, a bit disappointing! The headlights and tail lights have the LED trim which looks very nice. Great visibility at night with just low beams on! Back seat is spacious, cargo area fine. The only thing I wish I had is memory button for drivers seat and a power passenger seat. Other than that it's a nice vehicle, but I only have a little over 550 miles on it so far. I've had my Rav4 now for 13 months....accumulating 32K miles on it so far. Here is what I think now about it. The front cup holders are in terrible locations, I've spilled drinks due to this, very irritating! The seats , front and back, could use more padding, not comfortable on long drives. Big problems are night driving, not all buttons are lit! You better know where they are in the dark! The dash lights only go so bright, not enough for me...and it appears not for others reviewing this vehicle either. The steering wheel needs to tilt more and telescope further out. Those are the negatives! The gas mileage is great for an AWD, I average 27 in the Winter and 29 in the Summer. Legroom/headroom is very good, I'm 6'-4" and 260 lbs. and I have no issues. Cargo space is good also. It handles very driving in the snow also. The safety features saved me several times from accidents, and I consider myself an attentive driver. The LED taillights and bright white headlamps look great, fantastic visibility when driving at night
See all 97 reviews of the 2017 Toyota RAV4
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the RAV4 models:

Pre-Collision System
Detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
Lane Departure Alert
Alerts the driver when it detects that the car is deviating close to lane markings.
Intelligent High Beam
Automatically turns the high beams on or off depending on whether it detects oncoming traffic.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Toyota RAV4

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 is offered in the following submodels: RAV4 SUV. Available styles include LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota RAV4?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE is priced between $15,866 and$31,998 with odometer readings between 4341 and101122 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE is priced between $13,999 and$23,980 with odometer readings between 10261 and115750 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited is priced between $18,555 and$28,000 with odometer readings between 8993 and86887 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 SE is priced between $19,981 and$25,500 with odometer readings between 17529 and60242 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Platinum is priced between $21,989 and$22,686 with odometer readings between 60392 and62237 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Toyota RAV4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Toyota RAV4 for sale near. There are currently 246 used and CPO 2017 RAV4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,999 and mileage as low as 4341 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Toyota RAV4.

Can't find a used 2017 Toyota RAV4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota RAV4 for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,805.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,287.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota RAV4 for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,150.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,389.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Toyota RAV4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota RAV4 lease specials

