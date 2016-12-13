2017 Toyota RAV4 Review
Pros & Cons
- Quiet demeanor on the road makes it a pleasant commuter vehicle
- Rides smoothly in a variety of conditions
- Plenty of cargo space for its size
- High-tech safety features come standard
- Modest acceleration from the sole engine offering
- Fewer easily accessible storage compartments than most competitors
Which RAV4 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The RAV4 was modestly refreshed in 2016 with updated exterior styling and redesigned cabin, but it hasn't been fundamentally changed under the skin since it was introduced in 2013. The segment has heated up in recent years, though, and the RAV4's well-rounded middle-of-the-road-ness has left an opening for the competition. There are sportier or equally versatile choices that offer better fuel economy, but there isn't one single compact crossover that tops all the charts, so the RAV4 is still very competitive.
2017 Toyota RAV4 models
The RAV4 comes in LE, XLE, SE, Limited and Platinum trim levels. All are available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and all are equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (176 horsepower, 172 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Accordingly, the decision on which trim level is right for you comes down to creature comforts rather than mechanical fortitude.
The LE has a decent array of standard equipment, but most shoppers will want to set their sights on the XLE and up. The XLE grants you dual-zone climate control, improved seat contours, the enhanced Entune multimedia system and 17-inch aluminum wheels.
The SE is purportedly the sport-tuned version, though in our experience the handling difference is not significant. In the bargain, the SE comes with different exterior trim, LED headlights and premium vinyl upholstery.
Limited models add 18-inch wheels, navigation and driver-seat memory functions, while the range-topping Platinum trim level (new for 2017) provides yet more amenities and unique trim.
Trim tested
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current RAV4 has received some revisions, including a cabin and styling refresh for 2016, additional features, and the addition of the Hybrid variant and SE and Platinum trim levels. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's RAV4.
Driving3.5
Comfort4.0
Interior4.0
Utility
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.5
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|4.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the RAV4 models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Alerts the driver when it detects that the car is deviating close to lane markings.
- Intelligent High Beam
- Automatically turns the high beams on or off depending on whether it detects oncoming traffic.
