First let me say I owned a 2013 Ford Escape SEL before buying this vehicle. That being said, my Escape had more options on it for the price point. I have never owned a Toyota before and I found the appearance of the RAV4 inviting. The 2017 RAV4's only offer a 4 cylinder engine, the 2016's offered a 6 cylinder. The SE comes with the ECO/Sport modes. ECO I'm getting about 29mpg, Sport mode close to the same, although engine is more peppy in sport mode. There is plenty of power for merging onto highways and for passing in my opinion. Interior is quiet and road/engine noise into the cabin is minimal. The SE's suspension is more stiff, a little more rough than I'd like but ok. Almost no vehicle lean going around corners, electric steering feels fine also. Stereo is great! Cabin speakers more than adequate, better than my Escape's. The seats are not as comfortable as I would have expected, a bit disappointing! The headlights and tail lights have the LED trim which looks very nice. Great visibility at night with just low beams on! Back seat is spacious, cargo area fine. The only thing I wish I had is memory button for drivers seat and a power passenger seat. Other than that it's a nice vehicle, but I only have a little over 550 miles on it so far. I've had my Rav4 now for 13 months....accumulating 32K miles on it so far. Here is what I think now about it. The front cup holders are in terrible locations, I've spilled drinks due to this, very irritating! The seats , front and back, could use more padding, not comfortable on long drives. Big problems are night driving, not all buttons are lit! You better know where they are in the dark! The dash lights only go so bright, not enough for me...and it appears not for others reviewing this vehicle either. The steering wheel needs to tilt more and telescope further out. Those are the negatives! The gas mileage is great for an AWD, I average 27 in the Winter and 29 in the Summer. Legroom/headroom is very good, I'm 6'-4" and 260 lbs. and I have no issues. Cargo space is good also. It handles very driving in the snow also. The safety features saved me several times from accidents, and I consider myself an attentive driver. The LED taillights and bright white headlamps look great, fantastic visibility when driving at night

