Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2000 Toyota RAV4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Swift handling, comfortable front bucket seats, Toyota durability and quality.
  • Pricey options, so-so acceleration, not much legroom for rear passengers.
List Price Estimate
$1,389 - $2,860
Edmunds' Expert Review

A solid and pleasing package, if a tad bit small.

Vehicle overview

The mini-SUV business continues to grow with more manufacturers jumping into the fray every year. Largely comprised of car-based AWD vehicles, the territory of this market has been staked out by Chevrolet, Honda, Kia, Nissan, Subaru, and Suzuki. Toyota, too, recognized this potential boom early on and jumped into the action with the introduction of the '96 RAV4.

A 2.0-liter, 127-horsepower engine hooked to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission powers the front or all four wheels of the different RAV4 models. All-wheel-drive versions use powertrain components from the long-defunct Celica All-Trac. Four-wheel antilock brakes are optional on all RAV4s. Minimum ground clearance measures 7.5 inches.

The RAV4 is an adequate around-town driver, handling more like the car from which its platform is derived than a traditional SUV. Power is on the low side, however. It offers some initial pep when pulling away from stoplights, but any serious attempt at acceleration results in nothing more than noise and vibration. The engine gets particularly obnoxious above 4,500 rpm where underhood clatter is enough to stifle conversation between passengers. This would be more acceptable if accompanied by even a modest form of forward thrust. Unfortunately, it's not.

The interior is not a bad place to spend time. The ventilation controls are easy to understand, the stereo outstanding, and the individual bucket seats are quite comfortable. Even with the rear seat up, cargo space is a healthy 26.8 cubic feet. Fold down the second seat and that number jumps to 57.9 "moving-into-my-first-dorm-room" cubic feet. Adults placed in back will most likely whine about a lack of legroom, however.

While the RAV4 was never a hot rod, its lack of power when first introduced was forgivable in a world of Sidekicks and used Amigos. But with Honda CR-V making 145 horsepower, Suzuki offering a V6 Grand Vitara, and Nissan fielding a 170-hp Xterra, the RAV4 is rapidly becoming an "also ran" in this burgeoning market. Throw in 200-hp V6 competitors from Mazda and Ford, and Toyota could find themselves in a rare position for this company: at the bottom of the heap.

2000 Highlights

The RAV4 SUV remains largely unchanged for 2000. A new cupholder design and the extinction of the two-door RAV4 convertible are the big news for '00.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Toyota RAV4.

5(64%)
4(32%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This little car is a beast
yotajeepguy33,06/07/2013
This car has been my everything from hauling hockey gear back and fourth to being a teenagers rally car, to hauling a 2500 pound trailer full of furniture when i moved it pulled it over mountain passes and through cities and on the interstate and never even put up a fit. my parents bought it with 60,000 miles and now it has over 231,000 and 100,000 put on by a teenage male with a very heavy foot. I have done things with this car that would make normal people cringe. and it still starts first time every time. you think that after so many hard miles the little car would be putting up a fight, No Sir it like thank you may I have another she still ticking away.
Great SUV!!!
crashondown,11/11/2012
Just bought my 2000 Toyota Rav4 (I know it is a little old) it had 87,000 miles on it when I bought it and wanted something that is good on gas and I could carry my kids in (truck was a gas gussler). This little car so far has given me no trouble. I hit a deer driving down the interstate the other night and dented up the front quarter panel and tore off a piece of the back bumper. Much to my suprise the little guy took it like a champ no mechanical issues and didnt really mess it up all that bad. Meeting with the Inurance guy on Monday to see about getting her fixed up. Like I said the only thing bad that happedned was some minor cosmetic issues. This little guy is a mini Sherman Tank lol.
Reliable little SUV
Ann,12/20/2015
4dr SUV AWD
I am at 15 years and 240K miles and I need new shocks, struts and tires. The cost will be about $1400, but I am going to do it because I still love this car. Its the best, most reliable and least expensive car I have ever owned. I bought it in 2000 with 18K miles for $18K and for the most part, all I have done is change the oil every 3k miles and buy new break pads when needed and other routine maintenance. I've changed the timing belt twice and replaced oil gasket seals and replaced the water pump, but that is it. I think I can squeeze a few more years out of it. I thought about a new car or lease, but when you consider the cost for a new car I would not even like as much (everything is so oversized or ugly) I'd rather keep driving this one. Good luck finding a used one, people drive them til the wheels fall off, they are such great cars!
Greatest "car" I have ever owned!
jefe76,07/10/2012
I am writing this review as I await the salvage yard to take my dear RAV4 away from me after five great years of service following a REC. The number one thing to recommend this car to any potential buyers on the used market is that I drove this car on several camping trips ranging from Georgia to Rhode Island and never had a problem or worried that I may encounter one. I honestly believe this car was the best city car ever made. Its ability to maneuver through Philly while surviving the rigors of neglected streets was astounding. The two problems that I had with the car were this: 1.-The engine is incredibly weak, even with a manual transmission. 2.-No room for adults in the back seat.
See all 25 reviews of the 2000 Toyota RAV4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Toyota RAV4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 2000 Toyota RAV4

Used 2000 Toyota RAV4 Overview

Which used 2000 Toyota RAV4s are available in my area?

