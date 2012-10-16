Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

8,338 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RAV4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,338 listings
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Black
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    126,393 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,988

    $1,872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    161,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,683

    $804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4

    76,532 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,488

    $2,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    125,498 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,499

    $1,406 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    111,158 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,495

    $803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4

    125,527 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    $1,472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4

    105,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,753

    $1,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 in Red
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4

    136,918 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,900

    $1,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Red
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    254,260 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,400

    $306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4

    161,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,471

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    118,194 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,400

    $589 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    227,763 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,499

    $451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4

    88,724 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,322

    $461 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    110,032 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    144,848 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,275

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4

    167,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    93,736 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,295

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota RAV4
    used

    2006 Toyota RAV4

    120,967 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,464

    $502 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota RAV4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,338 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. Used 2006 Toyota RAV4

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4

Read recent reviews for the Toyota RAV4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6307 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 307 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
120K miles and still purring like a kitten
cinderella123,10/16/2012
I'm the 3rd owner of my '06 4cyl 4WD, base model RAV, which had a 110K miles on her when purchased from a private seller. She was well cared for by her previous owners, with the replacement of the rear window wiper motor as the biggest issue. Since owning her, I've maintained her well and she purrs like a kitten & runs like a race horse. I've read a lot of negatives reviews here, but neither I nor the previous owners (judging from car reports and Toyota service records) have encountered any of it. I couldn't be happier with the continued solid & reliable performance of my Made in Japan RAV4, and look forward to years with her. It's all in the personal care and maintenance you give them.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
RAV4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota RAV4 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings