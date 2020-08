Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

Simply Auto Sales - West Palm Beach / Florida

2006 TOYOTA RAV4. CLEAN TITLE, 4WD, POWER WINDOWS, DOORS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL. THIS AND MANY MORE VEHICLES ARE AVAILABLE AT OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 9393 ALTERNATE A1A LAKE PARK, FL 33403

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMBK31V465011562

Certified Pre-Owned: No