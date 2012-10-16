Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida

50/50 Split 3rd Row Seat Curtain & Side Airbags 17" Alloy Wheels 3rd Row Seat Roof Rack AM/FM Stereo W/6-CD Changer Rear Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Toyota RAV4 Base is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. The RAV4 Base is well maintained and has just 161,236mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMZD35VX65027283

Stock: 65027283

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020