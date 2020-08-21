Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

This vehicle has been great in every area thus far. We have owned it 1 year and have driven it 12,000 miles. Gas mileage ranges between 28 and 31 mpg. The only complaint we have had is that the 17" Continental tires that came with the vehicle beside being very poor quality are unsafe. The sidewall blew out on the right front while we were on the highway. Praise the Lord we did not have an accident . I went on line and checked Continental tire complaints and found out that we were one of many that have had the same experience. We had to purchase 4 new tires at 12,000 miles as the tread was also fairly low and yes the tire pressure had been checked on a regular basis and they were rotated as they should be. If Toyota wants to keep its good name they need to not worry so much about the bottom line and put quality tires on their vehicle to match the quality of their product. Toyota is not afraid to put a hefty price on their vehicles because they tout their quality, that should extend to tires also. Auto manufactures want top dollar and yet they put the cheapest tires they can find on their products. What is wrong with this picture?

