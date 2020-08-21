Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

8,338 listings
RAV4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,338 listings
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    9,181 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,500

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 LE

    24,812 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,900

    $4,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    13,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,950

    $3,470 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    86,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,499

    $5,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE in Red
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 LE

    20,764 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,100

    $4,316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    27,574 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,400

    $5,080 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    35,784 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,499

    $4,533 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE in White
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 LE

    31,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,400

    $5,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE in Red
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 LE

    28,515 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,900

    $4,323 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 LE

    29,837 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,400

    $4,402 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Platinum

    47,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,685

    $5,016 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE in Silver
    certified

    2017 Toyota RAV4 LE

    13,075 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,998

    $2,208 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    7,551 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,991

    $3,440 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE in Silver
    certified

    2017 Toyota RAV4 LE

    16,914 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,998

    $2,418 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE in Gray
    certified

    2017 Toyota RAV4 LE

    21,338 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,977

    $2,913 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Black
    certified

    2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    27,662 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,777

    $3,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Silver
    certified

    2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE

    36,969 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,606

    $4,069 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 LE

    38,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,000

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,338 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.297 Reviews
The Purple Plum Review
Timothy H. Waite,10/03/2018
LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
This vehicle has been great in every area thus far. We have owned it 1 year and have driven it 12,000 miles. Gas mileage ranges between 28 and 31 mpg. The only complaint we have had is that the 17" Continental tires that came with the vehicle beside being very poor quality are unsafe. The sidewall blew out on the right front while we were on the highway. Praise the Lord we did not have an accident . I went on line and checked Continental tire complaints and found out that we were one of many that have had the same experience. We had to purchase 4 new tires at 12,000 miles as the tread was also fairly low and yes the tire pressure had been checked on a regular basis and they were rotated as they should be. If Toyota wants to keep its good name they need to not worry so much about the bottom line and put quality tires on their vehicle to match the quality of their product. Toyota is not afraid to put a hefty price on their vehicles because they tout their quality, that should extend to tires also. Auto manufactures want top dollar and yet they put the cheapest tires they can find on their products. What is wrong with this picture?
