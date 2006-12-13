Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

8,338 listings
RAV4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,338 listings
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    79,323 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $1,977 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    125,597 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,795

    $1,221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4

    173,920 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 Sport in White
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4 Sport

    148,395 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,000

    $1,221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    208,371 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,850

    $565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 in Dark Green
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4

    151,138 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,995

    $769 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    77,304 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,495

    $933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4

    128,189 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,491

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    149,482 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,789

    $1,309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    113,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $503 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    158,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,921

    $755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4

    111,722 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,980

    $287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Dark Green
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    158,187 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,000

    $643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Red
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    132,181 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $1,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4

    147,007 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,550

    $455 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4

    170,851 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,999

    $933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 in White
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4

    113,026 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,990

    $463 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota RAV4 in Black
    used

    2007 Toyota RAV4

    132,952 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,500

    $873 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5269 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
New Rav4
Patrick Eaton-Robb,12/13/2006
With two kids, we love the optional third-row of seats. It allows us to take an extra kid or two to hockey practice, soccer..etc. There is a surprising amount of room left for storage with the third seat up. Though I wouldn't reccomend that row for anyone but children, because it leaves no leg room. With the seat down, there is a lot of storage in the back. Again, we are hockey parents, so that is a huge plus. The milage has been great, about 27 mpg, mostly highway driving. And I love, the audio jack for the MP3 player. The stability control is great, and it has downhill assist, which should come in handy in the snow this winter.
