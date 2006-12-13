Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me
8,338 listings
- 79,323 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,977 Below Market
- 125,597 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,795$1,221 Below Market
- 173,920 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$816 Below Market
- 148,395 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,000$1,221 Below Market
- 208,371 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,850$565 Below Market
- 151,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,995$769 Below Market
- 77,304 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,495$933 Below Market
- 128,189 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,491
- 149,482 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,789$1,309 Below Market
- 113,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$503 Below Market
- 158,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,921$755 Below Market
- 111,722 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,980$287 Below Market
- 158,187 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000$643 Below Market
- 132,181 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$1,021 Below Market
- 147,007 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,550$455 Below Market
- 170,851 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999$933 Below Market
- 113,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,990$463 Below Market
- 132,952 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500$873 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4
Read recent reviews for the Toyota RAV4
Write a reviewSee all 269 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.5269 Reviews
Report abuse
Patrick Eaton-Robb,12/13/2006
With two kids, we love the optional third-row of seats. It allows us to take an extra kid or two to hockey practice, soccer..etc. There is a surprising amount of room left for storage with the third seat up. Though I wouldn't reccomend that row for anyone but children, because it leaves no leg room. With the seat down, there is a lot of storage in the back. Again, we are hockey parents, so that is a huge plus. The milage has been great, about 27 mpg, mostly highway driving. And I love, the audio jack for the MP3 player. The stability control is great, and it has downhill assist, which should come in handy in the snow this winter.
