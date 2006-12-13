Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas

Roof Rack Tonneau Cover Rear Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Contact BMW of The Woodlands today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2007 Toyota RAV4 . How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Toyota RAV4 offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Toyota RAV4. More information about the 2007 Toyota RAV4: The 2007 Toyota RAV4 has a very roomy interior for a compact SUV and is one of the few models in its class to offer a versatile third row of seating. The V6 available on the RAV4 is the most powerful engine in its market segment, and it makes the RAV4 quicker than some performance-oriented premium SUVs. Both engines boast impressive fuel economy. Interesting features of this model are Roomy interior, available third-row seating, acceleration with V6, standard safety features. Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMZD33V676031541

Stock: 76031541

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020