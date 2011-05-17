Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 in Black
    2008 Toyota RAV4

    134,408 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,998

  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Dark Green
    2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    172,989 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,750

    $1,691 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport in White
    2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport

    98,779 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $2,142 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Light Blue
    2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    125,003 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,488

    $2,119 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Off White/Cream
    2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    130,933 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,200

    $1,360 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 in Black
    2008 Toyota RAV4

    220,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,898

    $1,308 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4
    2008 Toyota RAV4

    156,092 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,499

    $1,413 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Light Blue
    2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    84,427 miles
    Great Deal

    $8,977

    $1,360 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4
    2008 Toyota RAV4

    161,290 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,500

    $679 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Silver
    2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    114,414 miles

    $8,490

  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 in Red
    2008 Toyota RAV4

    103,000 miles
    Good Deal

    $7,900

    $1,061 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4
    2008 Toyota RAV4

    169,678 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,495

    $1,058 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Dark Green
    2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    94,062 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,298

    $726 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport in Light Blue
    2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport

    122,101 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,999

    $1,234 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 in Silver
    2008 Toyota RAV4

    151,423 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,900

    $816 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited
    2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    96,813 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,987

    $1,298 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Light Blue
    2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    185,484 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,485

    $536 Below Market
  • 2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited in Light Blue
    2008 Toyota RAV4 Limited

    142,880 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,300

    $531 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4

Overall Consumer Rating
4.4156 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Toyota is Slipping
voicedude,05/17/2011
I bought this car for the engine, and it remains the best feature of the car. But I have had ongoing problems with the transmission, and many others have, too. This is only true with the 5-speed transmission on the V6 (not the 4-cyl.) The now infamous "whining transmission" noise that has been well documented on the owner's forums (search transmission noise on RAV4 World and others) is something you will want to consider when you're buying this vehicle used. Also the poor response from Toyota in fixing the problem under warranty has completely soured me on the ownership experience, so I wouldn't be able to recommend this car to anyone. Go with Honda.
