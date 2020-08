Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

Gillman Subaru - Houston / Texas

This Deal is so hot We Might Need to Call the Fire Department, We are dedicated to the health and safety of our customers. We disinfectant every pre-owned vehicle upon arrival and after every test drive with a hospital-grade aerosol disinfectant/deodorant that kills 99.9% of the bacteria, germs ,viruses, mold ,mildew and fungi in our vehicles interior and ventilation system while leaving our inventory smelling fresh and clean. Please continue for more information on this unit 2008 Toyota RAV4 Base Buy with confidence - local trade in. Wouldn't you prefer to buy something that we took in trade? Sure beats buying an auction car. Local car, we know where it comes from. Hey isn't that Bob's old car? Could be! It's a local trade in! We are dedicated to making the car buying process as easy as possible for our customers. With outstanding customer services Gillman Automotive since 1938 in the Sugarland, Richmond, Alief, TX; Barker Cypress, TX; Houston, TX; Kingwood, TX; Rosenberg, TX; Tomball,Katy, TX, areas.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMZD33V685110117

Stock: S201836B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020