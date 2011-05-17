Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me
8,338 listings
- 134,408 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,998
- 172,989 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,750$1,691 Below Market
- 98,779 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$2,142 Below Market
- 125,003 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,488$2,119 Below Market
- 130,933 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,200$1,360 Below Market
- 220,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,898$1,308 Below Market
- 156,092 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499$1,413 Below Market
- 84,427 miles
$8,977$1,360 Below Market
- 161,290 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$679 Below Market
- 114,414 miles
$8,490
- 103,000 miles
$7,900$1,061 Below Market
- 169,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,495$1,058 Below Market
- 94,062 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,298$726 Below Market
- 122,101 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$1,234 Below Market
- 151,423 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,900$816 Below Market
- 96,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,987$1,298 Below Market
- 185,484 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,485$536 Below Market
- 142,880 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,300$531 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota RAV4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4
Read recent reviews for the Toyota RAV4
Write a reviewSee all 156 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.4156 Reviews
Report abuse
voicedude,05/17/2011
I bought this car for the engine, and it remains the best feature of the car. But I have had ongoing problems with the transmission, and many others have, too. This is only true with the 5-speed transmission on the V6 (not the 4-cyl.) The now infamous "whining transmission" noise that has been well documented on the owner's forums (search transmission noise on RAV4 World and others) is something you will want to consider when you're buying this vehicle used. Also the poor response from Toyota in fixing the problem under warranty has completely soured me on the ownership experience, so I wouldn't be able to recommend this car to anyone. Go with Honda.
