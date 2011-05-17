Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

Family Kia - Saint Augustine / Florida

CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* 4WD, Alloy Wheels, Auxiliary Audio, Remote Entry, Fog Lights. Your 2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport is perfect for daily work or weekend road trips to our neighboring communities of Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FLFamily Kia also offers extended vehicle service contracts so our Jacksonville area drivers enjoy a worry free used car, SUV or van ownership experience.With 122,101 miles this 2008 RAV4 with a gas v6 3.5l/216 engine is your best buy near Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Blue 2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport near Jacksonville, FL is available for immediate test drives in St. Augustine, FL.*Our Car Dealership near Palm Coast:* Call Family Kia today at *(904) 770-4684 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport! Family Kia serves Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, FL. You can also visit us at, 2665 U.S. Highway 1 South St. Augustine FL, 32086 to check it out in person! Family Kia Used car dealership only sells used cars Jacksonville, FL buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Toyota RAV4 comes factory equipped with an impressive gas v6 3.5l/216 engine, an 5-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Spare Tire (Full Size), Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Telescoping Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, Power Steering. Family Kia is Northeast Florida's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Florida used car shoppers and owners drive to Family Kia in St. Augustine for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Overhead Console, Cloth Seats, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Split Folding Rear Seat, Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Roof / Luggage Rack, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Rear Head Air Bag, Occupant sensing airbag, Drivers Air Bag, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Child Proof Locks, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag. This 2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Kia Motors Finance Financing?* You can use our Kia Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Blue 2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport. Our Family Kia Kia Motors Finance Specialists work with every level of credit and Kia Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Kia Motors Finance experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Palm Coast, Florida.The Family Kia used car dealership in Northeast Florida is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just south of Jacksonville where your 2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Palm Coast shoppers prefer the short drive to St. Augustine. We're glad you found this pre-owned Toyota RAV4 for sale at our used car dealership near Jacksonville in St. Augustine, FL. Looking for Kia financing? Our Family Kia finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Toyota RAV4 for sale. Family Kia has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in St. Augustine just north of Palm Coast. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Jacksonville consider driving just past Palencia, FL to St. Augustine where you'll experience Northeast Florida's preferred Kia dealer service, sales and the Family Kia difference!Family Kia Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Jacksonville, St. Augustine & Palm Coast, Florida shoppers prefer like this 2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport stock # 200908A.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMBK32V586033145

Stock: 200908A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020