Having had the car for 3 months now, I'm definitely impressed with it overall. I bought it used with 11300 miles on the odometer and was amazed to get the previous owners Impressive maintenance records ! Regular scheduled service from day one with quality tires, synthetic oil and fluid changes and genuine Toyota replacement parts. It came with a complete 5 tire set of Firestone Destination m+s radials with less the 2500 miles on them ! The handling of this vehicle has been a real treat with the new car handling without the new car sized payment ! Both in town and on the highway, it rides and drives like it is on rails. I've taken it to our camp in Northern NH and was pleasantly surprised by the way it handled our sometimes sketchy access road with its ruts and mud holes. The 4wd pulled nicely and the suspension kept the rolling and pitching to acceptable levels. The 2.4 4 cyl motor is averaging 22 mpg and it has plenty of power to pull my small utility trailer with either the 4 wheeler or snowmobile on it. The roominess and storage capacity combined with the overall secure feeling the car has while driving it, has me really pleased with the purchase of this Rav4 ! 7 months later, Big surprise at our 1st state inspection ! Both rear coil springs had snapped and jumped up over the top retainer ?? The muffler also had a pin hole ! I called the dealer and asked about our 2 year warranty coverage that we had to purchase to close the sale ? He says those are wear and tear parts, not covered ? GRR ! After 4 " Garage Mechanic " quotes ranging from $1098.99 to $2900.00 for "Dealer only" parts and labor, I about Freaked !!! After a few Strong Toddies and a day or two to cool off, I decided to tackle it myself ! I spent two days surfing for parts and I scored new heavier springs from HD SPRINGS , an Firestone air bag kit and Walker SS muffler for $316.00 !! It took 12 hours for me to swap out old for new. I increased my towing capacity by 1000 LBS and my Rav4 really handles like a new car and tows with No Sag !! LOVIN IT !!

