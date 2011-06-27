  1. Home
2006 Toyota RAV4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Steers and handles like a car, thoughtful and roomy cabin design, exemplary build and materials quality, available third-row seating, refined and powerful engines.
  • Cramped seating for third-row passengers, more expensive than many competing compact SUVs.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

With available V6 power under the hood, nimble handling on the street and a generous standard features list, the Toyota RAV4 is a top compact SUV choice for 2006.

Vehicle overview

In the mid-1990s, the Toyota brain trust took a close look at the SUV market and determined that not everybody liked the idea of piloting a 3-ton land yacht in order to take advantage of the "U" in SUV. File drawers full of focus group questionnaires pointed toward a vehicle that combined the advantages of a sport-utility -- great visibility, sizable cargo capacity, all-weather capability -- with the manageable size and drivability of a car.

With that in mind, Toyota's designers looked past their bulky truck frames and gas-guzzling engines and came up with a car-based SUV that merged trucklike utility with carlike maneuverability. Introduced in 1996, the Toyota RAV4 (Recreational Active Vehicle -- four-wheel drive) combined sporty good looks, a convenient size and an economical engine into an attractive and affordable package. It was an instant hit, and as the first example of a car-based sport-utility, the RAV4 enjoyed phenomenal sales that brought with them an onslaught of new competitors hoping to cash in on the newfound niche. Vehicles like the CR-V and Grand Vitara soon hit the market sporting bigger engines and more refined interiors, promptly shuffling the aging RAV4 toward the bottom of the category it had single-handedly created. This led to the second-generation Toyota RAV4, introduced for 2001, which bolstered the RAV back into the top of its class. But time marches on, and the competition has continued to improve.

The 2006 RAV4 marks the third generation of Toyota's compact SUV. Only now it's not so little anymore, as nearly all dimensions have grown. The styling is less busy than before and the RAV4 has a more serious, chiseled look. There is a certain premium feel of the new cabin with fewer hard plastics. The rear seats are not only split and able to recline, they also slide back and forth 6.5 inches to allow either passenger space or cargo capacity to be optimized. A third-row seat is optional. Big changes lie under the hood, as well. In addition to a standard four-cylinder engine, a 269-horsepower V6 is optional. A redesigned suspension system delivers a fine balance between comfort and control. In sum, the 2006 Toyota RAV4 has finally stepped up from being a "cute 'ute" to a fully functional crossover SUV.

2006 Toyota RAV4 models

The four-door Toyota RAV4 is a midsize crossover SUV offered in three trim levels: base, Sport and Limited. Standard features for the base trim include 16-inch wheels, air conditioning, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescope steering wheel, a CD stereo with MP3 capability and power windows, mirrors and locks. Above this, the RAV4 Sport has 18-inch alloy wheels and wider tires, a sport-tuned suspension, color-keyed overfenders, and a roof rack. The top-line Limited includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat and upgraded audio with a six-disc CD changer. Many of these features are available as options on the base trim. Other options include a third-row seat, a moonroof (Sport and Limited only) and, for the Limited, leather seating and a DVD-based rear entertainment system.

2006 Highlights

The RAV4 has been fully redesigned for 2006, boasting a larger overall size and available V6 power.

Performance & mpg

Both front-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive (4WD) versions of the RAV4 are available. The 4WD system automatically sends torque to the rear wheels when a loss of traction is detected. Standard power is provided by a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine that delivers 166 horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque. A 3.5-liter V6, which boasts 269 hp and 246 lb-ft of torque, is optional. Automatic transmissions are standard -- the four-cylinder gets paired with a four-speed automatic, while the V6 gets a five-speed unit. When equipped with the optional towing package, the V6 RAV4 can tug 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard, as is Toyota's VSC stability control system and traction control. RAV4s with 4WD or the optional third-row seat are equipped with Hill-start Assist Control and Downhill Assist Control. Side airbags for front occupants and full-length side curtain airbags are optional. The redesigned Toyota RAV4 has not yet been crash tested.

Driving

Intended for a life on pavement, the 2006 Toyota RAV4 really shines in this environment. Its taut suspension and quick steering make daily commutes or errands much more enjoyable than what would otherwise be the case in a traditional SUV, and the RAV4's ride quality is still pretty comfy when driven over broken pavement. Most drivers will be perfectly satisfied with the standard 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine as it provides adequate power for day-to-day driving. The optional 269-hp V6, meanwhile, is full of swagger. So equipped, the RAV4 can embarrass quite a few modern sport coupes in terms of acceleration.

Interior

As usual, all controls are simple and straightforward to use. The overall feel is upscale, with less hard plastic than previous RAVs, electroluminescent gauges like a Lexus' and an illuminated cupholder. The rear seats recline, and can slide forward or rearward 6.5 inches to allow either passenger space or cargo capacity to be optimized. Normal seating capacity is five; the optional third-row seat bumps it to seven, though this seat is truly meant only for children. To configure the RAV4 for cargo, all one has to do is flip a lever to instantly get a flat load floor. No removing headrests or flipping up seat cushions for the second-row seating is required. With its flat load floor, the RAV4 can hold a maximum of 73 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota RAV4.

5(73%)
4(18%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
307 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

120K miles and still purring like a kitten
cinderella123,10/16/2012
I'm the 3rd owner of my '06 4cyl 4WD, base model RAV, which had a 110K miles on her when purchased from a private seller. She was well cared for by her previous owners, with the replacement of the rear window wiper motor as the biggest issue. Since owning her, I've maintained her well and she purrs like a kitten & runs like a race horse. I've read a lot of negatives reviews here, but neither I nor the previous owners (judging from car reports and Toyota service records) have encountered any of it. I couldn't be happier with the continued solid & reliable performance of my Made in Japan RAV4, and look forward to years with her. It's all in the personal care and maintenance you give them.
A New Redesign is Not Always Better
Nesser,11/03/2006
I purchased a 2006 Rav 4 6 months ago. When looking around I thought that this since its new redesign it was the best for the dollar. I was wrong. At first we loved it until a smell got really bad and we saw water in it. Due to the redesign I know that there is a design flaw in the air vent (Admitted to my husband and I by Toyota)It allows rain water to get in and collect in the floor of the front passenger side. We have had it in multiple times to a local dealership and each time they patch it which the patch never works. We are going to try again and fix it again this week. I am trying to tell of my experience so others will look out for mold, smell, and puddles on their carpet
Great, but has had its share of problems
aposak,05/28/2013
My wife has had this car since we met. It's her daily driver, as well as our trip vehicle. Overall, it handles very well. The engine is powerful, much more so than my 2003 Nissan Altima (with the same size V6). It handles confidently, and the brakes are string. The few times we've used 4wd in the snow and offorad trails, it worked well. The interior quality is okay, with a few minor issues. The powertrain reliability, however, simply hasn't been there. Since I've been around the car, it rattles loudly on startup. The 4x4 lights randomly light up, indicating a problem, but non found. Recently, the VVT module exploded, causing extensive engine damage. Caveat emptor.
Toyota's compact SUV
Patrick Linehan,11/20/2016
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
check to make sure all the recalls have been done and make sure it doesn't use excessive amounts of oil because if it uses more than a quart in 1500 miles Toyota will repair it if it has less than 150.000 mi on it. One other thing if you hear any wheel noise it could need wheel bearings so you might want the dealer to repair that for you because that could get expensive.
See all 307 reviews of the 2006 Toyota RAV4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
269 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Toyota RAV4
More About This Model

Ten years ago, before the flood of current compact SUVs washed over the market, Toyota's RAV4 offered the Gen X and Gen Y folks an SUV that suited their supposedly active lifestyles.

Something that could handle foul-weather driving as well as a trip to the slopes or mountain bike trailhead. Something that had relatively small dimensions for an SUV, making it easy to park in the city. Something that had a frugal four-cylinder engine that promised 20-somethings 20-something miles to the gallon. Something journalists dubbed the "cute ute."

Well, this is America, the Land of Supersizing, so it was inevitable that the RAV4 would get bigger. And that's exactly what happened with the 2006 Toyota RAV4. Although this new RAV also debuts in Europe this year, they'll be getting the shorter-wheelbase version shown at the 2005 Frankfurt International Motor Show. The difference in length is most noticeable by looking at the rearmost side windows. North America gets a third-seat option, Europe does not.

Would this upsizing kill the lovable, agile demeanor of the RAV4? Or would it take Toyota's entry-level SUV to new heights? We couldn't wait to find out so we got hold of a preproduction unit, a V6 Limited that was loaded to the roof rack with options.

Grow up already
At 181.1 inches in length, the 2006 RAV4 is over a foot longer (14.5 inches) than the outgoing model. It is also arguably more handsome than its forebear. The grille sports Toyota's signature trapezoidal shape, the oversized rub strip on the side is gone, and the greenhouse has a more elegant appearance with its reverse-canted D-pillar. Width is up 3.2 inches, adding to the more aggressive stance.

Compared to its chief competitors, the new RAV4 is about the same length as a Honda CR-V (181.3 inches), about 11 inches longer than the Hyundai Tucson and about 8 inches shorter than the midsize Chevrolet Equinox. A lower coefficient of drag (0.33 versus 0.35 previously) promises a quieter ride and better fuel-efficiency at higher cruising speeds.

Three trim levels will be available: base, Sport and Limited. Base versions are anything but strippers as the following features are all standard: air conditioning, cruise control, tire-pressure monitor, power windows, power locks, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, keyless entry, an AM/FM/CD system with auxiliary input jack, 215/70/16 tires (V6 versions get 225/65/17s), a six-way (manual) driver seat and a split/reclining/sliding second-row seat.

Step up to the Sport and added to the mix are a sport-tuned suspension, alloy wheels wearing 235/55/18 performance tires, foglights, rear privacy glass, spare-tire cover, and color-keyed mirrors, door handles and fender flairs.

Limited models feature dual-zone climate controls, heated/power mirrors, a six-disc CD changer and steering wheel controls for the audio system, anti-theft system, chrome grille, color-keyed bumpers, door handles and rear spoiler, power driver seat, alloy wheels with 225/65/17 tires, rear cargo net and leather wrapping for the steering wheel and shift knob.

The Safety dance
A comprehensive active safety package is standard on all RAV4s and as such, all the high-tech acronyms apply here. Antilock brakes, BrakeAssist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, traction control and Vehicle Stability Control provide peace of mind as well as the ability to save your butt while dealing with the daily risks of urban and suburban driving. Side-impact and side curtain airbags are optional.

Come on in and get comfortable
Compared to the '05 RAV4, the '06's difference in interior space is immediately noticeable. Toyota claims a 21-percent roomier cabin, and that seems no exaggeration. With the wheelbase stretched 6.7 inches, space for second-row passengers is plentiful — at 38.3 inches, rear legroom is 2 inches greater than a Ford Escape's and an inch less than the Honda CR-V's. And that second-row seat slides fore and aft to cater to passenger and cargo needs — it's not an original idea (Chevy has it in the Malibu Maxx and Equinox) — but a great one nonetheless.

Along with the upsizing came the availability of upscale features. Our Limited even had a DVD entertainment system in addition to the leather seating and moonroof. A third seat is optional, and though our test RAV4 didn't have it, we tried it out while at a press event. It should be fine for the kiddies, but adults bigger than 5 feet tall are going to feel cramped back there.

Simulated brushed-metallic trim adorns the dash, console and door panels, furthering the uptown image, as do the Optitron gauges and illuminated cupholders up front.

Most staffers found the seats supportive and comfortable over long drives, although our tallest staffer (at 6-foot-4), Richard Homan, just didn't fit no matter how much he fiddled with the eight-way power seat. The telescopic feature on the steering wheel was appreciated and rare in this class. The quietude of the cabin impressed everyone, as did the ease with which the second row folded (just flip a lever on the seat side and the seatback flops down, without requiring removal of the headrest in most cases).

Not just bigger, but faster, too
For the first time, a V6 engine is available in the RAV4. And this ain't no puny 2.5- to 3.0-liter V6. Borrowing a page from the Saturn Vue playbook, Toyota stuffed a burly 3.5-liter V6 (shared with the company's flagship sedan, the Avalon) into the RAV's engine bay.

With a forceful 269 horsepower (at 6,200 rpm) and 246 pound-feet of torque (at 4,700 rpm) on tap, this engine gives the RAV4 a decidedly aggressive personality. Coupled to a five-speed automatic and running through an electronic, "on-demand" four-wheel-drive system, our RAV4 scurried to 60 in just 7.1 seconds and was still going strong as it flashed through the quarter-mile in 15.2 seconds at 91.2 mph. This means it will lay waste to your snobbish friend's X3 3.0 by about a second in each category.

On the street, the RAV4 just moves out quickly whenever you toe into the throttle. The automatic tranny is never caught sleeping — no need to slam your foot to the carpet to coax a downshift. Gear changes are swift and smooth and our average gas mileage, at 19.3 mpg, is commendable given our leadfoot tendencies. Those with more self control should get closer to Toyota's estimates of 20 city and 27 highway. Two-wheel-drive V6 RAVs are rated 1 mpg higher on the highway.

The base RAV4 powertrain consists of a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 166 hp (up 5 over last year) and 165 lb-ft of torque running through a four-speed automatic gearbox. As with the V6, no manual transmission is available. Mileage estimates are 24/31 (2WD) and 23/29 (4WD).

Disc brakes are standard all around, and aided by the best technology available to provide swift and short stopping distances. We scored a best of 120 feet from 60 mph, a performance just 2 feet shy of the highly regarded BMW X3's. Solid and progressive, the pedal feel provided confidence in all driving scenarios.

The available four-wheel-drive system operates in front-drive mode for optimum fuel-efficiency until a situation (such as quick acceleration from a stop or while driving on slippery roads) demands four-wheel drive, at which point up to 45 percent of the torque is transferred to the rear wheels. A "4WD Lock" switch allows one to manually select that maximum torque output to the rear wheels.

The V6 models come standard with Hill-start Assist Control (which prevents rolling back when on a hill) and Downhill Assist Control (which automatically keeps speed down without the driver having to brake while moving down a steep hill).

For those who tow and want to know, the four-banger can pull up to 1,500 pounds while a V6 model can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

No longer tiny, but still a dancer
With independent suspension at all four corners, the RAV4 incorporates McPherson struts up front along with a double-wishbone setup out back. With tuning set nicely between plush and firm, our Limited delivered a comfy ride over broken-up pavement while remaining responsive and secure on winding two-lanes. Surprisingly, the electric power steering feels well weighted and natural (take note, GM) with no slack at all on-center.

With a performance of 61.3 mph through our slalom course, the RAV4 felt confident and well planted. Toyota's overenthusiastic Vehicle Stability Control slapped our wrists and intervened while we were still playing with the RAV's good clean handling fun — we have a recent history of taking issue with Toyota/Lexus traction and stability systems. Overall, we're happy to say that the RAV4 retains its sporty dynamic even though it's grown considerably larger this year, a helluva feat for the chassis engineers.

This is how we do it
Not only has the 2006 RAV4 moved up in terms of size, it's also managed to broaden its appeal without losing any of its previous spunky and affable personality. Once again, Toyota has shown the automotive world how to build on a model's strengths while still making improvements where needed.

Stereo Evaluation

System Score: 7.0

Components: Our RAV 4 came equipped with an optional stereo. The upgraded system is a JBL premium sound system with a total of eight speakers plus a subwoofer. Our test car was a Limited and with or without the JBL stereo it includes an in-dash six-disc CD changer, MP3 and WMA capability, mini-jack input for portable music players like an iPod and steering wheel-mounted audio controls.

Performance: It's hard to tell the standard Toyota stereo from the upgraded version just by looking at the head unit. The only visual cue your passengers will get that you opted for a nice sound system is the JBL logo on the speakers.

The display and controls are all Toyota, which is to say they are practical and functional. The head unit is mounted high and the buttons are large and easy to use with just a glance. Even so, the steering wheel-mounted controls are the likely route for most drivers. Those buttons are simple and straightforward and clustered together on the left side of the wheel. Like the rest of the car's controls, the audio controls are very intuitive to use.

The sound quality of this optional system is clearly better than the stock system but overall it is only a little above average. Even with the optional system's subwoofer, the bass is just OK. It's prominent enough but lacks true kick and can tend to be muddy when the volume is turned up. We found the best sounding profile was to have the bass and treble boosted almost all the way up with the mids at about +1. But hey, that means this stereo has a midrange adjustment and we like that.

The highs are never overwhelming but even with the treble bumped up to +3 or so, much of what we listened to lacked detail. The system overall sounds very good but there is a softness to the sound that can take away from some harder-edged music. Stereos like Pioneer from the Scion line and Nissan's newest Rockford Fosgate offer a more aggressive sound when you want it.

Best Feature: Intuitive head unit and controls.

Worst Feature: Lack of bass punch.

Conclusion: Like the RAV4 itself, the optional JBL stereo is a step up but ultimately lacks a "wow" factor. While the sound quality lacks edge, the system overall is easy to use and seamlessly blends itself into the driving experience. — Brian Moody

Second Opinions

Editor in Chief Karl Brauer says:
I was never a fan of the previous RAV4s. Between their bizarre styling and too-small-to-be-truly-utilitarian dimensions they always struck me as "cute utes" that were neither cute nor utilitarian. The last generation did handle quite well, and it possessed typical Toyota quality in design and execution, so for someone who needed an economy sedan — but wanted to be seen driving a "lifestyle" vehicle — I guess it worked.

The new model has addressed both of my previous issues. It looks cool, both inside and out (think BMW X3), and its larger size means it has real utility potential (though the third-row option is more symbolic than authentic...). But where this car really shines is under the hood. Toyota's new 3.5-liter V6 is a sweetheart of an engine, with exceptional horsepower and torque. The first time I punched the throttle I found myself shouting expletives — in a good way. Is there such a thing as too much horsepower? Of course not! But the fact that question crossed my mind while driving the RAV4 is a good indication that Toyota has transformed its smallest SUV into a serious player.

Executive Editor Richard Homan says:
Toyota has come a long, long way with the RAV4 since its original iteration two generations and 10 years ago. The original version was gag-a-maggot ugly to my Gen-XY (male) eyes, especially in its two-door form. It drove OK, but no better. Toyota found its footing with the second-generation RAV4, giving it almost mini-BMW X5 lines and respectable road manners.

Now the 2006 RAV4 comes along and the news is almost all good. The shape has a legitimate cool-factor to it, especially in the Metallic Red that our test RAV wore — Frank Lloyd Wright would have been proud. And the 269-hp V6 deserves a standing ovation all its own. That much horsepower in this class of ute is a godsend for righteous passing maneuvers.

Did that man say "almost" all good news? Yeah, he did. At 6-foot-4, this editor doesn't fit in the RAV4 so good. The torso is no problem — headroom abounds — it's the legs that have no place to go. If you're not a genetic freak (or "normal" as I like to think of myself), you may still feel like you're propped-up on, rather than sitting in, the driver seat, and you may get that low-steering-wheel bus-driver feeling. But at least you'll fit. Also, the spare-tire carrier blocks the view out the rear window pretty effectively.

But if you fit the new RAV4 and the price fits you, it's an easy decision to make.

Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 is offered in the following submodels: RAV4 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Toyota RAV4?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 Base is priced between $6,997 and$10,595 with odometer readings between 93416 and161674 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 Limited is priced between $4,888 and$6,683 with odometer readings between 151066 and161840 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 Sport is priced between $8,520 and$8,520 with odometer readings between 139306 and139306 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2006 Toyota RAV4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Toyota RAV4 for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2006 RAV4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,888 and mileage as low as 93416 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Toyota RAV4.

Can't find a used 2006 Toyota RAV4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota RAV4 for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $22,709.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,468.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota RAV4 for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,518.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $24,152.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Toyota RAV4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota RAV4 lease specials

