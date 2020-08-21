Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me
- 203,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,250$1,203 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! This Toyota RAV4 comes equipped with: Clock, Tachometer, Power Steering, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V726037514
Stock: 119195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-09-2019
- 146,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,995$889 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This is your chance to take it home today! Don’t wait any longer! Hurry before it’s gone! CALL TODAY! THE CAR DRIVES AND RUNS GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, CLOTH INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. + LOW DOWN PAYMENT! + RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! + NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! + HABLAMOS ESPAñOL! + NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! + GUARANTEED APPROVAL! + BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! + Baja Cuota Inicial! + Tarifas desde 2.9 %! + Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! + Hablamos Español! + Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento! + No se deje rechazar mas! + APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! + Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Hablamos Espanol. Falamos Portuguese. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGH20V120065016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,413 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$4,550$1,061 Below Market
Honda of Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2002 Toyota RAV4 BasePriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 42541 miles below market average! 22/27 City/Highway MPGSave money on this Dealer Special! Due to the current massive levels of our inventory this vehicle's price has been dramatically reduced to move by month's end! All of the pre-owned vehicles at Honda of Mentor go through an extensive mechanical and safety inspection before they are sold. Upon inspection some maintenance items may have been recommended that we may have opted not to perform. We plan to send the car off to the auction this coming Thursday. Call now for the opportunity to purchase this vehicle as-is at a pre-auction price far below the retail value!We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Honda of Mentor is one of the largest Honda Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Honda of Mentor is head and shoulders above all other Honda dealers in our market! - This 2002 Toyota RAV4 4dr 4dr Automatic 4WD features a 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Titanium with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Cloth Interior Surface, 4.56 Axle Ratio, Cloth Seat Trim, 4 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Cupholders, Bodyside moldings, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Skid plates Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20VX26061631
Stock: 61435A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 243,944 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,350$627 Below Market
Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Archbold / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. ** At Terry Henricks, we know you're looking for that certain vehicle which offers the best value for your hard-earned money and ranks best in price and mileage. Great news! Terry uses Live Market Pricing that eliminates the guesswork and drastically reduces your research time, because Terry prices all our cars haggle-free and well below market value. CALL NOW FOR DETAILS AND AVAILABILITY At Terry Henricks we carry all Makes and Models in All Colors! * Locally owned for over 25 years. Terry Henricks, your true 'Hometown Dealer' * Our reputation stands on its own ~ Transparency ~ Every used vehicle goes through a 48-point inspection (excluding AS-IS) ~ This is our standard ~ This is our way ~ We will not risk our reputation * "Only your vehicle gets more attention than you!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V326016143
Stock: P658014B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 141,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,500$543 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS This Toyota RAV4 comes equipped with: Clock, Tachometer, Power Steering, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGH20VX26008763
Stock: 122468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 62,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
CARFAX certfied ONE OWNER with REAL 62,200 miles!!! Clean as a whistle. Sunroof, power windows and locks, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, premium wheels with new tires, two keys and more!! Must see to appreciate. Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V126026380
Stock: 026380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,722
Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival!2002 Toyota RAV4 4D Sport Utility Silver FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHCCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.24/29 City/Highway MPGAt Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGH20VX20042916
Stock: STK042916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 135,773 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,395
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
25/31 City/Highway MPG 2002 Black Toyota RAV4 CARFAX One-Owner. 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGH20V420072672
Stock: 13091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,075 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000
Capitol Toyota - Salem / Oregon
Recent Arrival!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Walk our lot virtually 24/7 at www.capitolauto.com This 2002 Silver Toyota RAV4 AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: AWD, 16 x 6.5 5 Spoke Steel Wheels, 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Cassette Radio, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Cupholders, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wiperS.22/27 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 46824 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V026019694
Stock: V120492A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 202,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,000
Low Book Sales Salt Lake - Salt Lake City / Utah
2002 Toyota RAV4.Blow out price. This vehicle is a trade in liquidation. This is a non-certified vehicle. Vehicle to be sold in as-is condition. This vehicle is not eligible for financing through the dealership. Vehicle comes with one key.WE BUY CARS! We will buy your car even if you don't buy one of ours--and pay $250 more guaranteed, or we will pay you $250 cash. *See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGH20V820079754
Stock: B13232B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 109,362 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,969
Williamsburg Hyundai - Williamsburg / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2002 Toyota RAV4 BaseOdometer is 51281 miles below market average!All Vehicle Purchase now come with our "FOREVER WARRANTY"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGH20VX20082011
Stock: HOH1254N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 166,571 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Blaise Alexander Chevrolet Of Greencastle - Greencastle / Pennsylvania
Rainforest Pearl 2002 Toyota RAV4 AWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC AWD.Blaise Alexander Chevrolet in Greencastle wants to serve you Check out this; Recent Arrival! 23/27 City/Highway MPGTaking deals the other guys won't! As part of a dealer group in the elite Top 125 in the U.S. We pride ourselves in providing real solutions to your auto needs at a price you can afford. Call us today for a more personalized solution. Shop 24/7 @ www.BlaiseCHEVY.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V526048821
Stock: G4605B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 150,798 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991
Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona
Imagine yourself zipping to work, school, or out to play in this 2002 Toyota RAV4 shown in Vintage Gold. Powered by an efficient 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 148hp while mated with a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This Front Wheel Drive Toyota offers near 28mpg on the highway is highlighted by smooth lines, attractive wheels, a roof rack, and a wide-swinging rear door so you can load up everything you need with ease. Take your place behind the wheel of our RAV4 and settle into the comfortable cloth seating. Within easy reach are features you expect in a Toyota like cruise control, an AM/FM/Cassette/CD sound system, cupholders, and a center console so all of your smaller, important items stay secure. On the safety front, remember this RAV4 from Toyota keeps your precious cargo protected thanks to dual front airbags and power brakes. Versatility and reliability are on full display with this Toyota RAV4. Now is the time to make it yours! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGH20V720061102
Stock: BB6251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 177,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,994
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, LOCAL TRADE, Contactless purchase, Free home drop-off, Free test drive at home, Private dealer appointments, Virtual appointments.2002 Toyota RAV4 Base Blue FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC24/29 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 16" x 6.5" 5 Spoke Steel Wheels, 3.12 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, ETR AM/FM Cassette Radio, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Cupholders, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGH20V020064228
Stock: 07195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 132,935 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Ciocca Toyota of Williamsport - Muncy / Pennsylvania
Excellent Condition. JUST REPRICED FROM $6,495, EPA 27 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Vintage Gold exterior and Oak interior, RAV4 trim. 4x4, ROOF RACK, QUICK-ORDER PKG, Fresh State Inspection. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.Toyota RAV4 with Vintage Gold exterior and Oak interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 148 HP at 6000 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESQUICK-ORDER PKG air cond, cruise control, AM/FM stereo w/cassette/compact disc, pwr windows/locks/mirrors, carpeted floor mats, ROOF RACK, Full-Time 4-Wheel Drive, 4-Speed Automatic Transmission, 2.0L Dohc Efi 16-Valve 4-Cyl Engine.EXPERTS CONCLUDE4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $6,495.MORE ABOUT USCiocca Toyota of Williamsport is a member of the Ciocca Dealerships Family. Our goal is 100% customer satisfaction, not only with the vehicle you buy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V426053234
Stock: T20023234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 153,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,999$1,306 Below Market
New Jersey Automobiles and Trucks - Lake Hopatcong / New Jersey
great suv all wheel drive priced to sell
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V330236824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,597$926 Below Market
Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
2003 Toyota RAV4 Base Red 2.0L I4 SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic FWD AM/FM ETR CD Radio, Four wheel independent suspension.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGH20V330096138
Stock: MG20255B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 204,018 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$4,000$682 Below Market
Corwin Toyota of Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
Clean CARFAX. Natural White Corwin Toyota of Bellevue is pleased to offer this 2003 Toyota RAV4. AWD 4D Sport Utility 22/27 City/Highway MPG www.corwintoyotaofbellevue.com , Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, serving Bellevue, Omaha, Council Bluffs, La Vista, Papillion, Chalco, Lincoln, Nebraska City, Atlantic, Fremont, Blair, Des Moines, Kansas City, Nebraska.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHH20V330195210
Stock: 3195210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
