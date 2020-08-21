Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

Honda of Mentor - Mentor / Ohio

- 2002 Toyota RAV4 BasePriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 42541 miles below market average! 22/27 City/Highway MPGSave money on this Dealer Special! Due to the current massive levels of our inventory this vehicle's price has been dramatically reduced to move by month's end! All of the pre-owned vehicles at Honda of Mentor go through an extensive mechanical and safety inspection before they are sold. Upon inspection some maintenance items may have been recommended that we may have opted not to perform. We plan to send the car off to the auction this coming Thursday. Call now for the opportunity to purchase this vehicle as-is at a pre-auction price far below the retail value!We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Honda of Mentor is one of the largest Honda Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Honda of Mentor is head and shoulders above all other Honda dealers in our market! - This 2002 Toyota RAV4 4dr 4dr Automatic 4WD features a 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Titanium with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Cloth Interior Surface, 4.56 Axle Ratio, Cloth Seat Trim, 4 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Cupholders, Bodyside moldings, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Skid plates Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEHH20VX26061631

Stock: 61435A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2020