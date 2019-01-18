  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. 2019 Toyota RAV4
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(216)
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota RAV4
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com

2019 Toyota RAV4

What’s new

  • The RAV4 is completely redesigned for 2019
  • Part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet interior and comfortable ride quality
  • Abundant cargo and passenger space
  • Controls are easy to use
  • Lackluster power from base powertrain, no other engines available
  • Uncomfortable front passenger seat
  • Vague steering means you'll sometimes misjudge your inputs
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Toyota RAV4 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$25,650
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Toyota RAV4 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
Prototype shown with options.
Prototype shown with options.
2020 RAV4
LE, XLE, XLE Premium, Adventure, TRD Off-Road and Limited

 

Search Inventory
toyota.com
Build & price

Which RAV4 does Edmunds recommend?

The most capable RAV4 trim level is the Adventure, and that's the one we'd go with. It's got a cool look thanks to some extra exterior cladding plus an upgraded all-wheel-drive system that includes torque-vectoring technology. The Adventure also comes with most of the RAV4's desirable features including an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, a power liftgate and premium interior surfaces.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

Redesigned for 2019, the Toyota RAV4 receives a variety of updates, including a stylish new look, a new engine, and added safety and technology features. No doubt they will contribute to the RAV4's status as the best-selling small crossover SUV on the market. But is it the ideal pick for you?

The 2019 RAV4 gets a 2.5-liter engine that produces 203 horsepower, which is 27 hp more than last year's model. And it's not just more powerful, it's more efficient, too. The new engine, plus a new eight-speed automatic transmission and a lighter curb weight compared to last year, help the new RAV4 get an EPA-estimated 30 mpg combined (26 city/35 highway), which makes it one of the most fuel-efficient crossovers available.

Inside, the RAV4 is comfortable and spacious. The controls are easy to find and, depending on the trim level you select, there are nice surfaces lining the cabin. Apple CarPlay comes standard on every RAV4, as does Toyota's Safety Sense Suite 2.0, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and forward collision mitigation with automatic braking. On a lot of other SUVs, you have to upgrade to the more expensive trim levels to get these safety features.

Toyota is still offering an Adventure trim level this year. Notably, it gets some styling cues to make it look a little more like Toyota's trucks plus a special all-wheel-drive system that can provide extra traction. Then you have all of the traditional RAV4 strengths. It has excellent cargo space, a big back seat, and a comfortable ride on the highway. In short, the new RAV4 has gotten significantly better without losing any of the versatility that has made it so popular in the past.

There are some minor drawbacks. Even with the new engine, acceleration isn't exactly thrilling, and Toyota doesn't offer any engine upgrades. And while the updated infotainment interface is a significant improvement compared to last year, it can be difficult to learn and use. If these are deal-breakers for you, you should take a look at the impressively well-rounded Honda CR-V or the stylish Mazda CX-5. Overall, however, we think just about every small SUV shopper should take a look at the redesigned 2019 Toyota RAV4.

2019 Toyota RAV4 models

The 2019 RAV4 is available in five trim levels: LE, XLE, XLE Premium, Adventure and Limited. Every trim level comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (203 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trim levels aside from the Adventure, which gets all-wheel drive. Otherwise, all-wheel drive is optional. If you opt for all-wheel drive, the LE and the XLE get RAV4's standard AWD system. The Adventure and the Limited have an upgraded system with a torque-vectoring feature that can shift power distribution between the rear wheels to enhance traction when driving on dirt or snowy roads.

Toyota RAV4 LE

You might expect the RAV4 LE, as the base-level trim, to be sparsely equipped, but that's not the case. It comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, rear privacy glass, low-profile roof rails, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 (forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams), a rearview camera, a 60/40-split folding and reclining second-row seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen interface with Apple CarPlay compatibility, one USB port, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system.

Toyota RAV4 XLE

The XLE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, push-button start, keyless entry, upgraded interior trim, a sunroof, blind-spot monitoring with rear-cross traffic alert, dual-zone automatic climate control, four additional USB ports (five total) and extending sun visors.

Toyota RAV4 XLE Premium

From there, the XLE Premium adds 19-inch wheels, a slightly raised suspension (8.6 inches of ground clearance versus 8.4 inches), a power liftgate, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver's seat, simulated leather upholstery (SofTex), and soft-touch dashboard materials.

Toyota RAV4 Adventure

The Adventure is a bit special since it adds some special styling flourishes along with its extra equipment. On top of getting most of the XLE Premium's contents, the Adventure has unique 19-inch alloy wheels, fender flares, all-weather floor mats, taller roof rails, an upgraded rearview camera (with guidelines), embossed seating details, an upgraded driver information display, an 8-inch touchscreen and satellite radio. The Adventure trim level is also rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds, while all other RAV4 trim levels can only pull 1,500 pounds.

Toyota RAV4 Limited

The Limited builds on the XLE Premium's equipment with chrome exterior trim, driver-seat memory functions, an auto-dimming mirror, the 8-inch touchscreen and a Toyota navigation system.

Some of the Limited's upgrades can be added to the Adventure, XLE Premium and XLE trim levels through a variety of packages. Other options, depending on the trim level, include a hands-free liftgate, a surround-view parking camera, a parking sensor system with automatic braking, a panoramic sunroof, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging and an 11-speaker JBL sound system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Toyota RAV4 Adventure (2.5L 4-cyl | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.0

Driving

7.0
The RAV4 doesn't set the world on fire in any specific area. Handling and braking are solid, and the transmission helps mask some of the engine's low-end power deficiencies. Our main gripe, however, is the lack of confidence brought about by the dull steering.

Acceleration

6.5
The engine feels willing around town, and passing and merging are pretty much drama-free. But if you're in a huge rush, you might notice the engine's ultimately modest power delivery. In Edmunds testing, our RAV4 test vehicle needed 9.1 seconds to cover 0-60 mph, which is slightly slower than the class average.

Braking

7.5
It's easy to make smooth and steady stops in traffic, and the pedal conveys a sense of reassuring effectiveness without being jumpy. The RAV4 is also stable and secure during hard stops. In our panic-braking test, the RAV4 took 126 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is an average distance for a small crossover SUV.

Steering

6.0
The steering is indistinct and vague at the center point, and effort is a bit too light. And though it firms as you turn it away from the center and into corners, the amount doesn't match how hard the tires are working, so it's easy to misjudge your level of input. More positively, the RAV4 tracks well on the highway, and it's fairly resistant to crosswinds.

Handling

7.5
The RAV4 is coordinated and balanced, and it doesn't lean too much when negotiating corners. It's nicely resistant to bumps that come in the middle of corners, too. Torque-vectoring all-wheel drive helps turn this SUV more steadily in wet or snowy conditions. Tire grip is appropriate for the class.

Drivability

7.5
The eight-speed transmission has enough ratios to avoid busy shifting on grades. Shifts are very smooth, and there's no reluctance to downshift, but the shift-smoothing strategy does make each shift take longer than you might want if you're in a rush. The Sport mode sharpens gas-pedal responsiveness and shift timing to a useful degree.

Off-road

8.0
The Adventure and the Limited have an upgraded AWD system with rear-axle torque vectoring. They also have more advanced traction control systems that support a driver-selectable system of multiple terrain settings and hill descent control. These systems, plus respectable ground clearance, give the RAV4 Adventure above-average off-road ability for a small SUV.

Comfort

7.5
The RAV4 is pleasant to ride in for long distances, especially when it comes to ride comfort and the climate control system. The back seat is quite comfy, but the front seat bottoms begin to feel flat after an hour or so, and the front passenger seat is set too high. The cabin is mostly quiet, with the exception of a coarse engine note.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front seats are nicely sculpted and padded appropriately, but the seat bottoms begin to feel flat on longer drives. The passenger side's lack of seat height adjustment and coarse-adjusting manual backrest lever make it difficult to find a comfortable position. The rear seatbacks recline, and the seat bottoms and backrest are comfortably shaped and nicely padded.

Ride comfort

8.0
The suspension is tuned to strike a good balance between control and softness. The body doesn't bound or float, and small to moderate impacts are absorbed without much drama. Deep potholes can feel sharp, but the overall smoothness of the RAV4 on a variety of surfaces is appealing.

Noise & vibration

7.0
The RAV4's 2.5-liter four-cylinder is thrashy and coarse, but at least the sound conveys some strength instead of weakness. The tight-sealing sill-overlapping doors nicely mute road noise. Wind noise is normally minimal, but it gets noticeable if you have the optional roof rack crossbars fitted.

Climate control

8.0
Toyota's controls are excellent, with nice, big rubberized knobs that are easy to use, even when you're wearing winter gloves. Air distribution is also ideal, with forward vents that can be closed off completely as desired and vents for the rear seat. The seat heaters don't get very warm even on the highest setting, however.

Interior

8.0
The logically laid-out controls are easy to use and nice to look at. Driving position, roominess, and ease of entry and exit are all good, but the RAV4 would score higher if the front passenger seat wasn't set so high or could be adjusted down. The driver's seat and steering wheel have a useful range of adjustment, but tall drivers might want a smidge more of each.

Ease of use

9.0
The controls are easy to find and have functionality that is self-evident. Labels tend to be large and legible. The audio system and climate system controls are islands unto themselves, and everything else is right where you expect it to be. Our only gripe is that the reach to the touchscreen is a little long.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
It's fairly easy to get in and out of the RAV4 because the short doors can be opened readily in tight parking spots. The rear door openings are nicely squared off at the roof, too, for added head clearance. However, tall or inflexible people will have to duck into the front passenger seat because it's set a bit high and can't be adjusted down.

Driving position

7.5
The basic seating position relates well to the steering wheel, pedals and gauges. The telescoping steering wheel satisfied most everyone, but the tallest among us wished it pulled out just a bit more. The same was true of the driver-seat height: Most were happy, but our taller drivers wanted to drop the seat a little lower than it could go.

Roominess

7.5
There's suitable space all around, but the front passenger may complain that he or she is too close to the roof because that seat is set too high and lacks any height adjustment. The back seat can accommodate a tall passenger behind a tall driver. There's plenty of headroom in back, plus lots of toe room and a seat recline feature.

Visibility

8.5
The front pillars are slender and easy to see around, and a gap between them and the door-mounted mirrors ensures there's no front-corner blind spot. The rearview mirrors are large and offer good coverage. The rear three-quarter blind spot isn't big either because there are extra windows behind the rear doors. The optional surround-view cameras offer multiple useful viewing angles. The rearview camera image is pretty low-res.

Quality

8.0
The RAV4 is well-built inside, with nice layered materials and seams that are invisible because they're built into the styling. It has excellent tactile touches such as rubberized grip surfaces on the interior door pulls and the radio and climate knobs. The too-smooth leather upholstery looks a little artificial and cheap but its seams are tidy and straight.

Utility

8.0
The RAV4's cargo hold is among the biggest in the class, and that's true whether the seats are up or down. It's also low and easy to load. Up front, the cabin has numerous shelves and bins to handle assorted road-trip paraphernalia. Kid seats are quite easy to install, and all but the bulkiest ones fit well.

Small-item storage

8.0
The glovebox and center console are neither remarkably small nor uncommonly large. What makes the difference are the many useful nooks and good-size shelves all around. You'll have plenty of space to put things during long road trips. The door pockets aren't very large, but they will hold big bottles.

Cargo space

8.5
The liftover height is low, and the RAV4's cargo opening is broad. Behind the rear seats you get 37.5 cubic feet of capacity. The second-row seats fold nearly flat, and the hinge area is cleverly upholstered so there's no crack for items to fall into. Expanded capacity is generous at 69.8 cubic feet. The roll-up cargo cover has a special underfloor storage slot.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
It's easy to locate and connect to the lower LATCH anchors. Likewise, tethering to the three upper anchors is straightforward. Forward-facing seats and boosters fit readily, but installing a rear-facing infant seat on the passenger side will likely require scooting the front seat up. The too-high front passenger seat mentioned earlier is the issue here.

Towing

8.0
Most RAV4s have a modest tow rating of 1,500 pounds; the Adventure can tow 3,500 pounds. This rating is pretty healthy for a small SUV, and certainly enough for the sort of outdoor gear you might want to tow to the trailhead.

Technology

8.0
This category is all over the map. The audio and navigation system's physical controls are great, but the graphics and menu flow feel a decade old. Smartphone users finally have Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto is still not supported. We like that a comprehensive suite of advanced driver aids comes standard on all trim levels.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Apple CarPlay is available, but there's no Android Auto. 'Droid users must interface with Toyota's dreaded Entune system. One USB data port is supplied along with four power-only USBs: two front, two rear. Bluetooth pairing is easy and requires few confirmation steps. You can opt for a wireless charge pad that will hold the largest phones.

Driver aids

9.0
Toyota's standard suite of driver aids is quite impressive. It includes adaptive cruise control that works down to 0 mph, automatic emergency braking, drowsy driver detection, automatic high beams, lane keeping assist, and something called Line Tracing Assist, which is an active (but not hands-free) steering aid.

Voice control

8.0
Toyota's voice control system works pretty well if you take a few minutes to follow the prompted procedure to teach it your voice. Of course, pressing and holding the voice button longer gets you to Siri or Google Voice on your smartphone, which is even more powerful. Not a bad combination.
Ad
Build Your RAV4
116 people are viewing this car
MSRP$25,950 - $35,880
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota RAV4.

5 star reviews: 31%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 17%
2 star reviews: 17%
1 star reviews: 21%
Average user rating: 3.2 stars based on 216 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • safety
  • spaciousness
  • ride quality
  • road noise
  • transmission
  • engine
  • interior
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • acceleration
  • value
  • maintenance & parts
  • fuel efficiency
  • technology
  • seats
  • infotainment system
  • dashboard
  • lights
  • sound system
  • driving experience
  • doors
  • wheels & tires
  • climate control
  • brakes
  • warranty
  • visibility
  • steering wheel
  • oil
  • towing
  • electrical system
  • appearance
  • off-roading
  • handling & steering
  • cup holders

Most helpful consumer reviews

1 out of 5 stars, Buyers Remorse
Becky,
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

The good: Highway gas mileage is around 32 mpg. Transmission is jerky from a rolling stop. Engine noise is excessive under acceleration. Lots of rattles and road noise. If you drive around a bend in the road with the cruise control on, be prepared for the vehicle to automatically apply the brakes without any warning. This is due to the adapted cruise control reading false positives around almost any bend. The electronic parking brake has refused to release itself several times. We no longer use it anymore. The display on the touch screen is starting to fail. The gas gauge and DTE often won't update after a fill up. We bought the vehicle new and have around 3,200 miles on it. We regret this purchase and will likely be trading it in on something else for a loss.

2 out of 5 stars, Adventure trim grinds
Jared w ,
Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

Like many other people that have the adventure trim, my torque Vectoring AWD system is grinding and making a mooing sound every time the rest driveline disconnects. My dealer confirmed this and ordered a new transfer case but may not fix the problem. One dealer told me the put in the wrong fluid at the factory, another said the gears were tooled wrong and Toyota is aware of the problem and will re-tool the system and replace around July of this year. Very disappointed!!

2 out of 5 stars, Adventure Model Is GRINDING
Glenn Lowe,
Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

My Adventure model has been GRINDING when the AWD Driveline Disconnect engages/disengages after driving the car for about 20-30 min (When gear oil has heated up). This popped up after driving the car for about 1,000 miles. 2 Dealers that know NOTHING about the technical workings of the driveline disconnect system have told me that "It sounds normal". WHY WOULD TOYOTA RELEASE A CAR THAT GRINDS AND CALL THAT "NORMAL"?!?!?! Especially their best selling car???? Extremely frustrated that I traded in a fun, perfectly functioning Focus ST for a brand new car that grinds all the time. Dealerships basically tell me "if it doesn't have a warning light and doesn't have a TSB or Recall, the car must be functioning normally" On top of that the Automatic transmission is a joke. Jolts if you come to a near-stop then accelerate again (READ ABOUT THE 2018 CAMRY!!! SAME MOTOR+TRANSMISSION!!! SAME PROBLEMS REPORTED!!!). All of these "features" (8 speed, early shifting trans, complicated driveline disconnect) are sacrificing reliability and ensuring headaches in the name of squeezing a couple more MPG out of a car. Until Toyota acknowledges the problem and repairs the car, I wouldn't DARE take this GRINDING, JERKY car on an ADVENTURE.

1 out of 5 stars, Rav 4 Adventure big problem
R. Greenwood,
Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

We purchased Rav Adventure 2 months ago. Drove nicely for 2 months. Now, car grinds when get up to speed of 25. When slow down also grinds. It is a scary noise. Not sure what is going on. We have brought back to Toyota two times. The tech went for drive with us. He heard noise. . They kept car for day. Told us there is no fix. To keep watching to see if fix comes out!! Why should we have to drive a car that makes this loud noise constantly and we paid so much for. We are very disappointed with Toyota. Will be seeing a lawyer.

Write a review

See all 216 reviews

2019 Toyota RAV4 videos

Toyota RAV4 vs. Mazda CX-5 vs. Honda CR-V: 2019 Compact-SUV Comparison Test

Toyota RAV4 vs. Mazda CX-5 vs. Honda CR-V: 2019 Compact-SUV Comparison Test

[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Outside of pickup trucks, small crossover SUVs are the most popular class of vehicles. Considering how versatile, convenient, and easy to drive they are, it's really no surprise. Last year, we pitted our favorites-- the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5-- against the sales leading Toyota RAV4. But that really wasn't such a fair fight, considering the RAV4 was just about to be redesigned. This year, the RAV4 is the new kid on the block, while the Mazda and Honda have gotten some key updates. That means this battle should be closer than ever before. WILL KAUFMAN: As always, you can get more information and great deals on these three vehicles and all of their competitors at Edmunds.com. Also, we've got more comparison videos coming up, so make sure to subscribe. But back to these three. ELANA SCHERR: We've got the Toyota, the Mazda, and the Honda. All have an MSRP between $35,000 and $38,000. All three seat five, offer all wheel drive, and come with a full suite of active driver safety aides. But which one does it best? Let's meet our fighters. [MUSIC PLAYING] This is the Honda CR-V in Touring trim. It's friendly and predictable, but is it stellar or a snoozer? Oh, wait, I forgot to tell you what's new on the Honda. It now comes with a volume knob. MARK TAKAHASHI: The last time we ran this test, the Mazda CX-5 got big points for performance and refinement. This time around, it gets a new turbo charged engine, as well as a top Signature trim. Those promise more power and luxury than ever before. WILL KAUFMAN: Well, brace yourselves, because this is the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Limited all wheel drive. For 2019, Toyota completely redesigned the RAV4 from the ground up. It's more powerful, has more technology, and more off road capability. But more than that, it's got way more attitude, both inside and out. Still, the old RAV4 lost the comparison test last time around. Does this redesign give the RAV4 the edge it needs to win? Let's find out. ELANA SCHERR: When it comes to bragging rights, the Mazda CX-5 is the most powerful in the bunch with 250 horsepower. The Toyota RAV4 is next with 203 horses, and the CR-V is third with only 190. But what's in a number? When we tested the cars' 0 to 60 times at the Edmunds track, the CX-5 was quickest. That's no surprise. But the RAV4 took a whopping 8.9 seconds to hit 60, while the CR-V did it in only 7.9. Power isn't everything. WILL KAUFMAN: Obviously, the numbers don't tell the whole story. To find out how these cars stack up, we're going to have to drive them in their natural habitats-- the suburbs. Let's hit the road. [MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Will, Elana, this is the Mazda CX-5, which I consider the prettiest-- the best driving of the bunch for a number of reasons. It's got more power and I think the suspension is just tuned a little more sporty. ELANA SCHERR: Do you think that the sportiness and the power make you feel more like a dad or more like you're on a road trip with your super attractive and fun friends? MARK TAKAHASHI: I don't know how to answer that, but I'll take door number two. Yeah, it doesn't feel like I'm sacrificing driving engagement for the convenience of driving an SUV. WILL KAUFMAN: How do you feel about that upgraded engine, though? Do you think that's worth the extra money? It's a pretty big price bump. MARK TAKAHASHI: I don't see a big enough difference between that and the base engine. The base engine already has plenty of punch, I think. WILL KAUFMAN: It feels like they've aimed for luxury a little more than sport, like a premium feel. The engine just doesn't have a very sporty response, even though it's strong. ELANA SCHERR: The Mazda is fast, but it really wants you to know that it's working hard for it. Like it's like, I am going to be very loud about this. MARK TAKAHASHI: It doesn't sound terrible, though. It almost has that weird Subaru flutter. Here we go. [ENGINE REVVING] ELANA SCHERR: Oh. MARK TAKAHASHI: Right? It doesn't sound like you're hurting the engine. It sounds decent. It's almost to the point where it encourages you to drive just a little bit harder. ELANA SCHERR: But it does sort of sound like it's going, like, woo! [LAUGHTER] Get some! [LAUGHTER] MARK TAKAHASHI: This is a nice looking interior. You are paying more for it in this car. Mazda is making this push to be more of an entry level luxury brand, and you know what? The materials quality, I think, is better than the other two. I like the design. It's less cluttered. You know, are you going to buy this against an Audi? Probably not. So I have two USBs under my elbow. Hey, Elana, how many USBs do you have back there? ELANA SCHERR: I don't see any. [LAUGHTER] MARK TAKAHASHI: Trick. It's behind you. It's in that center armrest. You have to flip it down, and that's also where the seat heater controls are, which seems like a really bad place for both. ELANA SCHERR: You aren't lying. MARK TAKAHASHI: All right. Good. How's comfort wise back there? ELANA SCHERR: If we were going a long distance, I would prefer to be on one of the side seats because there's a big hump in the floor here and it makes it sort of awkward. There's nobody else in here, so it's fine right now, but I wouldn't want to be in here with other people or with car seats. How's the comfort up there? MARK TAKAHASHI: Will, you're pretty particular about seat comfort. Let's hear it. WILL KAUFMAN: I am. They're pretty supportive, they're a little narrower than they need to be-- a little more sport oriented. But the support is good and the cushioning is pretty good. I mean, I like sitting in the Mazda. It's one I could sit in every day. It really does feel like more of a four passenger vehicle, though, with the placement of the seat heaters and the USB ports and sort of the narrowness of that back seat. It just doesn't feel like it's meant to carry five people. MARK TAKAHASHI: Which might be a reason why I like it. I like smaller cars. I like cars that feel like it's wrapping around. You're almost wearing them, and this certainly has that feel. ELANA SCHERR: Of the three cars in this test, this is the one I would take if I was going on a road trip with my friends. It just felt like the most adult fun car. WILL KAUFMAN: Yeah, this is also the car with the best stereo in the group, which means that when I get sick of listening to you guys talk, I can just drown you out. [MUSIC PLAYING] Yeah. ELANA SCHERR: We're in the Honda CR-V, and Mark, before we started this test, you told me that I was going to be surprised by the Honda. MARK TAKAHASHI: Yes. ELANA SCHERR: And you were right. Everything about it is better than I expected it to be. The performance, the comfort, even the styling outside and inside is just not as soul sucking as I associate with small SUVs. MARK TAKAHASHI: And we have this conversation mirror so you can keep tabs on the rugrats in the back. WILL KAUFMAN: That's good. I need supervision. ELANA SCHERR: Stop that. The biggest surprise for me, though, was-- [ENGINE REVVING] It actually moves out. I mean, I'm not going to go crazy. I'm not going to say it's fast, but it is considerably faster than I was expecting it to be. WILL KAUFMAN: But it's only a second slower to 60 than the much more powerful CX-5. MARK TAKAHASHI: And it has a CVT, which generally have a tendency to suck the life out of any car. It's impressive how they tuned it, how they engineered it. It just works. ELANA SCHERR: I think that if you put somebody in this car and you had them guess the power train, they would never say 1.5 liter turbo 4 with a CVT. MARK TAKAHASHI: But handling wise, I mean, not that it's a priority for a lot of people-- how does it feel behind the wheel? ELANA SCHERR: It's certainly not scary. I mean, you're not going to worry about driving on a twisty road like, oh man, I've got to slow down to like 30 miles an hour and, you know, everyone behind me is going to be mad. MARK TAKAHASHI: As far as ride quality, though, I really like it. It's smooth. It's got the right amount of compliance to soak up all the bumps. This is just a much nicer ride quality. ELANA SCHERR: Oh yeah. I mean, comfort is probably the first word I would think of to describe this. The seats are big and plush. They're supportive enough. I really think SUV manufacturers tend to err on the side of making the seats, like, really stiff like, oh man, everybody wants to be in a sports car. And it's like, nope, nope. I want to feel like I'm in a recliner. I want the car to be quiet and I want everything to be soft and gentle. MARK TAKAHASHI: Speaking of quiet, floor it. [ENGINE REVVING] WILL KAUFMAN: Yeah, it doesn't sound bad. MARK TAKAHASHI: It doesn't. WILL KAUFMAN: It's not as nice an engine note as the CX-5, but it doesn't sound like you're hurting the car. ELANA SCHERR: I also don't think it's very loud. I mean, that was floored, and-- MARK TAKAHASHI: Yeah. ELANA SCHERR: If I had music on, I don't even think you'd hear it. Hey Will, how's the backseat? WILL KAUFMAN: The backseat in here is-- I mean, there's a lot of space back here. I actually think the side seats are really comfortable. The center seat is wide enough. I actually think you could fit three people across here, especially if you're dealing with kids. This is actually a five person SUV for a family. ELANA SCHERR: Among the many things that are easy in the Honda, visibility is one. There is plenty of room to see around the front pillars, the rear window is big, and you could see out even if there were three people in the backseat. Talking about surprises in the CR-V, I expected it to cost more than it does. MARK TAKAHASHI: I did, too. This is the top trim, and it comes in just a few hundred dollars under the RAV4, which means both of them are a couple thousand dollars less than the Mazda. It's impressive. You get a lot for that money. WILL KAUFMAN: Yeah, and I mean, it's really practical. There's a lot of smart solutions and thoughtful design. It's a car that does everything you need it to. It really helps you get everything that you need to do done, but it actually goes a little bit above and beyond that mission. It's a little nicer than just practical. ELANA SCHERR: Yeah, it solves all of your problems and it's a little bit fun. WILL KAUFMAN: Welcome to the RAV4. This is completely redesigned for 2019, so it's the newest vehicle in the bunch. It's also, in some ways, the oldest. The RAV4 was really the vehicle that started the small SUV craze. It's clearly changed a lot since then. For starters, it is much bigger in here. ELANA SCHERR: It's huge in here, actually. I mean, I know you meant that the whole car was bigger, but is it possible for a front seat to be too big? Like, I feel like I'm bouncing around. MARK TAKAHASHI: I actually am totally fine back here. I've got a ton of room underneath the seats. My knees aren't banging into anything, and Elana's seat is actually moved further back than what she normally needs. I'm totally fine back here, but that said, I didn't go on the RAV48 Tour, so I'm probably not the best person to talk about long distance comfort. WILL KAUFMAN: Yes. Elana and I each took a turn driving a RAV48 across all 48 contiguous states in just seven days, which meant we spent a lot of uninterrupted time sitting in these seats. ELANA SCHERR: A lot of the things that came up are still things that are coming up in this review. WILL KAUFMAN: Yeah. I mean obviously, the wheezy engine, you know, and I actually had issues with seat comfort in this car on a long drive. I found the front passenger seat just a little uncomfortable. These head rests are sort of aggressive. From the three cars we have here today, this has got to be my least favorite to sit in for a long time. ELANA SCHERR: One of the things that going on a long road trip in winter meant for testing this car is that we got to see what it was like in snow, in ice. WILL KAUFMAN: Yeah. I mean, it handled all of that stuff fine. You know, the vehicle sort of is the only one of this group that makes any even nod towards being off road capable. Even in this street oriented, feature filled version, you get a terrain select knob. You have a button specifically for a snow mode in the car, and it handles those things perfectly fine. MARK TAKAHASHI: But we're talking really light off roading. ELANA SCHERR: Do you feel like the big weakness is ground clearance or do you feel like the big weakness is the fact that it can barely make it up a paved hill? [LAUGHTER] WILL KAUFMAN: Yeah, the fact that you get all that torque way up high in the rev range and there's no low range gearbox in here means this is not at all a serious off roader. Let's see what happens when you actually stand on this car. [ENGINE REVVING] Oh, and you can-- oh, you can hear and feel the shifts are just sort of slow and a little slushy. It's not the best transmission. ELANA SCHERR: I feel bad. I feel bad for this car. I think it's embarrassed. WILL KAUFMAN: There is a solution to the problem of this engine, fortunately. For about $800 over a regular all wheel drive model, you can get the RAV4 Hybrid, which makes a bunch more torque, and the electric motors actually fill in some of that low end torque that you miss. And you get 40 miles to the gallon. It is an amazing deal, and I think if you were going to buy one of these, that's the one that you get. Of course, most people won't. One nice thing about the RAV4-- it actually has the best visibility of all three. The pillars are relatively narrow and they're placed so that they don't get in the way of your view. It has nice, big mirrors. It's got a big view out the back. It even has, in this trim, a camera mirror, just in case you've packed the back up with so much stuff that the regular mirror won't work. ELANA SCHERR: I definitely think the RAV4 is one of those vehicles where it was first to the market, it has a great reputation, people still believe in that great reputation, and when you actually get in the new one-- got laurels. They're being rested on. [MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: The Mazda CX-5 is gorgeous on the outside, but it's also really nice on the inside, too. It's my choice, as far as refinement and luxury go. If you look at the design, it's simple, but elegant. It also gets my vote for the best infotainment system, and I use those quite a bit. Sure, Apple CarPlay evens the playing field some, but this is the only one with one of these knobs here that we've become accustomed to from BMW, Audi, and Mercedes. But it's also a touchscreen, and that's great because Apple CarPlay-- it lends itself to being a touchscreen. Technology is also well represented because it has a head up display. That makes it unique among this group. It allows you to keep your eyes on the road, but still see all the vital information you need, including navigation, turn by turn prompts, speed limit signs. It all puts it right there, right in front of your view. Materials quality is excellent throughout. It fights well above its weight class, when it comes to the interior. Everything that you touch is nice, soft touch material, and it's well grained and it has excellent stitching throughout. With Mazda eyeing the entry level luxury market, this is a really promising start. When it comes to interior storage, however, it's not at the top of its game. I actually think the RAV4 and CR-V beat it. But I do have more than enough space for my stuff. If I had a car full of people, that might be a little challenging. There isn't a wireless charging pad, unfortunately. You have two USB ports under here, two moderately sized cup holders, and the bins in the doors-- you can put a decent size water bottle in there, but not much else. When it comes to visibility, the CX-5 is a little bit challenged. This roof pillar here in front is pretty thick. That means in a really sharp left turn, you kind of have to bob your head back and forth to see past it. Another bright spot in technology is the driver assistance features that the CX-5 has. It doesn't have more than the others, but I contend that it's better tuned. I didn't get any false alarms for frontal collision or for lane keep assist. And the other assistants, like the adaptive cruise control, is full range, all the way down to a stop. Even better, it reacts more like I drive. It just drives nice and smooth, in a logical manner that the RAV4 seems to be challenged by even more. WILL KAUFMAN: Toyota definitely gave the interior of the RAV4 an upgrade, in terms of design, personality, and material quality. Everywhere you look, the design is solid. There's some contrasting colors and textures. Most of what you touch is soft touch, padded materials. There are definitely still hard plastics around to bump into, but it's not that objectionable in this class. It's also nice they've added some rubberized knobs, these chunky climate control knobs, and the chunky grab handles on the door. Interior storage space is interesting. It's not as good as the CR-V. It's a little better than the CX-5. You get a big tray for your cell phone on higher trim levels. It's a wireless charging pad, which some people really like. The center console box is relatively small, but to make up for that, you have these nice little shelves that are placed around the cabin that neither of the other vehicles have. They're big enough for a cell phone. They're pretty useful. Something else I'd point out that I like in this vehicle, versus the other two, is the really big sunroof. There's a lot of light that comes in through that. This is a top trim vehicle, so you'd expect all the goodies on this, and it has stuff like dual zone climate control with a separate cutoff for the back seat. You have heated seats, and of course, the technology features. One thing you don't get is a heated steering wheel. You also don't get ventilated seats, which you can get on that CX-5. Even on the base trim, you get a pretty good set of active safety features. This car has the whole package. It has adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. Those features work OK if you're at speed, but once you get into stop and go traffic, it just doesn't know how to behave. It wants to leave a lot of room between the RAV4 and the vehicle in front. Overall, it doesn't behave the way that you'd want when you're in stop and go traffic. One thing this vehicle offers that the other two don't is lane centering. Now, what that does is it tries to keep you centered in the lane, rather than sort of ping ponging back and forth between the lane markers like with regular lane keep assist. It's a system that works well at speed, but when I'm driving around town or on my commute, I just want it turned off because it is always beeping at you. It loses track of the right lane. It beeps at you. It drops out of lane centering to regular lane keep. It beeps at you. It goes back. It beeps at you. Loses track of the left lane. It beeps at you. You drift a little too far. It beeps at you. Every once in a while, it gives you a false positive and beeps at you. It just is always making noise. It's one of those things that's kind of nice to have on a long freeway cruise, but when I'm driving around the city or when I'm on my commute, I just want it turned off. Toyota gave this a pretty big infotainment screen. You get a volume knob and a tuning knob. Unlike the CR-V, you get hard buttons, so it's easy to navigate between the different menus that you want to use. Unfortunately, it's just not the easiest system overall. It doesn't look fantastic, the graphics look a little low resolution and dated, and some of the functions are a little harder to access than I'd like. It took me a little while to figure out how to pair Bluetooth on my phone. And sadly, the RAV4 only offers Apple CarPlay, and not Android Auto, which means about 50% of smartphone users are out in the cold. You can download the Entune connected app. That gives you a little bit more functionality, but it's not the easiest thing to use. I would rather just use Bluetooth, and then, I guess, rely on the kind of lame nav in this car. They came to this generation after the CR-V and CX-5, so they had an opportunity to leapfrog them. And instead, what they've done is make something that's fine. It gets the job done. It does the things you need to do. There are one or two nice things. It's a little bit more rugged and off roady. You can get the hybrid version. Beyond that, what you have here is a vehicle that just doesn't seem to offer as much as its competitors. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: The CR-V's biggest strength in its interior is the use of space. There's so much of it. The console is really low, so it doesn't get in your upper body area. Lots of room for your elbows. Lots of room for your passenger. The console doesn't come out too far, so it doesn't hit your knees. Just in general, the driving position is comfortable and it gives you a lot of room all around you. The materials are a mix of soft coverings and hard plastics, which is pretty much to be expected in a car at this price range. Everywhere you're actually touching, it's pretty nice and squishy. The thing Honda has going for it is not just that there's a lot of space, but it makes smart use of it. The console is divided into specific and convenient little cubbies, including a sliding tray that you can put your phone on, or you can tuck it away where the USB ports are. Even though I like the design of the center stack, I think Honda made some weird choices about where it put some of the controls. Like the Economy button is huge and over here, and the other driving buttons, like the things for your lane watch and the emergency braking warning-- that's over here. It seems like all those driving things should be in the same place. There's also this big screen, but only, like, this much of it is being used. I don't understand that decision. I do love the fact that they added in a volume knob. I mean, we joke about it, but this is a really valuable thing. I like the layout of the dash on the CR-V. It has this cool design for the fuel gauge and for the temperature, although it's not super legible. So definitely sacrificing style. Plus, even though it has a digital dash in the middle, they got really stingy on the controls for cycling through that menu, and you have to switch it using this information button to say whether you want to control the center menu or you want to control the menu on the screen. It's very confusing and not awesome to do while you're driving. The CR-V has adaptive cruise control, and it works really well. You can set it even at a very low speed. You can change the speed that you want it to go at. And I felt like overall, the car does a good job of controlling its speed on the freeway, depending on the traffic. But it's a very, very small icon on the dash that tells you when it's on, and because it's very easy to turn it off by, like, tapping the brake or something, I feel like it's dangerous to not have it be more obvious. I know Honda can make a really obvious warning because when the emergency braking warning is on, it's, like, this big and bright orange and flashing. They should do the same thing for when the adaptive cruise control is on. WILL KAUFMAN: One of the big reasons people choose SUVs over sedans is how much cargo space they offer. So let's see how these three stack up. The CR-V easily fit all of our very precious cargo, and it actually could have taken more. We had the floor in the higher position, and it can be lowered a bit. The RAV4 looks like it took almost as much, but what you can't see is how much more time we spent trying to make everything fit. The CR-V was just a lot easier. And obviously, the CX-5 comes in last. Behind the rear seat, it's more than 20% smaller than the CR-V, and you can really see the difference. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Hey. MARK TAKAHASHI: Hey. ELANA SCHERR: We have tested them on the track and we have driven them in the suburbs. I think we're ready to declare a winner. Will, do you want to start us off? WILL KAUFMAN: Well, the 2019 RAV4 has been completely redesigned, and it's definitely got more attitude and more personality. It's also the most rugged of this bunch, but it's been slipping in terms of performance and value, and for that reason, it's both fallen down our rankings at Edmunds, and it comes in third in this test. MARK TAKAHASHI: The CX-5 remains my choice for the power, the performance, and the luxury. But I realize it does have some shortcomings, so I yield to the CR-V. WILL KAUFMAN: Way to ruin my surprise. I mean, nobody knew what was coming next. The CR-V is good at everything and bad at nothing, so it's the big dog in our small SUV comparison. Undisputed winner. Number one. MARK TAKAHASHI: For more information on all three of these SUVs, as well as its competition, head on over to Edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe! ELANA SCHERR: Oh, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and Myspace and Reddit. WILL KAUFMAN: Like a Wattpad? ELANA SCHERR: And Friendster. WILL KAUFMAN: Got a Wattpad? A LiveJournal. ELANA SCHERR: And, like, come visit.

It's time to revisit our compact-SUV comparison test to see if changes to the 2019 Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-5 mean they can unseat our current champion, the Honda CR-V. Last year, the Honda CR-V took the crown, but the Toyota RAV4 has been totally redesigned, and the Mazda CX-5 has a new engine and a new luxurious top trim level. We test all three crossovers at the track, drive them in the suburbs, load them full of cargo, and figure out what all the buttons do so that we can pick a winner. Which small SUV is the best? Watch our triple test to find out.

Features & Specs

LE 4dr SUV features & specs
LE 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 8A
MSRP$25,650
MPG 26 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower203 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all for sale
LE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
LE 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 8A
MSRP$27,050
MPG 27 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower203 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all for sale
XLE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
XLE 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl 8A
MSRP$28,850
MPG 25 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower203 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all for sale
XLE 4dr SUV features & specs
XLE 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl 8A
MSRP$27,450
MPG 26 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower203 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Toyota RAV4 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite RAV4 safety features:

Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection
Detects and warns of potential front impacts, including pedestrians and cyclists, and automatically engages the brakes.
Blind Spot Monitoring
Monitors your blind spots for other vehicles, illuminating a warning signal on the outside mirrors.
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Monitors the vehicle's position in its lane and corrects steering to avoid exiting the lane unintentionally.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Toyota RAV4 vs. the competition

Toyota RAV4 vs. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is currently Edmunds' top-ranked small SUV. It's efficient, fun to drive, and one of the most spacious cars in its class. The redesigned RAV4, however, has its own set of laudable virtues. The RAV4 also has excellent fuel economy ratings and is comfortable on the road. We think the Honda wins this competition, but price-savvy shoppers may prefer the Toyota. Read Edmunds' long-term test of the Honda CR-V.

Compare Toyota RAV4 & Honda CR-V features

Toyota RAV4 vs. Mazda CX-5

Though the RAV4 is completely redesigned, the Mazda CX-5 has the edge when it comes to cabin quality and on-road fun. The CX-5 has some of the best handling capabilities in the class, and if you opt for the higher trim levels, it feels downright luxurious. The CX-5 also offers a new optional turbocharged engine for 2019 that should make it one of the speedsters of this class. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mazda CX-5.

Compare Toyota RAV4 & Mazda CX-5 features

Toyota RAV4 vs. Jeep Cherokee

The Jeep Cherokee is comfortable thanks to excellent seats and a plush highway ride. The Cherokee also has the easy-to-use Uconnect infotainment system, a variety of available powertrains, and excellent off-road capability with the Trailhawk trim level. The RAV4 however, does significantly better when it comes to fuel economy and cargo space. Of the two, the RAV4 is the more practical choice.

Compare Toyota RAV4 & Jeep Cherokee features

Related RAV4 Articles

2019 Toyota RAV4 First Drive

Refining a Winning Formula

Jason Kavanagh by Jason Kavanagh , Senior Vehicle Test EngineerNovember 20th, 2018
2019 Toyota RAV4 Ultimate Review

2019 Toyota RAV4 Ultimate Review

We drove the new 2019 RAV4 through 48 states in seven days and lived to tell the tale. See all of our updates from the road, plus a map of how we did it.

Sports and luxury cars may dominate YouTube's automotive channels, but the reality is that the Toyota RAV4 is the true mover and shaker in the industry. It's the best-selling small SUV on the market as well as the best-selling passenger vehicle outside of full-size pickups currently. Few vehicles reflect the sensibilities of the American car-buying public like the Toyota RAV4, and that's why the redesigned 2019 Toyota RAV4 is a big deal.

Toyota knows better than to tinker too much with a winning formula. As such, the 2019 RAV4 sticks closely to the just-right sizing and mission of its predecessor. This time around, Toyota focused on giving the RAV4 improved fuel economy, more standard features, a nicer interior and styling that better stands out in a crowd.

All-New, With More 'Tude

Sitting right between the CH-R and the Highlander SUVs in Toyota's lineup, the RAV4 remains a five-passenger SUV with a four-cylinder engine. It's based on a version of the automaker's modular platform known as Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) that underpins the current Camry, Avalon and Lexus ES. As a bonus, the new RAV4 sheds up to roughly 100 pounds, depending on trim level.

From the outside, the new RAV4 looks like a beefier, more sizable vehicle than its predecessor. But it's not — the 2019 RAV4 is essentially the same length and height as before, and it's less than a half-inch wider. The illusion of burliness is abetted by its 1.2-inch longer wheelbase, wider track widths and increased ground clearance. The latter has grown by a considerable 2.3 inches, to a maximum of 8.6 inches. That's about as high as you'll find in this class.

In styling this tall wagon, Toyota revisited what drew consumers to SUVs in the first place: a rugged, outdoorsy image. The new RAV4's creases and angles create stronger visual links to Toyota's tough Tacoma truck and 4Runner SUV offerings. RAV4 Adventure trims get a unique front fascia that underscores this familial connection.

Increased Efficiency

All non-hybrid 2019 Toyota RAV4s are powered by a new-to-RAV4 non-turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain is lifted essentially intact from the current Camry, even generating the same 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The new engine and transmission combination represents gains of 27 hp, 12 lb-ft and two gears compared to the old RAV4. It's noteworthy that despite its steep 13:1 compression ratio, the new engine still requires only 87 octane fuel.

The upside to this technical detail is efficiency. EPA-estimated fuel economy for all RAV4s comes in at 29 mpg in combined driving (save for the Adventure trim, which delivers 27 mpg combined). The mix of city and highway mpg that underpins the combined mpg number varies ever so slightly by trim and the presence (or absence) of the all-wheel drive. With this newfound bump in fuel economy, the RAV4 matches the best-in-class fuel economy of the CR-V's optional engine.

Most RAV4s with all-wheel drive have a conventional on-demand system. Adventure and Limited trims get a new AWD system that's more sophisticated. It can actively manipulate the torque split across the rear axle to help influence handling and enhance traction in on- and off-road situations. This system is a first among compact SUVs and ups the ante in broadening capability. Meanwhile, the RAV4 Hybrid continues to drive its rear wheels via an electric motor.

On the Road

Toyota has simplified the RAV4's trim levels. Gasoline versions are offered in LE, XLE, XLE Premium, Adventure and Limited. Hybrids are available in LE, XLE, XSE and Limited.

We spent the majority of our time in an XLE Premium trim with AWD, which is the version that is expected to command the lion's share of RAV4 sales. In routine driving, the RAV4's acceleration feels natural and linear, though deeper prods of the accelerator pedal don't result in much more additional thrust. The transmission is more convincingly well-rounded, shifting smoothly and downshifting promptly to help mask the engine's meager torque at low revs. Likewise, the gearbox's grade logic attentively holds gears longer on ascents to avoid annoying gear-hunting.

Quick steering and tidy body control allow the new RAV4 to pivot at turn-in more eagerly than before. Steering effort is on the light side overall, which is great at slow speeds. But driver confidence at higher speeds would be better served by a bit more weight to the helm. While we still prefer the Mazda CX-5's sporty dynamics, the RAV4's reflexes are indeed brighter than before. It's a pleasant handler overall.

The new cabin has a more spacious ambiance, in part because the forward visibility is more expansive. Its improved materials look and feel better to the touch, and the dashboard's cleaner design aesthetic is a welcome improvement over the outgoing RAV4's comparatively humdrum surroundings. Space is ample — 6-foot-plus adults will have headroom to spare, even in the back seat. Road noise is more prominent in the cabin than expected, but we'll reserve final judgment for when we drive the new RAV4 on more familiar roads.

RAV4 Hybrid

The RAV4 Hybrid receives a unique version of the regular RAV4's new engine plus a revised continuously variable transmission (CVT). In addition to being even more miserly with fuel, it's more powerful — peak power rises to 219 combined hp compared to 194 hp in the previous Hybrid.

While this represents only 16 hp more than the gasoline RAV4, the hybrid has significantly more thrust in day-to-day situations. It's torquier down low and punches forward with more urgency despite weighing roughly 250 pounds more than the gasoline model. The Hybrid's additional weight manifests in vertical ride motions that are more exaggerated than those of the conventional model, but not excessive. Likewise, its brake pedal feel is more synthetic than the regular RAV4.

Its 39 mpg combined rating is awfully compelling, though, especially when you consider that Hybrid models command just $800 more than a corresponding AWD-equipped non-hybrid RAV4. For this reason, Toyota expects Hybrid sales to account for a quarter of all RAV4 sales — more than double the popularity of the current Hybrid — and we don't see any reason to doubt that.

More Standard Features

The 2019 RAV4 has a beefed-up list of standard equipment. All models have a revised suite of driver assistance features that now includes full-speed adaptive cruise, road sign recognition, a lane-centering feature and enhanced pedestrian recognition. A 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay (no Android Auto as of yet) and Amazon Alexa is standard. AWD models come with a version of Multi-Terrain Select, which tailors several aspects of the powertrain and chassis to suit various road conditions.

These and other additional features have resulted in higher starting prices, but overall shoppers are getting more for less. Base prices range from $26,545 (including destination) for the base LE trim with front-wheel drive and top out at $36,745 for the top Limited trim for the RAV4 Hybrid. All-wheel drive on gasoline models is $1,400 and is sure to be a popular option given its minimal impact on fuel economy.

The 2019 RAV4 reaches dealers in mid-December, and the Hybrid comes out in March 2019. Based on our initial experience with it, we expect it to continue its winning ways right out of the gate. It doesn't attempt to be the sportiest or most luxurious in its class, but it's undeniably more appealing in every way than its hugely popular predecessor.

2019 Toyota RAV4 First Look

The Battle for the Small Crossover SUV Class Heats Up

Mark Takahashi by Mark Takahashi , Senior Reviews EditorMarch 27th, 2018

At the 2018 New York Auto Show, Toyota pulls the wraps off its 2019 RAV4, the all-new fifth generation of the popular SUV. This time around, the RAV4 sports more aggressive styling with echoes of Toyota's angular and faceted truck lineup. In terms of size, it's just a bit shorter and wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase is also increased, but the overall length remains about the same, which means the front and rear overhangs are shorter.

Under the hood of the 2019 Toyota RAV4 is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. A new Hybrid XSE model will come later, using a continuously variable automatic transmission. The standard RAV4 has front-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive (AWD) is available at additional cost. This new dynamic AWD system features a rear driveline disconnect that decouples the rear wheels when demand is low — on highways, for example — in order to improve fuel economy. The return of the Adventure trim is more than just an appearance package, too, since it features a multiterrain select system that adapts to a variety of surfaces.

The new RAV4's interior also receives a full makeover, with sharp lines that mimic the exterior. A standard 7-inch touchscreen sits atop the dash, while an 8-inch screen is part of the upgraded infotainment system that includes built-in navigation. We expect materials quality to improve and new technology features to debut as well. A digital display rearview mirror switches from a conventional mirror to a rearview monitor at the flick of a switch. Other add-ons include ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof and a hands-free liftgate.

All new RAV4s come standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 suite of advanced safety features. These include forward collision warning and mitigation with pedestrian detection, full-range adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist with lane trace assist, automatic high beams and a traffic sign reader. Standard creature comforts have expanded to include the latest Entune 3.0 infotainment system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Amazon Alexa integration and Apple CarPlay.

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 goes on sale in late 2018. The RAV4 XSE Hybrid model follows in early 2019.

FAQ

Is the Toyota RAV4 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 RAV4 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota RAV4 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RAV4 gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the RAV4 ranges from 37.5 to 37.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota RAV4. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Toyota RAV4?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota RAV4:

  • The RAV4 is completely redesigned for 2019
  • Part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Toyota RAV4 reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota RAV4 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RAV4. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RAV4's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Toyota RAV4 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Toyota RAV4 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 RAV4 and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 RAV4 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota RAV4?

The least-expensive 2019 Toyota RAV4 is the 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,650.

Other versions include:

  • LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $25,650
  • LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,050
  • XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $28,850
  • XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,450
  • XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $31,050
  • XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $29,650
  • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $35,050
  • Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $33,050
  • Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $33,650
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota RAV4?

If you're interested in the Toyota RAV4, the next question is, which RAV4 model is right for you? RAV4 variants include LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), and XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A). For a full list of RAV4 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4 Overview

The 2019 Toyota RAV4 is offered in the following submodels: RAV4 SUV. Available styles include LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE Premium 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), and Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Toyota RAV4?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota RAV4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 RAV4 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RAV4.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota RAV4 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 RAV4 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota RAV4?

Which 2019 Toyota RAV4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Toyota RAV4 for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2019 RAV4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,643 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota RAV4. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,673 on a used or CPO 2019 RAV4 available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Toyota RAV4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota RAV4 for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,343.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,775.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota RAV4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

Related 2019 Toyota RAV4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles