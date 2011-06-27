2003 Toyota RAV4 Review
Pros & Cons
- Steers and handles like a car, thoughtful cabin design, well-built interior.
- Small displacement engine for the class, noisy, most of the desirable equipment is optional.
Other years
List Price
$5,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
A solid and pleasing package, if a tad underpowered.
2003 Highlights
Already sporty-looking, the RAV4 compact SUV gets even sportier thanks to a new optional sport package that adds a new grille, a hood scoop, color-keyed door handles, heated exterior mirrors, tubular roof rack and gray-painted bumpers and overfenders. Inside, the package adds special sport fabric seats.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota RAV4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rav-Fan,09/16/2015
AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Bought my Rav4L new 12 plus yrs.ago. Most dependable vehicle I have ever owned. Drove it for over 800 miles a wk for work. Starts in sub-zero weather, when our expensive vehicles would not. Maintenace cost almost nothing. Usual stuff....tires,got 109,000 out of one set, battery, brakes, wiper blades etc. this vehicle has saved me a fortune !!! I'm retired and now my trusted vehicle is used for leisure, golf trips, ballgames etc. If I covered the odometer, you would think the vehicle has less than 50 K. Going to buy my wife a 2016 Rav, safe, dependable, fun to drive. Finally sold my 2003 Rav, to first person who looked at it. Still ran great, and yes I bought my wife a new Rav, which has been problem free....awesome vehicle we both love to drive.
David Scott,12/08/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
We owned this car for 12 years and it was as trouble-free as a vehicle could be. Basically, you never had to worry about something going wrong. Driver vision was excellent and seating was comfortable. We took it on four around-the-country trips and never had a problem other than a flat tire.
bbeek,12/30/2010
I just found a link to an article that documents that Toyota will pay for ECM failures/transmission rebuilds. Here is the link:http://wheels.blogs.nytimes.com/2010/07/13/toyota-extends-warranty-on-troubled-2001-3-rav4/. You can call the center in Torrance, Calif at 800-468-7814 for more info. I am going to get back my repair costs of $4300 for a rebuilt transmission and ECM module replacement.
abamabam1,03/26/2013
I rarely write reviews online but I want to share my experience with this vehicle...My RAV4 is in excellent condition until I hit 89K on my 2003 RAV 4 last month when it's started jerking on shifting. I'm 3 months passed out of extended warranty as per TOYOTA 10 YEARS/150,000 miles. I took mycar to the dealer but told me I need to pay $$$$ for the diagnostic and repairs because of out of warranty...Even calling TOYOTA Customer Relation is still no help..This is my last TOYOTA ever...You lost one loyal customer...I traded my RAV4 for a 2013 Honda Accord...
Features & Specs
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
