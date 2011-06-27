  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4
  4. Used 2003 Toyota RAV4
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(153)
Appraise this car

2003 Toyota RAV4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Steers and handles like a car, thoughtful cabin design, well-built interior.
  • Small displacement engine for the class, noisy, most of the desirable equipment is optional.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Toyota RAV4 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$5,995
Used RAV4 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A solid and pleasing package, if a tad underpowered.

2003 Highlights

Already sporty-looking, the RAV4 compact SUV gets even sportier thanks to a new optional sport package that adds a new grille, a hood scoop, color-keyed door handles, heated exterior mirrors, tubular roof rack and gray-painted bumpers and overfenders. Inside, the package adds special sport fabric seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota RAV4.

5(72%)
4(18%)
3(3%)
2(5%)
1(2%)
4.5
153 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 153 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

380,000 and Still Going !!!!!
Rav-Fan,09/16/2015
AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Bought my Rav4L new 12 plus yrs.ago. Most dependable vehicle I have ever owned. Drove it for over 800 miles a wk for work. Starts in sub-zero weather, when our expensive vehicles would not. Maintenace cost almost nothing. Usual stuff....tires,got 109,000 out of one set, battery, brakes, wiper blades etc. this vehicle has saved me a fortune !!! I'm retired and now my trusted vehicle is used for leisure, golf trips, ballgames etc. If I covered the odometer, you would think the vehicle has less than 50 K. Going to buy my wife a 2016 Rav, safe, dependable, fun to drive. Finally sold my 2003 Rav, to first person who looked at it. Still ran great, and yes I bought my wife a new Rav, which has been problem free....awesome vehicle we both love to drive.
An excellent vehicle
David Scott,12/08/2015
Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
We owned this car for 12 years and it was as trouble-free as a vehicle could be. Basically, you never had to worry about something going wrong. Driver vision was excellent and seating was comfortable. We took it on four around-the-country trips and never had a problem other than a flat tire.
Toyota will pay for transmission repairs
bbeek,12/30/2010
I just found a link to an article that documents that Toyota will pay for ECM failures/transmission rebuilds. Here is the link:http://wheels.blogs.nytimes.com/2010/07/13/toyota-extends-warranty-on-troubled-2001-3-rav4/. You can call the center in Torrance, Calif at 800-468-7814 for more info. I am going to get back my repair costs of $4300 for a rebuilt transmission and ECM module replacement.
ECM /Transmission Problem
abamabam1,03/26/2013
I rarely write reviews online but I want to share my experience with this vehicle...My RAV4 is in excellent condition until I hit 89K on my 2003 RAV 4 last month when it's started jerking on shifting. I'm 3 months passed out of extended warranty as per TOYOTA 10 YEARS/150,000 miles. I took mycar to the dealer but told me I need to pay $$$$ for the diagnostic and repairs because of out of warranty...Even calling TOYOTA Customer Relation is still no help..This is my last TOYOTA ever...You lost one loyal customer...I traded my RAV4 for a 2013 Honda Accord...
See all 153 reviews of the 2003 Toyota RAV4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 Toyota RAV4

Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 Overview

The Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 is offered in the following submodels: RAV4 SUV. Available styles include AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Toyota RAV4?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 Base is priced between $5,995 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 139819 and139819 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Toyota RAV4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Toyota RAV4 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 RAV4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 139819 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Toyota RAV4.

Can't find a used 2003 Toyota RAV4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota RAV4 for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,698.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,629.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota RAV4 for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,273.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,858.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Toyota RAV4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota RAV4 lease specials

Related Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles