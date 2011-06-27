Close

AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Height-Adjustable Power Liftgate Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels Ash; Fabric Seat Trim Super White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with 55,194 comes with our 7 year 100k mile Toyota Certified Warranty. This 2015 Toyota RAV4 has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true and let us be the one's to tell you it is absolutely true. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMWFREV5FD047995

Stock: FD047995

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-21-2020