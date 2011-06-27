Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $12,994Great Deal | $3,665 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE72,325 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2015 Toyota RAV4 FWD 4dr XLE..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3WFREV9FW171237
Stock: X171237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $13,791Great Deal | $3,792 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE34,884 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2015 Toyota RAV4 4dr XLE 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 2.5L L4 FI DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Super White with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3WFREV7FW145333
Stock: 996028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $12,995Great Deal | $2,997 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE71,281 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3BFREV6FW284626
Stock: s7332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Great Deal | $3,400 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE44,942 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bolufe Auto Sales - Miami / Florida
BOLUFE AUTO SALES has been a well respectable dealership in the local community for over 26 years. We help our customers purchase their dream car no matter their financial background. We work with a vast variety of lenders to ensure the best financing options for those with bad credit, no credit or good credit at the best interest rates available in the market. Our entire inventory goes through a complete safety inspection certification prior to making it available for sale. This inspection is to ensure the complete safety of the vehicle and to satisfy you our valuable customer. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR FINANCIAL OPTIONS AND OUR EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND. We have programs for First Time buyers and Bad Credit Scores. We approve beacon scores as low 350 and higher. *FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT AVAILABLE. EVERYONE QUALIFIES! No Credit, Bankruptcy, previous repossessions, first time buyers, and students. Buy Here - Pay Here - Option available. If you want a hassle free car buying experience with a large selection of vehicles and ample financing options with competitive rates, stop looking any further you found BOLUFE AUTO SALES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMZFREV7FJ056910
Stock: 18117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-09-2019
- $12,942Great Deal | $2,466 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE86,861 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Floor material: carpet, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Cargo cover, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): two 12V front, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, 4WD type: on demand, Axle ratio: 4.07, Battery saver, Battery: heavy duty, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Entune, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-function display, Trip odometer: 2, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirrors: heated, Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass, Roof rails, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Impact absorbing seats: dual front, Rearview monitor: in dash, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Driver seat power adjustments: reclining, Front headrests: adj
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMRFREV6FD118358
Stock: 15304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-18-2020
- $12,502Great Deal | $3,250 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE100,092 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toothman Ford Sales - Grafton / West Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. ALL WHEEL DRIVE!, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY!, CRUISE CONTROL!, REARVIEW CAMERA!, FACTORY MOONROOF!, LOCAL TRADE!, AWD, Cloth.Cars cost less in Grafton! Serving the communities of Grafton, Fairmont, Morgantown, Bridgeport, and Clarksburg for 50 Years!22/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3RFREV1FW287450
Stock: T4790A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $14,000Great Deal | $2,424 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE80,277 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3RFREV9FW363979
Stock: R6998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $12,521Great Deal | $2,790 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE78,084 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2015 Toyota RAV4 4dr FWD 4dr XLE 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 2.5L L4 FI DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pyrite Mica with a Terracotta interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3WFREV0FW148395
Stock: 993048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2019
- $13,950Great Deal | $2,287 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE70,214 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1945436 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMZFREVXFJ032570
Stock: c1679133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $12,290Great Deal | $2,425 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE107,797 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DCH BMW of Freehold - Freehold / New Jersey
$1,300 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 31 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Clean. Sunroof, CD Player, Bluetooth, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Chrome Wheels, Keyless Entry. Toyota XLE with SUPER WHITE exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 176 HP at 6000 RPM*.AFFORDABILITYThis RAV4 is priced $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book.MORE ABOUT USWe go above and beyond to earn your business each time you visit. In short, you're going to enjoy your experience here. From knowledgeable sales people to factory-trained technicians, our team works together to ensure you get the solution that fits your needs and your lifestyle. BMW of Freehold is conveniently located on Highway 9 in Freehold, New Jersey. We welcome you to visit our dealership.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, MP3 Player, KEYLESS ENTRY, 31 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, .Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3WFREV1FW160572
Stock: BFR5436A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- $16,295Great Deal | $2,198 below market
Certified 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE55,206 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Height-Adjustable Power Liftgate Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels Ash; Fabric Seat Trim Super White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with 55,194 comes with our 7 year 100k mile Toyota Certified Warranty. This 2015 Toyota RAV4 has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true and let us be the one's to tell you it is absolutely true. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMWFREV5FD047995
Stock: FD047995
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $12,500Great Deal | $2,543 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE103,735 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Z Best Auto Sales - North Attleboro / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3BFREV7FW283243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995Great Deal | $2,401 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE52,192 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bolufe Auto Sales - Miami / Florida
BOLUFE AUTO SALES has been a well respectable dealership in the local community for over 26 years. We help our customers purchase their dream car no matter their financial background. We work with a vast variety of lenders to ensure the best financing options for those with bad credit, no credit or good credit at the best interest rates available in the market. Our entire inventory goes through a complete safety inspection certification prior to making it available for sale. This inspection is to ensure the complete safety of the vehicle and to satisfy you our valuable customer. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR FINANCIAL OPTIONS AND OUR EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND. We have programs for First Time buyers and Bad Credit Scores. We approve beacon scores as low 350 and higher. *FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT AVAILABLE. EVERYONE QUALIFIES! No Credit, Bankruptcy, previous repossessions, first time buyers, and students. Buy Here - Pay Here - Option available. If you want a hassle free car buying experience with a large selection of vehicles and ample financing options with competitive rates, stop looking any further you found BOLUFE AUTO SALES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMZFREV7FD065251
Stock: 18094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-17-2019
- $13,988Great Deal
2015 Toyota RAV4 Limited138,468 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! You don't see deals like this every day. The RAV4 was one of the first modern crossover utility SUVs and since its redesign in 2013, it's been a better fit for the habits of its most common buyer-- families who want a fuel-efficient, reliable, easy-to-park SUV.. This vehicle is going to fly off the lot. Come see it while it lasts! Buy with confidence! This RAV4's story can be verified with a CarFax Title History report. It has had only one previous owner and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Call today to schedule your test drive. Experience true comfort with leather seats. This sports utility vehicle includes: heated seats, a sunroof, EPA estimated 25 MPG combined fuel rating, backup camera and power mirrors. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3DFREV4FW399587
Stock: C00126A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $15,500Great Deal | $2,569 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE44,069 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Handyman Special - Fix it yourself for extra savings! This car MAY NOT pass state safety and emission inspections. Cars in this category are sold AS-IS in the condition it sits. It is up to the buyer to determine the mechanical needs of the vehicle. All repairs, state safety and emissions tests will be the responsibility of the new owner. MARKET-BASED PRICING:Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience!All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3RFREV3FW309075
Stock: 7200939B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- Price Drop$15,602Great Deal | $2,195 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE41,571 milesDelivery available*
Vaden Nissan of Statesboro - Statesboro / Georgia
Odometer is 17515 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Value-Neighbor-Service ,That's the Vaden Way! Vaden Nissan of Statesboro now has this 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE in Magnetic Gray Metallic nicely equipped with BLUETOOTH/HANDSFREE PHONE and CD PLAYER Black w/Fabric Seat Trim, 3.815 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome wheels, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Entune Audio Plus AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Playback, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3WFREV1FW176724
Stock: FW176724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $15,995Great Deal | $1,669 below market
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE54,097 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTMRFREV9FJ034746
Stock: 7242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,995Great Deal | $1,733 below market
Certified 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE42,201 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
Toyota Certified, LOW MILES - 42,201! XLE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Moonroof, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, All Wheel Drive, Chrome Wheels, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Chrome Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Toyota XLE with BARCELONA RED METALLIC exterior and ASH interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 176 HP at 6000 RPM*. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "Roomy interior for people and cargo; strikes a good balance between ride comfort and sure-footed handling.". SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report included Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T3RFREV2FW386682
Stock: T20840P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020