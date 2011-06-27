In the last ten years I've owned a Subaru Outback, a Volvo wagon, a Honda Element, and now this little Rav, and it is by FAR my favorite car ever. I love the lumbar support in the seats, the Euro-style look of the dash and the way the dash lights dim automatically when I turn the headlamps on, the way my body is situated in the seat in relation to the windscreen and moonroof, the fantastic visibility, the way it maneuvers on the road, and that it can fit my whole family and I can still park in compact spaces in the city. Mine is the automatic L series with leather interior, sea foam green and tan leather, prettier than it sounds. I would buy it again in a second.

