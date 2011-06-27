  1. Home
2004 Toyota RAV4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Steers and handles like a car, thoughtful cabin design, exemplary build and materials quality, refined engine.
  • Somewhat cramped interior, high repair costs in low-speed rear collisions.
$4,500 - $5,991
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With ample power under the hood and a generous standard features list, the RAV4 is now a worthy adversary for mini-utes like the Honda CR-V and Ford Escape.

2004 Highlights

Toyota has given the RAV4 a midcycle freshening for 2004. Notable improvements include a larger 161-horsepower, 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine, a mild restyling that gives it a more aggressive appearance, and inside, a new steering wheel and instrument panel. Standard equipment has increased significantly, with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, air conditioning and a six-speaker stereo heading up the list. Multistage front airbags are also new this year, and side airbags for front occupants and full-length head curtain airbags are now optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota RAV4.

5(89%)
4(8%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.9
168 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 168 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My favorite car ever
Kate,09/25/2009
In the last ten years I've owned a Subaru Outback, a Volvo wagon, a Honda Element, and now this little Rav, and it is by FAR my favorite car ever. I love the lumbar support in the seats, the Euro-style look of the dash and the way the dash lights dim automatically when I turn the headlamps on, the way my body is situated in the seat in relation to the windscreen and moonroof, the fantastic visibility, the way it maneuvers on the road, and that it can fit my whole family and I can still park in compact spaces in the city. Mine is the automatic L series with leather interior, sea foam green and tan leather, prettier than it sounds. I would buy it again in a second.
Great car
Runner,03/03/2009
Fun little SUV. Handles well in all weather conditions. Perfect size car for kid to learn to drive and be safe. Small but roomy. I get 32 MPG around town.
Love this car!
Erin,05/03/2006
I have driven this car for two years now and I can't imagine myself driving any other car! It's one of the safest out there, I can personally attest for its front impact safety, I'm still here and thankfully my car could be completely fixed and its as good as new! I love it, and recommend it to anyone out there! It's awesome for college too! Traveling back and forth on breaks all the time it's easy to fit all I need in this car, it's the perfect size!
Happyowner
Happyowner,07/01/2008
Best and smartest vehicle I have ever owned. Very reliable, economic to drive. The size is perfect fit to park in garage and parking spaces. Has great pickup when needed on the highway.Plan on driving this vehicle for long time. Would highly recommend this to any individual or small family.
See all 168 reviews of the 2004 Toyota RAV4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
161 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
161 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Toyota RAV4

Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 is offered in the following submodels: RAV4 SUV. Available styles include Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Toyota RAV4?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 Base is priced between $4,500 and$5,991 with odometer readings between 151932 and197730 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2004 Toyota RAV4s are available in my area?

There are currently 3 used and CPO 2004 RAV4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 151932 miles.

Can't find a used 2004 Toyota RAV4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota RAV4 for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,882.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,775.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota RAV4 for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,546.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,207.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Toyota RAV4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota RAV4 lease specials

