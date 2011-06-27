2004 Toyota RAV4 Review
Pros & Cons
- Steers and handles like a car, thoughtful cabin design, exemplary build and materials quality, refined engine.
- Somewhat cramped interior, high repair costs in low-speed rear collisions.
Other years
List Price Range
$4,500 - $5,991
Edmunds' Expert Review
With ample power under the hood and a generous standard features list, the RAV4 is now a worthy adversary for mini-utes like the Honda CR-V and Ford Escape.
2004 Highlights
Toyota has given the RAV4 a midcycle freshening for 2004. Notable improvements include a larger 161-horsepower, 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine, a mild restyling that gives it a more aggressive appearance, and inside, a new steering wheel and instrument panel. Standard equipment has increased significantly, with stability and traction control, antilock brakes, air conditioning and a six-speaker stereo heading up the list. Multistage front airbags are also new this year, and side airbags for front occupants and full-length head curtain airbags are now optional.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota RAV4.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Kate,09/25/2009
In the last ten years I've owned a Subaru Outback, a Volvo wagon, a Honda Element, and now this little Rav, and it is by FAR my favorite car ever. I love the lumbar support in the seats, the Euro-style look of the dash and the way the dash lights dim automatically when I turn the headlamps on, the way my body is situated in the seat in relation to the windscreen and moonroof, the fantastic visibility, the way it maneuvers on the road, and that it can fit my whole family and I can still park in compact spaces in the city. Mine is the automatic L series with leather interior, sea foam green and tan leather, prettier than it sounds. I would buy it again in a second.
Runner,03/03/2009
Fun little SUV. Handles well in all weather conditions. Perfect size car for kid to learn to drive and be safe. Small but roomy. I get 32 MPG around town.
Erin,05/03/2006
I have driven this car for two years now and I can't imagine myself driving any other car! It's one of the safest out there, I can personally attest for its front impact safety, I'm still here and thankfully my car could be completely fixed and its as good as new! I love it, and recommend it to anyone out there! It's awesome for college too! Traveling back and forth on breaks all the time it's easy to fit all I need in this car, it's the perfect size!
Happyowner,07/01/2008
Best and smartest vehicle I have ever owned. Very reliable, economic to drive. The size is perfect fit to park in garage and parking spaces. Has great pickup when needed on the highway.Plan on driving this vehicle for long time. Would highly recommend this to any individual or small family.
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
161 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
161 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
161 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
