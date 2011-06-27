  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(269)
Appraise this car

2007 Toyota RAV4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive power and economy from optional V6, balanced ride and handling, roomy second row, low cargo bay floor, tight construction.
  • Interior has budget feel, cockpit a tight fit for tall drivers, side-hinged rear gate impedes curbside loading.
Toyota RAV4 for Sale
List Price Range
$5,999 - $12,995
Used RAV4 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Spacious, comfortable and easy to drive, the 2007 Toyota RAV4 is a strong choice among compact SUVs, especially if you want a V6 or a kid-size third-row seat.

Vehicle overview

Toyota's RAV4 owns the distinction of being the first bite-size sport-utility vehicle. The RAV4 debuted in 1996 when most SUVs were still unwieldy, body-on-frame beasts. In contrast, the car-based Toyota was small and easy to drive. That it was shaped like a jelly bean hardly seemed to matter. With plenty of sales success behind it, it gave rise to a whole new segment of vehicles often called mini-utes or cute-utes.

Like its modern-day competitors, the 2007 Toyota RAV4 isn't so mini anymore. It's still manageably sized and practical for city use, but now there's room for a V6 engine and a third-row seat -- features that would have been unimaginable in the original. During its last redesign in 2006, the vehicle saw the most dramatic changes of its decade-long history. Not only did this give Toyota's compact SUV a more substantial, less toy-like look on the outside, it opened up 4 more inches of legroom in the second row and 8 more cubic feet of luggage space.

The previous-generation RAV4's 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine carried over and continues to provide adequate motivation for what's now a 3,400-pound vehicle. However, in an effort to attract power-hungry buyers with more flexible budgets, Toyota also slotted a new 3.5-liter V6 into the lineup. The V6 is good for an amazing 269 horsepower and still gives the four-wheel-drive RAV4 a 21/28 mpg rating.

Even with its heftier size, the current RAV4 continues to provide the sharp handling dynamics that made earlier models so popular. While the Mazda CX-7 surpasses it in this regard, the Toyota is still one of the most entertaining SUVs available for less than $30,000. It's also an excellent, all-around choice for singles, couples and young families shopping for a versatile utility vehicle. Other candidates you may want to consider, along with the CX-7, include the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe and Mitsubishi Outlander. Of this group, the Honda is the most refined, while the larger Hyundai offers a true midsize-SUV experience for a compact price. The Mitsubishi is the closest match in size and amenities, but even with its new V6, it's not as quick as the RAV4.

In fact, no SUV in this price range can match the straight-line performance of the V6-equipped 2007 Toyota RAV4 -- an advantage that will continue to set this well-rounded compact SUV apart from competitors more focused on utility than fun.

2007 Toyota RAV4 models

A compact four-door SUV, the 2007 Toyota RAV4 is available in three trim levels: base, Sport and Limited. Standard features for the base RAV4 include 16-inch steel wheels (17s on V6 models), privacy glass, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, an MP3/WMA-capable CD stereo with an MP3 player jack, cruise control, full power accessories and three 12-volt power points. To this, the Sport adds 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, slightly quicker steering, fender flares, color-keyed door handles, a roof rack and heated mirrors. The top-of-the-line RAV4 Limited sizes down to 17-inch alloy wheels, but offers dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an in-dash CD changer, power-folding mirrors and a body-color spare tire cover.

A third-row seat is optional on all trim levels, while Sport and Limited models can be equipped with a nine-speaker JBL sound system (with Bluetooth capability built in) and a moonroof. Heated leather seats and a DVD-based rear entertainment system are exclusive options for the Limited.

2007 Highlights

Front-seat side airbags and two-row side curtain airbags are standard on every 2007 Toyota RAV4. Additionally, the optional JBL audio system now comes with steering-wheel-mounted controls and Bluetooth connectivity.

Performance & mpg

A 2.4-liter, four-cylinder engine is standard on all trim levels, and it delivers 166 hp and 165 pound-feet of torque. A 3.5-liter V6, which boasts 269 hp and 246 lb-ft of torque, is optional across the board. Automatic transmissions are standard -- the four-cylinder gets paired with a four-speed automatic, while the V6 gets a five-speed unit. All versions of the Toyota RAV4 are available with either front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive (4WD). Front-drive models have a limited-slip differential. The electronic 4WD system sends most of the power to the front wheels until it identifies potential slippage. It also has a "4WD lock" mode that fixes the front/rear power split at 50/50, which is useful for driving in snow. Fuel economy is impressive, as all models have an EPA combined mpg rating in the mid 20s. Towing preparation is available on V6-equipped RAV4s, and thusly equipped, the compact sport-ute can pull up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on every 2007 Toyota RAV4. Vehicles equipped with the V6 and/or the optional third-row seat also come with hill-start assist and downhill assist control. In NHTSA crash tests, the RAV4 earned a perfect five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for the front passenger. It earned five stars for front- and rear-occupant protection in side impacts. Toyota's small SUV performed extremely well in IIHS tests as well, earning the top rating of "Good" in both the frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Intended for a life on pavement, the 2007 Toyota RAV4 really shines in this environment. Its taut suspension and quick steering make daily errands much more enjoyable than they would be in most SUVs. It's not as athletic as the CX-7, but in trade, the Toyota offers a smooth ride that's forgiving enough for commuters who drive on crumbling expressways. Road noise can be an issue at times, but wind noise is well controlled. The four-cylinder engine is a reasonable choice for most buyers, as it provides adequate power for day-to-day driving. The optional 269-hp V6, meanwhile, is full of swagger. So equipped, the RAV4 can embarrass quite a few modern sport coupes in terms of acceleration.

Read our Toyota RAV4 Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Inside, the RAV4 has a clean design with large, simple controls and lots of storage space. The cabin isn't as plasticky as previous-generation RAV4s, but it still has a budget feel compared to competitors like the CR-V and Santa Fe. Nevertheless, the Toyota offers a highly practical design. The rear seats recline, and can slide forward or rearward 6.5 inches to optimize passenger space or cargo capacity. Normal seating capacity is five; the optional third-row seat bumps it to seven, though this seat is truly meant only for children. To configure the RAV4 for cargo, all one has to do is flip a lever to instantly get a flat load floor -- no need to remove headrests or fold up seat cushions. With its flat load floor, the RAV4 can hold a maximum of 73 cubic feet of cargo. The load floor is also quite low for this class, and minimizes the strain of loading a week's worth of groceries. The Toyota's side-hinged tailgate can be an inconvenience when you're parked on the street, though, as it opens away from the curb.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota RAV4.

5(67%)
4(23%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.5
269 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 269 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New Rav4
Patrick Eaton-Robb,12/13/2006
With two kids, we love the optional third-row of seats. It allows us to take an extra kid or two to hockey practice, soccer..etc. There is a surprising amount of room left for storage with the third seat up. Though I wouldn't reccomend that row for anyone but children, because it leaves no leg room. With the seat down, there is a lot of storage in the back. Again, we are hockey parents, so that is a huge plus. The milage has been great, about 27 mpg, mostly highway driving. And I love, the audio jack for the MP3 player. The stability control is great, and it has downhill assist, which should come in handy in the snow this winter.
Not perfect, but close enough
Rogier van Bakel,01/04/2007
The four-cylinder engine, which I tested in a RAV4 Sport, is pretty peppy, but the V6 boasts about a hundred extra horses, for an eat-my-dust total of 269. That six-cylinder is a sinful delight, as it turn the RAV4 into a veritable pocket rocket by pushing it from zero to 60 in under seven seconds. Driving the RAV4 is a pleasure. The view is excellent. Steering is precise and responsive, and the brake seems to read your mind. Cabin noise, even at 75-plus mph, is well under control. All the gauges and knobs are pretty much where youd expect to find them. The cargo space is impressive  bigger than that of a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Excessive Oil Consumption
ravnmad,11/08/2012
My 2007 RAV4 ran dry on oil at 96,000 miles. Always maintained in a reasonable manner. Dealer and manufacturer refused to help offset repair cost that included replacing the 2.4 AZ-FE engine. There is a technical service bulletin addressing the design flaw of the 2AZ-FE engine, specifically related to the piston and ring assembly (TSB-0094-11). Reall list for this RAV4 includes intermediate shaft in steering column, Faulty air bag sensor, Rear lower control arm failure, unexpected acceleration and power widow switch fire hazzard to name a few. This list doesn't include the many TSB's affecting quality, namely the excesive oil consumption bulletin.
2007 Toyota RAV4 I-4 4WD
Felipe,11/08/2006
Just bought a RAV4 for the wife. The drive is smooth and very car-like. Steering is responsive and acceleration is surprisingly quick...going 80mph felt like 60mph. Seats are comfortable for an SUV, and the suspension can actually handle rough roads. 4WD is always on, w/ 4-Lo available on demand. Safety features include 8 airbags. As a lifelong GM/Ford guy, I am impressed with the quality and fit & finish of the RAV4. All the standard features make this vehicle one to consider when looking for a small-SUV. Overall, I think Toyota did their homework and pulled out the stops with the redesigned RAV4. But don't take my word for it, take a RAV4 out for a test drive for see for yourself.
See all 269 reviews of the 2007 Toyota RAV4
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
166 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
269 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Toyota RAV4

Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 is offered in the following submodels: RAV4 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota RAV4?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 Limited is priced between $5,999 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 52847 and197840 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 Base is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 122609 and122609 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Toyota RAV4 Sport is priced between $7,400 and$7,400 with odometer readings between 121668 and121668 miles.

