Honda CR-V vs. Mazda CX-50 vs. Toyota RAV4: The Hybrid SUV Showdown

Price and power

The Honda CR-V gets 204 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque out of its available hybrid powertrain. However, because the hybrid is only offered on upper trims, the CR-V is the most expensive crossover of the bunch. The least amount of money you’ll pay here is $36,045 including destination, but that price can soar up to nearly $43,000 for the top trim.

Mazda borrowed the hybrid powertrain from the Toyota RAV4 for its CX-50, so they have the same output: 219 hp but just 163 lb-ft of torque. And all-wheel drive is standard for both vehicles. While the starting price for the RAV4 Hybrid is $33,295, less than the Honda, the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid is a bit more spendy, coming in at $35,390. That's less than the least expensive hybrid-powered CR-V, but not by much.

Great hybrid efficiency

We started by looking at the fuel economy and driving characteristics of each vehicle. While the Toyota comes in with a max 39 mpg combined, the steering and brake feel left something to be desired. The Honda and Mazda in all-wheel-drive form return almost as much efficiency — a combined 37 mpg and 38 mpg, respectively — but offer a much better experience behind the wheel. Those who want a sportier feel should look to the CX-50 Hybrid, while the hybrid CR-V is universally appealing thanks to the way it neatly blends driver feel and a sense of ease behind the wheel.

Inside, the Mazda CX-50 Hybrid has a more elegant vibe with the nicest materials, design, and fit and finish of all three. Those who want something upscale need to look no further. However, we like the Honda for its practicality. The rear doors open wide to accommodate car seats easier, and the back seats have the most legroom of the three as well. The Toyota’s interior looks and feels a little cheap compared to the Honda and Mazda, but there are some thoughtful touches like large rubberized climate controls that we appreciate. That said, again, the RAV4 Hybrid leaves more on the table than the other two here.

Intuitive tech across the board

When it comes to technology, we liked the simple interface of the Honda CR-V the most. It’s not flashy, but it’s easy to operate. The Mazda CX-50 Hybrid uses a rotary dial to control the infotainment tech — unless you’re running Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, in which case the screen will also accept touch inputs while you're parked. The dial can be a bit distracting and the screen is far enough away from the driver to make it awkward to use the touch function. It's an odd solution, and we'd rather just have a touchscreen all of the time.

The RAV4 Hybrid has the largest screen but the system is laggy and some features like navigation require a subscription. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both available here, but the infotainment system itself is plain and it isn't as snappy in the Toyota as it is in some other models. A new RAV4 is coming soon, and we expect the new model to remedy our infotainment woes, but for now, the Toyota's lone high point is the size of the screen.

Final takeaways

Choosing a winner here was pretty tough because each of these hybrids has strengths that will suit different buyers. Our takeaways: