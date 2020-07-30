Used 2000 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me
8,338 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2000 Toyota RAV4195,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- 209,467 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,982
- 206,916 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,904
- used
1999 Toyota RAV4256,768 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 214,431 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,800
- used
1999 Toyota RAV4216,992 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,444
- 165,631 miles
$4,700
- 198,408 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,555
- 203,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,250$1,203 Below Market
- 146,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$889 Below Market
- 106,413 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,550$1,061 Below Market
- 243,944 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,350$627 Below Market
- 141,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$543 Below Market
- 62,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 127,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,722
- 135,773 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,395
- 133,075 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,000
- 202,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota RAV4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4
Read recent reviews for the Toyota RAV4
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.625 Reviews
Report abuse
yotajeepguy33,06/07/2013
This car has been my everything from hauling hockey gear back and fourth to being a teenagers rally car, to hauling a 2500 pound trailer full of furniture when i moved it pulled it over mountain passes and through cities and on the interstate and never even put up a fit. my parents bought it with 60,000 miles and now it has over 231,000 and 100,000 put on by a teenage male with a very heavy foot. I have done things with this car that would make normal people cringe. and it still starts first time every time. you think that after so many hard miles the little car would be putting up a fight, No Sir it like thank you may I have another she still ticking away.
Related Toyota RAV4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Highlander Augusta GA
- Used Toyota Camry Harrisburg PA
- Used Toyota Avalon Rockville MD
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid New Orleans LA
- Used Toyota Avalon Hayward CA
- Used Toyota Camry Hollywood FL
- Used Toyota C-HR Mobile AL
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Houston TX
- Used Toyota Corolla Frederick MD
- Used Toyota Highlander Irving TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018 Huntsville AL
- Used Toyota Yaris 2016 Garden Grove CA
- Used Toyota Avalon 2013 Wilmington DE
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5