2014 Toyota RAV4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior for people and cargo
  • strikes a good balance between ride comfort and sure-footed handling.
  • No engine upgrade option
  • usefulness of available Entune smartphone features are diminished by cumbersome setup process.
List Price Range
$12,950 - $18,288
Used RAV4 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2014 Toyota RAV4 isn't a standout in any one area, its combination of features, passenger space and everyday utility warrant a closer look if you're shopping for a small crossover.

Vehicle overview

Small crossover SUVs like the 2014 Toyota RAV4 have become popular with a broad population of shoppers. And it's little wonder: In spite of their relatively compact dimensions, these vehicles provide useful space for small families and singles alike. They're easy to drive in crowded cities, and they typically return at least respectable fuel economy (and oftentimes better). In short, small crossovers are very nearly the perfect vehicle for modern Americans on the go. Although the Toyota RAV4 isn't a hands-down favorite in this class, you'll probably find that it checks off most of the boxes on your list.

Space is the five-passenger RAV4's biggest asset. Driver and passenger room are excellent up front, and a pair of adults will be content in the backseat on short trips. Further, buyers traveling with dogs or bulky gear will appreciate the Toyota's large cargo bay, low load floor and, on the Limited model, power liftgate (still a relatively rare convenience on SUVs in this class). With the rear seats folded down, the RAV4 has one of the largest cargo capacities in its class with 73.3 cubic feet.

On the move, the Toyota RAV4 is easy to see out of, and it feels steady around turns and comfortable cruising the highway. Its acceleration is merely average for a compact crossover SUV, though, and unlike with many competitors, there's no optional engine upgrade if you want more oomph than the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder has to offer. Likewise, the RAV4's fuel economy ratings are good, but not class-leading.

Given the quality of the competition in the small crossover class, it's worthwhile to check out a few alternatives. When it comes to all-around versatility, the 2014 Honda CR-V dominates the class. There's nothing truly remarkable about driving this Honda, but it's comfortable, quiet and fuel-efficient, and its roomy cabin is loaded with clever storage areas and handy conveniences. If you really enjoy driving, the 2014 Mazda CX-5 is one of the more entertaining compact crossovers, though its interior, while spacious, isn't quite as functional.

Another very good option is the 2014 Ford Escape, which gives you a choice of three engines and has a higher-end interior than you usually see in this class. Finally, if you have any desire to drive off-road and have at least a fair amount of capability to back it up, the new Jeep Cherokee can accommodate, and it's also one of the few models available with a V6 engine.

Although the 2014 Toyota RAV4 doesn't have significant advantages over its rivals, it's a capable small crossover SUV that will meet the needs of most shoppers.

2014 Toyota RAV4 models

The 2014 Toyota RAV4 is a five-passenger compact crossover offered in three main trim levels: LE, XLE and Limited. The LE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, power folding mirrors, keyless entry, rear privacy glass, full power accessories, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split and reclining second-row seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a 6.1-inch touchscreen, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The XLE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, sportier front seats, a cargo cover and extendable sun visors. The audio system is upgraded on the XLE to include satellite radio, HD radio, traffic and weather. An option package allows you to add a navigation system and Toyota's Entune smartphone app integration to the XLE.

The top-level Limited comes with all of the above plus 18-inch alloy wheels, a height-adjustable power liftgate, keyless entry and ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory settings, heated front seats and premium synthetic leather upholstery. Options on the Limited include a navigation system bundled with a premium 11-speaker JBL audio system. The Technology package adds a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alerts, a lane-departure warning system and automatic high-beam control for the headlights.

2014 Highlights

A new Technology package for the Limited model bundles last year's blind-spot monitoring system with a lane departure warning system and automatic high-beam control. Otherwise, the 2014 Toyota RAV4 is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Toyota RAV4 is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 176 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, and the RAV4 is available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, an all-wheel-drive Toyota RAV4 needed 9.2 seconds to hit 60 mph, an average time for a small crossover with a base four-cylinder engine.

The front-drive RAV4 is EPA-rated at 26 mpg combined (24 mpg city/31 mpg highway), which are good, but not class-leading numbers for a small crossover. The AWD model is rated at 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city/29 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety equipment on every 2014 Toyota RAV4 includes antilock disc brakes, a rearview camera, stability control, traction control, whiplash-reducing front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A driver knee airbag is also standard. A rearview camera is standard across the board, while the optional Technology package on the Limited provides blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and lane departure warnings.

In Edmunds brake testing, the RAV4 stopped from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is longer than average.

In government crash tests, the Toyota RAV4 received a rating of four stars out of five for overall protection, with four stars awarded for frontal protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the new RAV4 earned a top score of "Good" for its protection of occupants in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts. However, the RAV earned a Poor rating (the lowest) in the Institute's small-overlap frontal-offset crash test.

Driving

Most small crossover shoppers will find the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine adequately powered for most tasks and sufficiently fuel-efficient. The six-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, but if you tend to drive assertively, you'll find it slow to downshift in passing situations. Additionally, when climbing steady mountain grades, we've observed that the transmission has a tendency to hunt between gears (rather than picking one gear and sticking with it). Both of these issues are a consequence of Toyota's efforts to tune the drivetrain for maximum gas mileage.

The 2014 Toyota RAV4 handles well and feels refined and comfortable when cruising down the highway. A potential exception is the Limited model, which can get a little jittery on rough or broken pavement due to its big 18-inch wheels. In spite of that, the cabin remains very quiet, making Toyota's crossover a good option for families with young children who sleep in the car.

Overall, the RAV4 is similar in personality to Honda's CR-V, and more demanding drivers might find it less enjoyable to drive than sportier crossovers like the Escape and CX-5, which have more responsive steering. If comfort is your overriding priority, though, the Toyota should do right by you. Additionally, if you need to venture off the beaten path, the RAV4's available AWD system quickly applies power where it's needed for optimum traction and actually gives it a decent amount of off-road ability.

Interior

The 2014 Toyota RAV4 features an interior design that shares motifs with the current Camry and Avalon. Pronounced angles and lines form a streamlined and modern-looking dash. Overall, though, the RAV's design and materials are average for the compact crossover class, and a few of the audio and climate controls feel slightly flimsy. The cupholder count is adequate in the Toyota RAV4, but there aren't as many useful storage slots as in the CR-V.

Although all of the RAV4's audio systems have Toyota's Entune branding this year, only XLE and Limited models with the navigation system include the Entune suite of smartphone-connected services, among these the Bing search engine, Pandora streaming radio and traffic, sports and stock information. There's quite a bit of functionality here, but getting started with Entune can be a hassle: You have to install an app on your phone and register for an account, plus you always need an active data connection to use its features. The touchscreen interface has straightforward menus, but it's sometimes unresponsive to user touch (curiously, we've found the more basic touchscreen in the LE better in this regard). On the upside, all the conventional controls in the 2014 RAV4 are easy to use.

Rear-seat passenger comfort is hampered slightly by a low-mounted backseat, but space is nevertheless abundant enough even for taller adults. We also like how the seat reclines to an impressive degree.

The cargo bay measures 38.4 cubic feet and opens up to a generous 73.3 cubes when the second row is folded: one of the largest capacities in the class. There's also a payoff for that low-mounted rear seat: a very flat floor and low load-in height, both of which help minimize the strain of loading large items or even a couple of large dogs. The Limited model is especially convenient, as its liftgate is power-operated and height-adjustable.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota RAV4.

5(30%)
4(26%)
3(32%)
2(5%)
1(7%)
3.7
42 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Toyota's Legendary Solidity, but Some Issues
William,08/29/2015
LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Revising my review at 21,000 miles, I've now owned the car 36 months and driven it 32,000 miles. 2/3rds of those have been on interstates and local highways on long trips. Quite a change moving from 2004 Camry to a 2014 RAV4! I have adapted to a much stiffer suspension which really shows on poorly maintained urban streets. Not harsh, but stiff. Highway behavior at speeds at least up to 75 is very good, not subject to buffeting the way my 2004 Camry was, and the suspension set up is good. I do not find it tiring to drive 500 miles daily for multiple days. The front seat at least for a smaller person (5'6") is comfy, though an adjustable lumbar support would make the seat better. I miss the power seat of the Camry, but I can comfortably live with this basic seat with its height adjustment. The interior is not quiet on many highway surfaces. Engine & exhaust noise are higher than I think they should be in city driving. The body is quiet - no booming, rattles. squeaks or reverberations. The view out is surprisingly good, but I find the slope of the A pillars to obstruct turning vision in both directions. Thought I would not use the back-up camera but it is very useful. The screen is hard to see in bright overhead sunlight, and turns into a mirror with low sun from the rear. And - surprise - it is practically useless with polarized sunglasses. With no navigation feature, the screen is simple and easy to use for the radio. Other vision-related observations: There are metallic and reflective surfaces on the flat leading edges of the dash which reflect bright sunlight during some hours of the day depending on driving direction. At night I am bothered by what for me is a bright info screen. This turned out to be a default setting, and with some hunting through the menus (or reading the manual!) can be turned off. The instruments are hard to see in high contrast daylight. Cruise control is consistent. Brakes are very good with nice modulation and no grabbing. Rear discs usually have a grinding noise for the first three - five stops after sitting even one full day of high humidity/rain, but are not wearing prematurely. The car maintains good firm highway manners with a full load on long trips. Engine power is enough to easily get up to speed on most interstate ramps. Gas mileage is not better than advertised except on long flat runs in the mid 60 mph range, then I get 35mpg or better. This car has very usable load room. The rear seats do NOT fold flat, and the front passenger seat does not fold flat forward. Nonetheless, the space is useful with exactly 6 feet from front seatback to tailgate easily arranged.. The bay has a couple of D rings for tethering things. Safety for the 2014 model I own is decent, but not great: In particular see the NHSTA front passenger score, and the IIHS Small Overlap score. Handling seems fine. Last critical notes: The reliable 6 speed transmission is set up so that it will dramatically downshift from 2200 rpm to over 3100 rpm even on railway overpasses in the flats of Illinois(!) Very very annoying and hard on drivetrains. I have found that turning off the cruise control before even a moderate grade allows me to anticipate the grade, feather the throttle, lose not more than 1 mph and avoid rpms above 2600 with no harsh downshifting. This is a real nuisance in my view, and I've not universally seen this in similar non-turbo crossovers I have rented for a few days of cross country travel. The "eyebrow" over the rear window probably prevents the use of most simple bike carriers and it prevents easy cleaning of the glass with the usual filling station squeegee. Bummer. Interior content does not seem to me to come up to the standards I learned to expect from Toyota in a garden variety Camry, but there is no visible wear at all in the driver's area. (I am often the only person in the car.) Shoulder width in the back seat is narrow -- smaller than the Soul in fact. Footroom for even 6 foot + occupants is adequate all around. Overall, the car seems to me to retain legendary Toyota qualities - tight body, good wearing materials, decent seating and reasonable sight lines. This 2014 RAV4 has been entirely trouble-free through 32,000 miles. But interior content seems to me to be a little wanting - if this is important to you, inspect and survey closely to verify the presence of the stuff you like. Do I feel I have gotten top-notch value for my $23,000 in 2014? No, but I think there is reasonable value especially in terms of trouble-free operation and probable longevity. Perhaps more recent models have addressed some of my concerns.
Meet my expectation in every way
blao,02/12/2015
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
After a year and several thousand miles, It is time for a review so others can use as a reference. The gas mileage is as advertised. Average about 26m/gal (mostly highway). City is about 21. Some people complaint about the transmission and the car's power, but it is not true. They must learn how to use eco mode and sport mode to bring out the car true performance (play with shift paddle some time also). With my personal experience, I use eco mode on highway and sport mode on back road or city road. The car has good surrounding view and I love the rear view camera. The cargo area is almost as big as my 1998 grand Cherokee and the rear seats could be folded real flat. Review update: Currently in August 2017, This 2014 RAV-4 has been seized by my wife and I have to use her 2014 Prius-4 to get around town and to commute to work. The RAV-4 still running great without any issue. I just change oil and filter once a year. I did not bring the car back to the local dealer for free oil changes and checkup. I have no trust for anyone but me taking care of any vehicle I own and operate. I still make people mad at traffic lights because they did not believe the RAV-4 could be so responsive at start (using the sport mode. I also make people mad with my Prius using the Power mode.) After 3 years driving the 2014 RAV-4, we (my wife and I) have no issues. We found it quite fast when use "Power" button. Now the model is becoming old and out of style. I just wish that Toyota will come up with something slightly bigger with more ground clearance, more cargo area and adjustable rear seats (for smart cargo management). put exhaust pipe in higher place undercarriage. We also want to see more color options for next generation. If we don't see new features, we might have to pick CRV instead.
Road hugging AWD performance
Tartallini,01/19/2017
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
When my 2003 Toyota 4Runner hit the 197K mark and needed a 4K repair, I started looking at other vehicles and found the 2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD XLE. For me it is the best blend of Toyota styling, performance, reliability and fuel economy, with the perks of fun to drive (SPORT mode), roomy cargo, comfort, optional equipment and good MPG and safety ratings. I purchased a Certified used (newly off lease) which came with a 1 year 12,000 mile warranty and 27K miles on it. Mine has a roof rack with bars, Etune infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth and apps, and sunroof. I added a hitch via Uhaul (installation with lifetime warranty about two-fifty), to use the CURT 18153 Basket Style Cargo Carrier I'd used with my 4Runner. What I like about this vehicle... ☆ Drives like a car versus a truck or larger SUV, making it more fun to drive! ☆ Excellent head and leg room for all passengers. Driver of 6'3" had no problem with head room to spare! ☆ Tight turning radius makes it easy to pull into tight parking spaces. ☆ Comfortable seating all around. Rear bench seats even recline! ☆ Highest capacity cargo space in the compact SUV class. ☆ Fog lights work very well to enhance bad weather driving. ☆ SPORT mode (on demand all-wheel-drive mode) makes the vehicle hug the road; cornering with no slippage, and is very peppy! ☆ ECO mode for around town where boosts of acceleration isn't really needed is great for sipping fuel. ☆ Good visibility despite a smaller back window. ☆ Toyota reliability has been very good for me, giving me peace of mind with this purchase. ☆ Toyota RAV4's hold their resale value, especially with AWD. ☆ Back up camera works well and if you let off the gas while in drive, you can put the transmission into reverse while you're traveling forward (as shown to me by the dealer... I'm not sure I'd trust it to do it myself...) making the backup lights come on IN traffic. Works to get those who are tailgating ease off your bumper! ☆ Spare tire is easily accessed by lifting the floor of the cargo area. (Not full-sized.) ☆ Backseat has flip down armrest with cup holders, and no center hump on the floor to contend with if you are the 5th passenger seated in the middle of the backseat. ☆ Flattening the cargo area is easy to do, and two sets of golf clubs in bags can fit near the opening when placed horizontally. ☆ Interior lighting; reading lights for driver and passenger, cabin light overhead, and rear cargo light as well as courtesy lighting that goes on when the car is put into part and doors are opened. ☆ Excellent ETune navigation and info-entertainment center. Paired with my iPhone 5S easily to make calls and stream music, and the sound quality from 6 speakers after adjusting treble, bass, mids and fader, was great! ☆ Fit and finish of the entire vehicle is very good. ☆ Daytime running lights. ☆ Setting for AUTO means headlights and external lighting (not running lights) turn on with key, and off when ignition is off. AUTO setting on headlight settings must be left on the 3rd position to engage this feature. (Check page 216 of Owner's Manual for more.) ☆ Well placed gas hatch cover release on floor to left of driver seat. Takes unleaded fuel. ☆ The lines of the 2014 model (particularly the front grill and back end) are attractive (at least to me) by comparison to the 2016's and 17's. --------------------------------------- What I wish was better... ➤ XLE model has an adjustable driver's seat, but it's manual; back n' forth, up and down, and seat back - no lumbar support. ➤ Storage cubbies exist, but the flip down sunglasses holder I used daily in my 4Runner doesn't exist in the RAV4. I miss it... ➤ Recommended roof rack weight limit is only #100. ➤ Some wind noise inside the cabin during a particularly blustery drive. (Maybe it's just my vehicle and a door seal that needs attention?) ➤ Gas mileage varies widely depending upon what 'mode' you are driving in with an average of 25 for varied highway and in town driving. ➤ Takes synthetic oil, which is more expensive to have changed. (Consider buying in bulk and bringing your own when you get it done to save a little money.) ➤ Cabin noise is more noticeable than in the Honda CRV of the same year or newer. ➤ Can be a bumpy ride, but I think your perception of this will vary based upon what else you have driven. ➤ Rear hatch release tough to find (rubbery handle on back at center near camera) - no remote release. ➤ Tiered dash means passenger's knees may get bumped when getting in and out. **The model I have has a smart-key, not push button ignition as seen in some newer models. Some of the features on the vehicle (like headlights) act differently as mentioned in the Owner's Manual. I had seriously considered purchasing the newest RAV4's, Honda CRV, Ford Escape, Subaru Outback and Mazda CX5, but chose the 2014 Toyota RAV4 as for me it offered the best driving experience, size, comfort and value.
A great and fun vehicle to drive - city or hwy
fray1,04/09/2014
I got the top trim level and added remote start, homelink, and a trailer hitch. Remote start and heated seats are great on those chilly, Midwest mornings. I am a conservative driver, having traded in a 2008 Prius, and I am routinely getting between 32-33 mpg on the hwy, and about 27-28 in city driving in Eco mode. This vehicle is fun to drive, and dollar for dollar is the best deal on the market. I test drove the Honda CRV, Subaru Forester and Crosstrek, and the Mazda CX-5, and none could compare pricepoint and features. Reliability and comfort have been fantastic!!
See all 42 reviews of the 2014 Toyota RAV4
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Toyota RAV4

Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 is offered in the following submodels: RAV4 SUV. Available styles include XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Toyota RAV4?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE is priced between $13,350 and$18,288 with odometer readings between 35918 and114476 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 Limited is priced between $13,990 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 46967 and131837 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Toyota RAV4 LE is priced between $12,950 and$17,498 with odometer readings between 17813 and117153 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Toyota RAV4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota RAV4 for sale near. There are currently 30 used and CPO 2014 RAV4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,950 and mileage as low as 17813 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Toyota RAV4.

Can't find a used 2014 Toyota RAV4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota RAV4 for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,815.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,366.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota RAV4 for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,968.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,339.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Toyota RAV4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

