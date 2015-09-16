Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me
8,338 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 153,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999$1,306 Below Market
- 146,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,597$926 Below Market
- 204,018 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,000$682 Below Market
- 136,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,011$502 Below Market
- 168,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 132,958 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980
- 71,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,595
- 85,720 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,777
- 160,454 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,347
- 157,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,481
- 167,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,997
- 213,281 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 247,537 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 216,714 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
- used
2002 Toyota RAV4203,902 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,250$1,203 Below Market
- used
2002 Toyota RAV4146,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$889 Below Market
- used
2004 Toyota RAV4151,932 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,995$786 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota RAV4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4
Read recent reviews for the Toyota RAV4
Write a reviewSee all 153 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.5153 Reviews
Report abuse
Rav-Fan,09/16/2015
AWD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Bought my Rav4L new 12 plus yrs.ago. Most dependable vehicle I have ever owned. Drove it for over 800 miles a wk for work. Starts in sub-zero weather, when our expensive vehicles would not. Maintenace cost almost nothing. Usual stuff....tires,got 109,000 out of one set, battery, brakes, wiper blades etc. this vehicle has saved me a fortune !!! I'm retired and now my trusted vehicle is used for leisure, golf trips, ballgames etc. If I covered the odometer, you would think the vehicle has less than 50 K. Going to buy my wife a 2016 Rav, safe, dependable, fun to drive. Finally sold my 2003 Rav, to first person who looked at it. Still ran great, and yes I bought my wife a new Rav, which has been problem free....awesome vehicle we both love to drive.
Related Toyota RAV4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Highlander Augusta GA
- Used Toyota Camry Harrisburg PA
- Used Toyota Avalon Rockville MD
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid New Orleans LA
- Used Toyota Avalon Hayward CA
- Used Toyota Camry Hollywood FL
- Used Toyota C-HR Mobile AL
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Houston TX
- Used Toyota Corolla Frederick MD
- Used Toyota Highlander Irving TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018 Huntsville AL
- Used Toyota Yaris 2016 Garden Grove CA
- Used Toyota Avalon 2013 Wilmington DE
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5