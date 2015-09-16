Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

Szott M-59 Toyota - Waterford / Michigan

CARFAX One-Owner. AWD / 4WD, Great Condition "in and out", CD player. 2003 Toyota RAV4 AWD Impulse Red 4-Speed Automatic22/27 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 65217 miles below market average! ** Szott Price includes $700 Finance With Us Savings. Must finance with one of our lenders, they have very competitive rates. Add $700.00 for cash or outside lender.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEHH20V630195721

Stock: 30195721

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020