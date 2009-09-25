Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 151,932 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,995$786 Below Market
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Toyota RAV4 is great for kids and adults. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. With amazing deals at JNM Auto Sales, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Reston. NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION AND EMISSION. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH 90 DAYS OR 4500 MILES POWER TRAIN WARRANTY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD20V540006338
Stock: 4661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,179 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,267$609 Below Market
Downtown Hyundai - Nashville / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! This 2004 Toyota RAV4 in Green features. !!ONE OWNER!!, **FRESH OIL CHANGE AND DETAIL**, 6 Speakers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Odometer is 16529 miles below market average! 22/27 City/Highway MPG Proudly serving Nashville and all of Tennessee! Call 615-329-2929 to schedule your VIP test drive today! All prices plus, tax, title, lic, and dealer processing fee. www.downtownnashvillemotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHD20V940015323
Stock: S20841A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 114,421 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$289 Below Market
Liberty Auto Sales - Tampa / Florida
Guaranteed Credit Approval!!! Bad credit No credit or No Social Security- ALL APPROVED! Financiamiento ABS Brakes Air Conditioning AM/FM Stereo.Automatic Transmission CD Audio Cloth Seats Cruise Control Full Roof Rack Power Locks power Mirrors Power Windows Rear Defroster Running Boards Traction Control pagos para todo el mundo! Compre aqui Con mal credito No credito o sin Social Security- TODOS APPROVADOS! Todolos precios son con credito aprobado + Tarifa de impuestos etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor. Apply online Libertyautocars.com Get Approved Today!! Call Peter at 813-310-7373 with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD20V440008064
Stock: 7334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 101,065 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,890$269 Below Market
Ira Toyota of Danvers - Danvers / Massachusetts
Thank you for visiting Ira Toyota of Danvers, your #1 Toyota Dealer in New England. At Toyota of Danvers, the price you see is the price you pay NO ADDITIONAL ADD ON's, NO PRICE INCREASE WHEN YOU ARRIVE. Don't be fooled by prices that look low, only to find out the dealer has extra fees on top of the price, the only fees you will see here are for Tax, Title, Lice and Doc, NO PREP FEES OR COMPLIANCE FEES. Come see why we are #1, I promise you won't be disappointed! Call me personally if I can help. Mark Giovanni | General Manager | 978-739-3718 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Toyota RAV4 . No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Toyota RAV4. A rare find these days. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHD20V240011971
Stock: 40011971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 171,072 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,295$287 Below Market
Just Right Motors - Cherry Hills Village / Colorado
Very well maintained 2004 Toyota Rav 4. New water pump. New tires. Very safe and reliable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD20V940035647
Stock: 59711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 193,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000$349 Below Market
Toyota of Muskegon - Muskegon / Michigan
WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC VEHICLE. THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS. NOT LOOKING TO PAY TOP PRICE FOR A TOP CONDITION VEHICLE? HERE IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE A VEHICLE AT A LOW PRICE. THIS VEHICLE WAS SOMEONE'S DAILY DRIVER RIGHT UP TO WHEN THEY TRADED IT IN!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD20VX40035978
Stock: P11041A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 80,686 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
CarLink - Morristown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 46240 miles below market average! **CarLink Warranty Included!**, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, AWD, Silver. 2004 Toyota RAV4CarLink is your Guaranteed Credit Approval Dealership! We offer financing options that fit every customers needs.CarLink is conveniently located in Morristown NJ. We have the best selection around with over 250 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock and ready for delivery to you! We offer some of the lowest financing rates available and we also have special financing programs for bad credit and no credit. For more pictures and information about this vehicle, please visit carlinkautos.com If you have any questions, feel free to call 973-538-1400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHD20V546004199
Stock: 17082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 125,757 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,965
Koenig Subaru - Port Angeles / Washington
2004 Toyota RAV4 Spectra Blue Mica 4x4, Local Trade, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Deluxe 3-in-1 Radio w/CD/Cassette/6 Speakers, Electronic Stability Control, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel. 22/27 City/Highway MPG Family owned and operated, Koenig Subaru has been proudly serving the Port Angeles, WA area since 1975. Since opening our doors, our dealership has maintained our solid commitment to our customers offering a wide selection of cars and trucks and ease of purchase. We are proud to offer Vehicle Sales, Service, Parts and our new State of the Art Tire Center. Whether you're looking for a new Subaru or a pre-owned vehicle. You can trust that our dealership will professionally fit you into the automobile of your choice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHD20V646016944
Stock: 14014A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 115,967 miles
$5,991
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
1 OWNER/CLEAN CARFAX/AWD! DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO GET THIS COMMUTER'S SPECIAL FOR UNDER $10,000! PLEASE COME IN OR CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR FREE TEST DRIVE TODAY! Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHD20V340031226
Stock: 40031226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 167,564 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991
Pohanka Chevrolet - Chantilly / Virginia
AWD. Black 2004 Toyota RAV4 Base AWD 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHCLocated right next to Dulles International Airport on Route 50 in Chantilly, Fairfax VA. 22/27 City/Highway MPGAll prices exclude taxes, title, license, freight, and dealer processing fee of $899.00. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. All features not on all vehicles. Vehicles shown are for illustration purposes only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHD20V046012825
Stock: TLJ247978B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 149,904 miles
$5,691
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Sturdy and dependable, this 2004 Toyota RAV4 4DR 2WD AT lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Tire pressure warning system, Side-door impact beams, Rear door child safety locks, ISO-FIX anchors for rear outboard seating positions, Front shoulder belt pretensioners w/force limiters. Know the Toyota RAV4 is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo Front crumple zone, Driver/front passenger multi-stage airbags, Child restraint system (CRS) top tether anchors for all rear seating positions, Adjustable front seat belt anchors, 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) & brake assist, 3-point seat belts for all seating positions. Fully-Loaded with Additional Options White-faced instrumentation-inc: tachometer, twin tripmeters, Washer-linked variable intermittent front wipers, Warning lights-inc: seat belt, airbag, door ajar, battery, oil pressure, brake, VSC, TRAC, ABS, tire pressure, check engine, low fuel, Vehicle stability control (VSC) & traction control (TRAC), Tire pressure warning system, Tilt steering wheel w/audio controls, Side-door impact beams. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln, 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512. Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, NebraskaSid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD20V940008268
Stock: 4H20205B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 99,699 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,800
Motorcars Toyota - Cleveland / Ohio
Here at Motorcars Toyota we are proud to follow a Velocity pricing model. VELOCITY pricing means you NEVER pay above market for a pre-owned vehicle at Motorcars Toyota. All of our inventory is priced to sell immediately with LIVE MARKET DATA that is updated daily. We know you have many options when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. That is why our goal is to be priced under market, provide you with all vehicle information from the comfort of your home, and make this a true HASSLE FREE experience.Recent Arrival! 2004 Toyota RAV4This Toyota RAV4 has many features and is well equipped including, **Priced FAR BELOW market with LIVE MARKET DATA to sell FAST**, Nationwide shipping is available!, Buy from the comfort of your own home!, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD. 4D Sport Utility Titanium Metallic FWD2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic 24/29 City/Highway MPGMotorcars Toyota is located at 2950 Mayfield Rd. Please stop in and see us today or call is directly at (216) 265-5818!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD20V040004321
Stock: T56582B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 228,530 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,998
AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD20V140027798
Stock: 40027798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 166,030 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,150
Bill Estes Ford - Brownsburg / Indiana
2004 Toyota RAV4**Local Trade In**, **All Wheel Drive**, AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEHD20V746013048
Stock: 46013048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 85,437 miles
$5,495
AutoNation Hyundai Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. YOUR TIME IS VALUABLE.........GIVE AUTONATION HYUNDAI THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS !!! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done.Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota RAV4 . It is incomparable for the price and quality. AGAIN.......IT DOESNT TAKE 3 HOURS TO MAKE A PURCHASE ON YOUR NEXT VECHICLE PURCHASE.... GIVE AUTONATION THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD20V140010497
Stock: 40010497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 197,625 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,300
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Oregon - Oregon / Illinois
Just like a cake made of ice cream, this 2004 Toyota RAV4 gives you the best of both worlds! great mpg and ALL THE VERSATILITY OF AN SUV . With 4WD, Blue, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Cassette, CD player, Four wheel independent suspension, Traction control. 24/29 City/Highway MPG A terrific 27 MPG and all the utility of an SUV. Come check it out today, you'll love it! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD20V540041011
Stock: RP26571A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 166,449 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,997
Toyota of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
2004 Toyota RAV4 Base SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, GOOD TIRES, GOOD BRAKES, ALLOY WHEELS, 6 AIRBAGS.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.We are proud to say that if this is not the vehicle for you we have hundreds more where that came from! Toyota Of Bedford is one of the largest Toyota Pre-Owned Operations in Northeast Ohio! We accomplish this by offering a larger inventory, very aggressive online pricing, clean and comprehensive descriptions and photos, and a straight-forward sales approach. Come by or call to see why Toyota Of Bedford is head and shoulders above all other Toyota dealers in our market! - - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, 3.12 Axle Ratio, Front Bucket Seats, Cloth Seat Trim, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Variable valve control, Front anti-roll bar, Four wheel independent suspension, Dual front impact airbags, Driver vanity mirror, Driver door bin, Brake assist, Bodyside moldings, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Front Cupholders, Front Center Armrest, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Used Car Sales at 888-431-3280 or toyotawebleadsbedford@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD20V040007509
Stock: 41728A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 145,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2004 Toyota RAV4 4dr 4dr Automatic features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota RAV4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEGD20V640024055
Stock: CYC-024055
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota RAV4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4
- 5(89%)
- 4(8%)
- 3(2%)
- 2(1%)
Related Toyota RAV4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2012
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015
- Used Ford Taurus 2018
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2015
- Used Jeep Compass 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Highlander Virginia Beach VA
- Used Toyota Camry Lansing MI
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Everett WA
- Used Toyota C-HR Fort Worth TX
- Used Toyota Highlander Raleigh NC
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Naperville IL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Springfield MO
- Used Toyota Corolla Macon GA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Ashburn VA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Riverside CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010 Fontana CA
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012 Hollywood FL
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018 Tacoma WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 XF
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2019 e-Golf