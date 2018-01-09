  1. Home
2018 Toyota RAV4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • One of the largest, most versatile cargo areas in the segment
  • Advanced safety and driver aids come standard
  • Rides smoothly in a variety of conditions
  • Modest acceleration from the only engine
  • Interior has a utilitarian look and feel
  • Ho-hum driving experience
Select your model:
Which RAV4 does Edmunds recommend?

We would opt for the RAV4's new Adventure trim. Its extra ground clearance and sharper styling are appreciated over the XLE, while its pricing and feature content still land in a sweet spot. Upper trim levels just aren't luxurious enough to warrant their extra price relative to the RAV4's ritzier competitors. We would, however, upgrade the Adventure with the Cold Weather package that adds the greatly desired power driver seat, heated front seats and leather-wrapped steering wheel. Its fabric upholstery is also preferable to the upper trims' unconvincing SofTex simulated leather.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.8 / 10

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 represents the current generation's sixth and likely final year since it was completely redesigned. It's received a nip here, a tuck there, and a few extra safety features over the years, but it's largely the same utility-focused vehicle it always has been. And really, it's those standard safety features and its enormous interior that help keep it relevant despite virtually all of its competitors being redesigned.

Take a test drive of the RAV4 and some other top crossovers and you'll likely notice that the RAV4 looks and feels a bit behind the times. Its utility-focused interior lacks the refinement, quality and style of key rivals that can feel borderline luxurious. You can't even get the RAV4 with real leather upholstery. The RAV4 is also less engaging to drive, with subpar handling and an engine that trails in terms of both acceleration and fuel economy. Tech features can also be lacking — yes, safety tech is standard, but Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and onboard Wi-Fi are not available.

To be fair, these issues are most obvious on the RAV4's upper trim levels. Less expensive RAV4s such as the XLE are better able to showcase their space advantages and standard safety equipment. If you're shopping in that price range, the 2018 RAV4 is certainly worth a look, but we also suggest checking out higher-rated crossovers such as the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5.

2018 Toyota RAV4 models

The 2018 RAV4 is a five-passenger compact crossover SUV. There are LE, XLE, Adventure, SE, Limited and Platinum trim levels, all of which come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (176 horsepower, 172 pound-feet of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trim levels, and all-wheel drive is optional. Unlike most competitors, the RAV4's various trim levels do more than just vary in terms of feature content — they can have slightly different styling and overall characters. For instance, the SE is sportier while the Adventure is more outdoorsy.

The RAV4 LE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, Toyota Safety Sense P (forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams), a rearview camera, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining second-row seat, a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface, one USB port, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The XLE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, upgraded interior trim, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, more aggressively bolstered front seats and extending sun visors. Heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver adjustment are optional.

The Adventure adds special styling flourishes, 18-inch black alloy wheels, a slightly raised suspension (6.5 inches of ground clearance versus 6.1), fender flares, all-weather floor mats, a leather-wrapped shift knob and a 120-volt household-style outlet in the cargo area. The Cold Weather package, exclusive to the Adventure, adds heated front seats, the power driver seat, a heated steering wheel, and a windshield wiper de-icer.

The SE gets some of the same styling flourishes as the Adventure and the same ground clearance hike, but from there, they differ. The SE adds automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, 18-inch silver alloy wheels, sportier suspension tuning, an upgraded rearview camera, steering-wheel shift paddles, the power driver seat (plus power lumbar adjustment), heated front seats and SofTex simulated leather upholstery.

On the SE, you also get the Entune Audio Plus with Connected Navigation package that adds satellite radio, HD radio and a Scout GPS navigation app that works through your smartphone connection. It's optional on LE, XLE and Adventure.

The Limited reverts to the XLE's ground clearance, suspension tuning and styling, but keeps its equipment upgrades. It also adds different 18-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, a height-adjustable power liftgate, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, keyless ignition and entry, driver-seat memory functions, an auto-dimming mirror, and the Entune Premium Audio with Integrated Navigation and App Suite package (optional on XLE and Adventure) that adds a 7-inch higher-resolution touchscreen and a Toyota navigation system.

Most of the Limited's other functional upgrades can be added to the XLE, Adventure and SE trim levels through a variety of "extra value" packages.

At the top of the RAV4 lineup is the Platinum. It includes front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free liftgate, fancier exterior trim, a 360-degree parking camera, a heated steering wheel, and the Entune Premium JBL Audio with Integrated Navigation and App Suite package (optional on SE and Limited) that adds an 11-speaker JBL sound system to all the other items featured in the Entune packages. All of the Platinum's extra functional upgrades can be added to the SE and Limited through an Advanced Technology package.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Toyota RAV4 SE (2.5L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, Toyota raised the SE's suspension, which could alter the SE's handling, ride and off-road ratings. Our findings remain broadly applicable, however.

Driving

7.0
The SE's sportier suspension tuning differs from other RAV4 trim levels. It improves its handling ability somewhat, but not enough relative to actually sporty competitors. Every RAV4 feels slow when you flatten the gas pedal, and no upgraded engines are available.

Acceleration

7.0
The RAV4 feels surprisingly punchy around town, and the gas pedal is responsive to your inputs. However, the engine runs out of steam pretty quickly. In Edmunds testing, our test RAV4 needed 9 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph, making it one of the slower vehicles in this class.

Braking

6.0
The brake pedal's action is long and mushy, with very little resistance. You have to press the pedal firmly to bring the RAV4 to a stop. It took 121 feet to halt from 60 mph in our testing, which is an average distance in the compact crossover class.

Steering

7.5
Steering effort is a little heavier than normal for this class. The wheel isn't difficult to turn, however, and it's easy to maneuver into a parking spot. Out on the road, rivals from Ford, Honda and Mazda provide more engaging and confidence-inspiring steering.

Handling

7.0
The RAV4 seems stable around turns, feeling well balanced and predictable. It's easy to drive. But the RAV4 lacks that extra zest offered by competitors that engages the driver. It's a bit of a snooze.

Drivability

7.5
The RAV4 feels just right in its default driving mode. We're not fans of the Eco mode's overly delayed gas-pedal response and eager-to-upshift transmission programming. Even in Sport mode, the transmission doesn't always respond to commands while manually shifting and displays the incorrect gear.

Off-road

A lockable center differential with all-wheel drive, and even the front-wheel drive's limited-slip differential, make the RAV4 a bit more capable than most rivals. However, this is still a light-duty off-roader and its ground clearance (even in the raised SE and Adventure) is nothing special.

Comfort

7.0
The front seats are roomy and shaped well, but only the driver gets lumbar and height adjustment. The seats feel comfortable even on a long road trip, but road noise and wind noise are omnipresent. Ride quality can vary by RAV4 trim level.

Seat comfort

7.0
Front seats are comfy enough, but there's no lumbar adjustment unless you upgrade to the SE (though its imitation leather isn't as comfy as the XLE's cloth). Only the driver seat is height-adjustable. Three-person seating in the back is challenging due to an oddly placed middle seat-belt anchor.

Ride comfort

6.0
The SE's sporty suspension tuning improves handling but not enough to warrant the busier and harsher ride. Perhaps the extra suspension travel for 2018 will change this, but we'd probably stick with any of the other, more comfortable-riding trim levels.

Noise & vibration

6.5
There's not much engine noise at any speed unless you're really pushing the car hard. Levels of wind and tire noise, especially tire smack, are overly intrusive while cruising on the highway. Nowhere as serene as Mazda and Honda rivals.

Climate control

8.0
The dual-zone climate control adeptly cools the interior on a hot day. There are no rear air vents. Toggle switches for the heated seats are hidden depending on viewing angle, so you'll have to remember to switch them off. Even on the low setting, they get nice and toasty.

Interior

7.5
It's easy to enter and exit the RAV4, and most occupants will find the cabin quite roomy. The controls on the upper portion of the center console are easy to reach, but you might have difficulty finding some of the buttons and switches below. Outward visibility is excellent.

Ease of use

7.0
The infotainment system features a nice mix between physical buttons and easy-to-press virtual ones. Eco and Sport buttons are out of the way, as are toggle switches for the heated front seats.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
A low step-in height and tall doors make for easy entry and exit in the front. Steering wheel tilt is limited, and drivers might hit their knees on the column. Entering and exiting the rear are also easy thanks to the seats' lack of contouring.

Driving position

7.5
The driver's seat offers enough range of height adjustment, and the seat bottom angles up nicely. As in many other Toyotas, the steering wheel doesn't offer enough tilt or telescoping adjustment.

Roominess

8.0
There's an abundance of head- and legroom throughout the cabin. Four 6-footers will have no problem on a long road trip. Even the middle seat position has enough headroom for an adult. The side bolsters make the front seats a bit narrow.

Visibility

9.0
The tall and wide windows allow for an expansive view out. There's a sizable window in the three-quarter view that compensates for the wide rear roof pillar. The rear window is also large. Overall, the RAV4 is impressively easy to see out of.

Quality

5.5
The RAV4 looks and feels cheap compared to its top competitors. There's a ton of hard plastic throughout and the utilitarian design doesn't help. SofTex vinyl covers the seats in top four trims, but unlike other faux leathers, it's obviously vinyl. There's no option for real leather.

Utility

7.0
The RAV4 offers one of the largest cargo areas in the class, and its low liftover height means you won't strain your back while loading heavy items. But the liftgate doesn't open very high. Small, haphazardly placed storage cubbies aren't very useful.

Small-item storage

6.5
Two cupholders of different sizes are separated by the shifter. Strange. There are a couple of small, oddly shaped storage areas on the center stack, including a shallow, low-grip smartphone holder that isn't very good at holding smartphones. Not great for this family-friendly segment.

Cargo space

8.5
The cargo area is wide and flat, with a very low liftover height. Its volume of 38.4 cubic feet with the rear seats in place and 73.4 cubes with them folded is about as good as it gets in this segment. Excellent for bulky items, big dogs. The rear seats are split 60/40 with no center pass-through.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.0
The lower LATCH anchors are well-concealed and far from the seatback; you really have to reach in and fish around to find them. The three seatback tethers can be accessed with the cargo cover in place, but these are also hidden under a thin cloth cover.

Towing

Towing capability depends on the trim and drivetrain. Most variants can manage only a meager 1,500 pounds, but the Adventure boasts 2,900 pounds with front-wheel drive and 3,500 pounds with all-wheel drive. That's pretty strong for this segment.

Technology

6.5
The infotainment system is easy to navigate and use, but the graphics look rather dated, and it's impossible to see the screen in direct sunlight. All RAV4 models receive standard safety tech. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and multiple USB ports are not available.

Audio & navigation

6.0
The standard touchscreen is easy to use. It has a relatively simple layout and menu structure, but it's not particularly attractive, the screen is small and resolution is fairly low. The optional 7-inch screen offers nominal improvement. Either washes out in direct sunlight.

Smartphone integration

6.5
There's a single USB port in front and none in the back. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are notably absent. Instead, Toyota uses a smartphone integration system of its own design called Entune. You'll have to download the app, create an account, and pair your phone before it's ready to be used.

Driver aids

7.0
Unique for the segment, the RAV4 comes standard with forward collision warning, automatic braking, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. Blind-spot warning is available on all but the LE. Adaptive cruise doesn't maintain speed downhill, and clarity of the standard rearview camera is poor.

Voice control

6.0
Hitting the voice control button displays a list of phrases, and the recognition software also recognizes natural speech. It's not the best, with a lot of garbled translations before it hits the mark. Best to use Siri Eyes Free if you have an iPhone (accessed by holding the phone disconnect button).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota RAV4.

5(58%)
4(25%)
3(9%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.3
120 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Back to a RAV4 after a 2 year hiatus
stevefromtheburbs
I took two years off from a RAV4, for a Buick Encore. I regret my decision to leave my RAV4 last time although my last RAV4 wasn't equipped with things I needed for my wife, like heated seats and a power driver seat for when she drove it. These were crucial for someone with back problems, but I hadn't considered it when I bought it, not realizing that it would be such a big problem for her - but it was. The Encore had all of this, and then some. What the Encore didn't have was (1) a passenger arm rest - don't think of this as trivial, it is a downright burden if you have back problems or take a long trip and (2) space is a premium that we simply could not live without any longer. We were bumping elbows constantly, trying to share a single driver seat arm rest, and nowhere to put our packages/bags/boxes because the cargo area was pretty small. We have a 90lb German Shepherd and 12lb Chihuahua and take them with us everywhere when we travel together (nights/weekends). I started to get claustrophobic all the time, got annoyed bumping elbows all the time, and going out together was getting more difficult to endure. So, I took a bath on my trade and got back into a RAV4. I got the SE model. Why? Power driver's seat and heated leather-like seats. The SE is a sporty model and it looks sharp, but I only got it because it had what a I needed, without anything more. The Limited is a step-up, but we didn't need all it had to offer vs. saving some money. I bought the 2018 because the 2019 slope of the rear will cut off much needed cargo room. I needed cargo space and now have it. The rear seats fold completely flat (gas model) and even when up, give plenty of storage vs. the Encore. I miss some things that the Encore had that the RAV4 doesn't, like remote start, or Onstar, yes. But not enough to get past the lack of space. The Encore also had some annoyances, like the drivers seat seams coming apart (supple leather, cheap stitches), and the auto air/heat not working like it should. The ride, handling, look, feel, fit and finish, etc. are fine with the RAV4, although some minor dash rattling and center arm rest rattling reminds me I'm in a RAV4, nearly perfect, but with minor annoyances. Ah, but the space. The passenger seat sits annoyingly close to the dash, but you get used to it. I know it is closer than I would like to allow for plenty of rear seat leg room. The lack of a real GPS in anything less than the Limited is shameful, in today's world of electronics. The Scoutlink GPS workaround on the SE kinda works okay, but is glitchy and sometimes shuts off mid-trip. The radio and speakers are fine, and I remember the JBL system was a bigger disappointment because all the sound came out of the front center speaker like an AM Radio from a 1975 sedan. The LED lights (headlights) are something that you should know are the best in the car industry right now. Plenty of light, spread out in front of you, and the high beams are LED as well. The bright LED daytime running lights (SE and Limited) are amazingly bright and function as parking lights as well. The LED tail lights and brake lights are more than adequate to warn drivers behind you. The air/heat work like a dream. The rear power lift gate is slow, but a nice upgrade and very reliable. The halogen fog lights point too close to the ground, but no biggie. The safety sense suite of things (Drifting from lane with correction, emergency braking, dynamic radar cruise control, auto high beams, and on mine the blind spot monitors on the mirrors are amazing. There is nothing more you could want in a car, it really feels good to be back in a RAV4. I tried lots of others and everything else was a disappointment. The RAV4, the 2018 version is one worth getting before they are all gone. Oh yes, the transmission is a perfect shifter, the engine smooth and quiet, the ride mostly decent, and the handling (SE model) is very sporty feeling. I will be keeping this one, and I'm only sorry I got rid of my 2015 Limited, it had everything I needed and wanted. I did a trade in for a RAV4 hybrid to save a few bucks, and only spent lots more going round and round until I got back to the 2018 RAV4 SE model. I'm nearly 300lbs and about 6' tall. If I can get cozy and feel comfortable in this so can you. MPG on highway nearer to 30. MPG in city/suburbs with lots of lights/traffic, about 21.
Reliable compact SUV
Tom,02/16/2018
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Probably the 8th Toyota / Lexus car I have purchased. Purchased for my son who attends college in upstate New York, lots of snow.... The Rav-4 has a comfortable ride with all the safety features standard. For a compact SUV it has plenty of cargo space and a comfortable rear seat. I am 6'3" tall and the front seats give me plenty of leg room. My final decision to purchase the Rav-4 boiled down to three things, Great reliability / Toyota's hold their value and the safety features. 1 year of ownership.... No problems. Toyota's 2 years of free maintenance is another great feature the car comes with.
Great Vehicle
Emma,01/27/2019
SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2018 RAV4 has excellent ride, comfort, and safety technology. I was ambivalent about getting the advanced technology package with parking sensors, surround cameras, front collision avoidance, and lane change detector, but now that I have it, very glad I did. Considered purchasing a Honda CRV or Subaru, but the RAV has better features and comfort.
Third Rav-4, love them
Kevin,08/19/2018
Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I just recently purchased a 2018 Rav-4 Adventure. This is the third Rav-4 I have owned in a row, 2012 Rav-4 XLE, 2015 Rav-4 XLE, and now the 2018 Rav-4 Adventure. I travel A LOT for my job putting over 40,000 miles a year on each of the Rav-4's. I can truthfully say I have not had one bit of problem with the past two and do not expect any problems with this one. The last two I traded with over 120,000 miles on each and only thing I done to them is the change tires, 2012 at 86,000 miles and the 2015 at 104,000 miles. Not bad for tires that came with the vehicle. I changed brakes at around 86,000 miles on both. I changed wiper blades once on each, and changed oil and filters on schedule. Neither had a tuneup, never even changed a light bulb. That is it, and I mean that is it. Not one warranty issue with any of them. The 2018 has about the same power as the 2015. The 2012 I felt did not have quite as much power but still respectable. No problem cursing 75 mph even through PA and TN mountains. Both the 2015 and 2018 have the 6 speed automatic. I believe the 2012 also had a 6 speed automatic but don't remember for sure. All three are All Wheel Drive. I read all the reviews good and bad, and even how the placement of the cruise control is a deal breaker for one person. To each their own I guess and not out to judge others. I have also read that the Rav-4 does not handle as good as other suv's and power is not as good. I can tell you that the Rav-4 corners well and holds the road. It of course is not going to handle like a corvette, then again it is not a $62,000.00 car. It has a sharp turning radius and can get into some very tight spots easily. It is a fun vehicle to drive. The All Wheel Drive is a must for me and the past two Rav-4's I never got stuck, ever. I have been able to get down the road even when I could not see the road and felt like I was in control. I have pushed snow with the front bumper and heard it sliding across the bottom under me yet it did not spin a wheel and kept going. Yes I got the Adventure this time as it has more ground clearance. I did mention I drive in some nasty winters. When I purchased my 2015 Rav-4 I decided to never reset the average MPH to see what the average would be. At 122,000 miles the average was 28.4 miles per gallon. I do A Lot of highway driving but I do not baby it. 75 cruising speeds. This is off regular gas. My wife had a 2008 Suzuki. After multiple times in the garage then the starter switch went bad. Then the rear hatch door release did not want to work half the time. She loved the Rav-4 so much she purchased a 2015 Rav-4 LEalso, so I guess I could say this is my 4th Rav-4 now. No issues with hers either. Every car out there has plus and minus things about them. None are perfect. No one vehicle fits everyone. What one person thinks is poor handling another thinks is great. Everyone has to test it for themselves and make their own opinion. I can say if you are looking for a reliable vehicle that just keeps going down the road with little costs to operate, and holds it's resale value better than almost anything out there, you cannot beat Toyota. My hat go off to them.
See all 120 reviews of the 2018 Toyota RAV4
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the RAV4 models:

Pre-Collision System
Warns the driver of a possible impact with other cars or pedestrians. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Matches the speed of vehicles ahead when cruise control is in use on the highway. Generically known as adaptive cruise control.
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Warns you when drifting out of your lane and intervenes with steering input if needed. Generically known as lane keeping assist.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 is offered in the following submodels: RAV4 SUV. Available styles include LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Adventure 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Adventure 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A).

