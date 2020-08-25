Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 for Sale Near Me

Thought I would share my experiences in case someone is looking for a nice used vehicle. I've owned my Rav since it was brand new(2010). Very reliable vehicle. Have had next to zero issues except recalls which cost nothing except a little time. The V6 engine is probably the strongest part of the car. Tremendous acceleration, smooth, and avg. 22 mpg. I'm still on my original brake pads and I'm at 50,000 miles. The cargo space is deceivingly big inside. Mine has the spare tire on the rear gate, but that is actually an advantage because it opens up a lot of underneath storage inside the cargo area. The few downsides would be that the rear seats are a little hard (but they do have plenty of room and they recline), the steering is a little numb on center, and their is torque steer if you gun it from a standstill (and I have 4wd). But the engine is so powerful there is no need to gun it. The 4wd drive is very good and includes a lock feature for really slippery conditions. Because it's a 2010 it doesn't have all the latest technology, but if you're looking for a dependable car that's fairly comfortable with a lot of room and a great engine, you'll be happy. In a few years I plan to give this car to my daughter for her first car. UPDATE-Jan. 2019 Still loving the reliability. Ready to hand this over to my daughter with no reservations. Still on the original brake pads at 59,000 miles. These new turbo 4 cylinder engines can't touch the smoothness, the power, and reliability of this 6 cylinder engine.

