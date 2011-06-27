Vehicle overview

Toyota kick-started today's wildly popular small crossover segment 14 years ago with its RAV4, which introduced the novel idea of a car-based SUV. That original diminutive RAV4 has changed a lot since its introduction, though. Today's RAV4 offers a commodious interior with room for up to seven people, luxury features like leather upholstery and a navigation system, and an available V6 engine that cranks out more than twice the horsepower of the original RAV4's engine, yet gets similar fuel economy. While it has many competitors, the 2010 Toyota RAV4 should be among those on your must-drive list.

After a more powerful four-cylinder engine was introduced last year along with some minor styling changes, the RAV4 heads into 2010 virtually unaltered. That's certainly OK, because it remains a veritable Swiss army knife of user-friendly transportation. The controls are simple and well-placed. The engines are powerful and economical. Storage spaces are abundant, and with all the rear seats folded, it can swallow more cargo than official midsize models like the Ford Edge. Passenger space is also excellent, with an optional third-row seat capable of accommodating a pair of kids.

Competition in the compact/midsize crossover category is tougher than ever, but the RAV4 remains one of the most appealing entries. We'd recommend opting for the V6 model if you can swing it, though, as its robust 265 horsepower achieves basically the same fuel economy as the four-cylinder model. This engine alone has helped the latest RAV win multiple comparison tests.

However, there are other options to consider. The new Chevy Equinox has a more upscale look and feel than the rather utilitarian RAV, while the Honda CR-V is also a bit nicer inside and more responsive to drive. The Subaru Forester is also worth a look for those who'd like some turbocharged punch. Still, the 2010 Toyota RAV4 exceeds in areas the others do not, and if you're searching for versatile, easy-to-use transport, it'll make an excellent choice.