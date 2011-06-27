  1. Home
2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plug-in capability on top of the Prius' already exceptional fuel economy
  • abundant backseat room
  • spacious cargo area
  • comfortable ride.
  • Considerably more expensive than the regular Prius
  • disappointing interior materials
  • slow acceleration
  • awkward driving position for some
  • minimal federal tax credit.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in offers a genuine advantage over the standard Prius with its ability to go up to 15 miles on pure electric power alone. It costs more, though, and some rival plug-in hybrids might prove more appealing overall.

Vehicle overview

Have you ever driven a Toyota Prius slowly in a parking lot, marveled at the quiet, all-electric operation and thought to yourself: "Gosh, wouldn't it be great if the Prius was like this all the time?" Well, if that's you, your wish has been granted with the 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in -- sort of.

The Prius Plug-in hybrid bridges the gap between a traditional hybrid and a fully electric vehicle. Unlike the regular Prius, the Plug-in allows you to travel a fair distance solely on electric power. Yet unlike an all-electric car, this Toyota still has a gas engine, so you needn't worry about running out of battery power before you've made it to a recharging station.

Essentially, the Prius Plug-in is a standard Prius with a more powerful battery pack and the ability to recharge from an outside source. With it, the Plug-in can make it about 10-15 miles on electric power alone. After that, the standard hybrid powertrain takes over. Although that's not much electric-only range, the Prius Plug-in's battery pack only takes about three hours to recharge on a standard 120-volt home outlet, or half that time on a larger 240-volt outlet.

Since it's a Prius, the Plug-in comes with all the perks of driving Toyota's ultra-popular green machine. There's plenty of space for passengers and cargo inside, and the 2014 Prius Plug-in offers the same smooth driving experience. It also comes with plenty of standard features, such as keyless ignition and entry, a navigation system and a rearview camera. However, the Plug-in costs thousands of dollars more than the regular Prius even with this year's price adjustments. Additionally, the Plug-in has the same faults as the regular Prius, including disappointing interior materials, slow acceleration and, for taller people, an awkward driving position.

If you're shopping for a plug-in hybrid, there are a few rivals you should check out. The 2014 Chevrolet Volt travels much farther on pure electric power (EPA rated at 38 miles) than the Prius, though its gas-based hybrid fuel economy isn't as good, and it has a smaller backseat. The 2014 Ford C-Max Energi is pretty comparable to the Prius, and it also goes farther on all-electric (21 miles). If you want a sedan, both the 2014 Ford Fusion Energi and Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid could work out nicely. All of these cars benefit from larger federal tax credits than the Prius as well. Still, the regular Prius is justifiably a huge success, and the Plug-in effectively layers on plug-in recharging functionality for those who want it.

2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in models

The 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in hybrid is a five-passenger, four-door hatchback. It's available in Base and Advanced body styles.

Standard equipment on the base model includes 15-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, heated front seats and a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat. Electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, a navigation system, voice recognition and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod/USB interface and satellite and HD radio. Toyota's Entune smartphone and Web integration system is also standard.

The Prius Plug-in Advanced adds unique exterior styling tweaks, automatic headlights, upgraded seat upholstery (simulated leather), an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a head-up display, more Entune capabilities, Safety Connect, a premium eight-speaker JBL sound system and a higher-quality navigation display. An optional Technology package for the Advanced adds automatic LED headlights, foglights, adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning system.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Toyota Prius Plug-in hybrid is unchanged apart from a price drop. The base trim level's price gets chopped by about $2,000 without losing any standard features, while the Advanced trim's discount is more than twice that. However, the latter's effective adjustment is actually the same two grand, given that some formerly standard features have moved over to an option package.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine combined with a pair of electric motors/generators. Together they send 134 horsepower to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT). The battery pack features lithium-ion technology and has more capacity (4.4 kWh) than the regular Prius' pack (though total capacity is still less than other plug-in hybrids like the C-Max Energi and Volt).

In Edmunds testing, a Prius Plug-in accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.9 seconds, about the same time as the regular Prius but slower than its plug-in rivals. In normal driving, this Prius can go an EPA-estimated 11 miles on battery power alone. After the all-electric range is used up, the EPA says the Prius Plug-in is good for 50 mpg combined (51 mpg city/49 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in hybrid's standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag, full-length side curtain airbags, a rearview camera and hill start assist. The Advanced trim level also has Toyota's Safety Connect service, which includes emergency assistance, stolen vehicle locating and automatic collision notification. A frontal collision warning system is optional on the Advanced model.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Prius Plug-in stopped from 60 mph in 127 feet. That's an average result for this segment, but 9 feet longer than the conventional (and lighter) Prius hybrid.

The Prius Plug-in hybrid received an overall rating of four out of five stars in government crash testing, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection.

Driving

The 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in drives much like the regular Prius. This means smooth performance whether it's in pure electric or standard hybrid mode, as well as a supple ride around town and while cruising on the freeways. Acceleration is typical for a hybrid: far from quick, but perfectly fine for most drivers and situations.

Handling is also similar to the regular Prius. Although the car feels competent enough in normal driving, its low-rolling-resistance all-season tires (which help optimize fuel economy) and conservatively calibrated stability control system quickly pull the reins on any attempt to take turns at a spirited pace. In fairness, this will be a non-issue for most shoppers, who will appreciate the Plug-in Prius' easy driving nature, all-around comfort and amazing fuel economy.

Interior

The 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in features straightforward controls that jut out toward the driver in a "floating console" that provides a storage tray underneath. It's stylish and also helps maximize cabin space. The digital instrument panel features a floating layer that displays audio, temperature and trip computer information when the driver touches those controls on the steering wheel, minimizing eye movement. Some drivers might find the overall design a bit too busy-looking, however.

The standard touchscreen operates many of the Prius' high-tech features and is, for the most part, smartly designed. The Entune system can be a hassle, though, since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account; plus, you always need an active data connection to use Entune.

Materials quality in the Prius is also disappointing, with harder and cheaper plastics than other cars in its price range. The corduroy-like texturing on the climate and audio controls seems nice at first, but collects oil from the skin and causes circular dark spots on most buttons.

Like the standard Prius, the plug-in is a segment leader in versatility. The hatchback body style provides 21.6 cubic feet of cargo volume with the rear seats up, and the rear seats offer plenty of space for passengers. Up front, taller drivers still have to contend with a steering wheel that's placed too far away. Despite a telescoping column, it doesn't extend nearly far enough to enable a comfortable driving position.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Totaled my 2007 and purchased a used 2014 plug in
MSK,11/25/2018
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I was not looking to replace my 2007 Prius until a distracted driver rear ended me at 50 mph. Fortunately the Prius protected me and I walked away from a devastating hit. The next day I found a local dealership had a 2014 plug in with 40K miles for $15K out the door. I did not even hesitate on the purchase given my last Prius was bulletproof at 140K miles. One month with my 2014 Prius Plug In and I am in love all over again. I have a 40 mile commute all highway but I am averaging 63 MPG so far. My employer has a 240V station and I cost out at $.27/charge. The only cons are typically plastic interiors to save weight, no spare (found one locally) and a 14 mile range (good for local errands). I would gladly buy a Prius Prime next but I hope to run this plug in as long as my 2007 Prius sans a distracted driver. UPDATE - I have had the plug in now for over 6 months. No challenges to date. One rear caliper seized so I replaced and all brake pads (front and back) at the same time. Purchased a new 12V battery because the original was still in the auto. I hook a trickle charger to the fuse box leads during battery change so all settings would not be lost. Otherwise, the Prius Plug In is great! Now at 80K on the vehicle. No challenges or complaints to date. With COVID I only drive the car once a week to check all systems. I have added a trickle charger to the 12v which protects the battery well. Otherwise I hope my next review is more robust as the pandemic eases. Wishing everyone well during these times.
Better Value Than Regular Prius (After Incentives)
se_riously,05/26/2014
Has all the Prius pro's and con's. Pro's include excellent packaging, fuel economy, and tech features and drivetrain. Con's include slow acceleration, cheap and easy to scratch interior parts, built to save weight which means less sound deadening. But Toyota is offering $4,000 rebate, 0% financing for 60 months, $0 down and no payments for 90 days, and $2,500 federal tax rebate, and $1,500 California rebate (for CA residents). So in the end, the car costs LESS than a comparably eqipped regular Prius 3. In other words, you get all the Prius 3 features + heated seats + no wheel caps + the possibility of carpool stickers in CA + plug in capability + higher resale value FOR LESS MONEY.
An Excellent Used Car
Cal form SLO,02/04/2017
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
UPDATE: I have now owned the car for 2 years and seven months and continue to be just as pleased with it. I have had no problems and am happy to recommend the 2014 plug-in Prius. UPDATE: Having owned the car for 18 months and driven 11000 miles, I continue to be totally pleased with my purchase. I have had no mechanical problems, and there are no squeaks or rattles. The city gas mileage is amazing, typically between 102 and 108 mpg. When I bought the car, I didn't realize how versatile the hatchback would be in transporting various items. I would definitely buy this car again. As I have solar panels, I wanted the pleasure of driving on electricity I produce. The 2014 plug-in Prius suites my needs perfectly, as its 11-mile range is adequate for doing errands in my small city. Buying an all-electric (such as a used Leaf ) was not practical for me because I wanted the option of being able to drive long distances. After six months of ownership, I am totally pleased with my purchase. I had read reviews of the car and was concerned by car testers' comments that the steering was numb and that the model was no fun to drive. As far as I am concerned, the steering, which is light, is fine, and I enjoy driving this car. An unanticipated bonus of having a small but heavy car is that it holds the road very well. I bought the car just for city driving, as I have a Subaru Outback (which I love) for highway driving. However, this Prius is proving so satisfactory that we have driven it on several 500-mile trips. On the each of these trips, the car has achieved gas mileage in the high 40s. With mostly city driving, but including some trips to communities 15 miles away, the gas mileage has been phenomenal. Upon filling the tank twice, after driving each time more than 700 miles locally, I achieved 94 mpg and 102 mpg.
Survived Side Impact Crash at 45MPH
L,11/07/2017
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Purchased 2012 Prius Plug In April 2015. I wanted everyone to know that my family and I were involved in a side impact crash this year by a 17 year old distracted driver. The crash occurred on a two lane road, and the other driver hit our drivers side from front driver to rear drivers side doors. The side impact air bags deployed as supposed to and no deaths. For a car I only wanted to purchase to drive around to save money, I thought that the thin metal of the doors would not protect very well, I was wrong! This vehicle has taken care of me and my family so well that I purchased another one (2014 Prius Plug In) a week after the crash when I was told my 2012 vehicle was totaled. So before you purchase your next vehicle, what is your family worth, do your home work read reviews and consider if an accident happens which vehicle should you really get!
See all 10 reviews of the 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.4%
More about the 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in

Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in is offered in the following submodels: Prius Plug-in Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in Base is priced between $10,850 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 55554 and100391 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-ins are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2014 Prius Plug-ins listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,850 and mileage as low as 55554 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in.

Can't find a used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-ins you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius Plug-in for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,368.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,475.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius Plug-in for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,550.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,388.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

