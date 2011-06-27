Vehicle overview

Have you ever driven a Toyota Prius slowly in a parking lot, marveled at the quiet, all-electric operation and thought to yourself: "Gosh, wouldn't it be great if the Prius was like this all the time?" Well, if that's you, your wish has been granted with the 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in -- sort of.

The Prius Plug-in hybrid bridges the gap between a traditional hybrid and a fully electric vehicle. Unlike the regular Prius, the Plug-in allows you to travel a fair distance solely on electric power. Yet unlike an all-electric car, this Toyota still has a gas engine, so you needn't worry about running out of battery power before you've made it to a recharging station.

Essentially, the Prius Plug-in is a standard Prius with a more powerful battery pack and the ability to recharge from an outside source. With it, the Plug-in can make it about 10-15 miles on electric power alone. After that, the standard hybrid powertrain takes over. Although that's not much electric-only range, the Prius Plug-in's battery pack only takes about three hours to recharge on a standard 120-volt home outlet, or half that time on a larger 240-volt outlet.

Since it's a Prius, the Plug-in comes with all the perks of driving Toyota's ultra-popular green machine. There's plenty of space for passengers and cargo inside, and the 2014 Prius Plug-in offers the same smooth driving experience. It also comes with plenty of standard features, such as keyless ignition and entry, a navigation system and a rearview camera. However, the Plug-in costs thousands of dollars more than the regular Prius even with this year's price adjustments. Additionally, the Plug-in has the same faults as the regular Prius, including disappointing interior materials, slow acceleration and, for taller people, an awkward driving position.

If you're shopping for a plug-in hybrid, there are a few rivals you should check out. The 2014 Chevrolet Volt travels much farther on pure electric power (EPA rated at 38 miles) than the Prius, though its gas-based hybrid fuel economy isn't as good, and it has a smaller backseat. The 2014 Ford C-Max Energi is pretty comparable to the Prius, and it also goes farther on all-electric (21 miles). If you want a sedan, both the 2014 Ford Fusion Energi and Honda Accord Plug-In Hybrid could work out nicely. All of these cars benefit from larger federal tax credits than the Prius as well. Still, the regular Prius is justifiably a huge success, and the Plug-in effectively layers on plug-in recharging functionality for those who want it.