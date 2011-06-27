  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius Plug-in
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Prius Plug-in
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,990
See Prius Plug-in Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG95
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,990
EPA Combined MPGe95 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG95
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Torque105 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,990
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,990
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,990
All-Weather Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Carpet Floor Mats and Carpet Cargo Matyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,990
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Lower Door Moldingyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Special Coloryes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protective Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Front track60.0 in.
Length176.4 in.
Curb weight3165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Drag Coefficient0.25 cd.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Exterior Colors
  • Sea Glass Pearl
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Clearwater Blue Metallic
  • Winter Gray Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,990
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,990
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,990
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Prius Plug-in Inventory

Related Used 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-in Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles