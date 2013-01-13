Used 2005 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me
2,693 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 189,950 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999$2,544 Below Market
- 162,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,511
- 154,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,588$954 Below Market
- 148,417 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
- 139,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,871
- 134,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,975
- 157,693 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,700
- 163,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 160,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 165,715 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 228,863 miles
$2,499
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,500
- Not Provided1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,300
- 152,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495$1,699 Below Market
- 153,716 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,990$1,476 Below Market
- 177,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999$1,598 Below Market
- 149,262 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500$2,523 Below Market
- 162,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988$1,206 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius
Write a reviewSee all 623 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.9623 Reviews
Report abuse
armory,01/13/2013
Bought used with 58k miles. Car is extremely quiet. Car gets around 48mpg after changing your driving habits. You can fill up the gas tank for about $35. Changing the oil is easy b/c the oil filter is attached at the very bottom of the engine and nothing is below it. My hybrid battery died at 109k miles. This is a $3500 repair at Toyota. I would not have bought a Prius if I would have known the battery would not last longer. I replaced the battery pack myself with a refurbished one from priusrebuilders.com for about $1000 and sold the car. Money saved in gas was used to pay for repair. A Prius sitting and not being driven is the number 1 reason for battery packs not lasting.
Related Toyota Prius info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2013
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2014
- Used GMC Acadia 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2010
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2017
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2017
- Used Audi R8 2015
- Used Subaru Outback 2011
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2012
- Used Kia Forte 2011
- Used BMW 7 Series 2013
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Nissan Kicks
- Used Cadillac XTS
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
- Used Lexus LS 500
- Used Lexus RC F
- Used Volvo C30
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Chevrolet HHR
- Used Pontiac Vibe
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used MINI Convertible
- Used BMW X5 M
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Philadelphia PA
- Used Toyota C-HR Springfield MO
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Anaheim CA
- Used Toyota Corolla Saint Louis MO
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Arlington VA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Santa Monica CA
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Denver CO
- Used Toyota Highlander Washington DC
- Used Toyota Corolla Melbourne FL
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Arlington TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Prius 2018 Greenville NC
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016 Tucson AZ
- Used Toyota Avalon 2015 Denver CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Volvo V60
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Pacifica