Consumer Rating
(219)
2008 Toyota Prius Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding fuel economy, low emissions, generous amount of interior space, easy to maneuver in tight spaces, space-age interior design, a lower price for 2008.
  • Less powerful and agile than other midsize sedans, a few disappointing interior plastics.
$3,958 - $6,750
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Toyota Prius is a full-featured midsize car that just so happens to be the most fuel-efficient car on the market. The fact that it now starts at less than $21,000 is icing on the green-colored cake.

Vehicle overview

The 2008 Toyota Prius should be considered more than just a rolling personal statement declaring, "Ahoy there you scummy SUV driver! I'm part of the solution, not the problem." Of course, people buy cars to make statements all the time. A stately luxury car can say, "Look world, I'm successful." Buying a Hummer can say, "This enormous 6,000-pound truck is synonymous with my (delusional) sense of personal machismo." Yet despite being the poster child for environmental awareness, the Prius should be closely considered for all the real, tangible ways it provides daily transportation. You don't have to bleed green to appreciate its virtues.

Even without its innovative and revolutionary hybrid power plant, the Prius would be a sensible, functional-first midsize sedan. It may look small, but the well-packaged and airy interior is spacious for passengers and cargo alike. Plus, a long list of standard and optional features allows the Prius to serve both customers in search of a low-priced conveyance and those in need of more luxurious trappings.

Of course, the Prius is first and foremost a hybrid -- and the benchmark upon which all others are based. Capable of running on electricity alone or in concert with the small gasoline four-cylinder engine, the Prius is capable of fuel economy that no current mainstream car can match -- even with the lower, revised 2008 EPA estimates. Like most hybrids, the 2008 Toyota Prius is best suited to drivers whose travels rarely take them farther than the city limits. Around town and in stop-and-go traffic, the Prius' electric motors and regenerative braking are optimized to provide superior fuel economy and optimal power delivery. It's OK on the freeway, but without consistent braking or coasting, the battery runs down, forcing the anemic four-cylinder engine to carry most of the load.

In a few short years, the Toyota Prius has gone from low-volume oddity to being one of the 10 best-selling cars in America. With that popularity have come a slew of new hybrid models that generally trade a few miles per gallon for a more traditional body style. Toyota's own Camry Hybrid and the Nissan Altima Hybrid have gas-electric systems similar to the one in the Prius, but offer a more regular car-driving experience. The Altima can even be described as fun to drive, something few other hybrids --including the Prius -- can boast. The Honda Civic Hybrid is also a similarly priced alternative, providing more rewarding handling and a higher-quality interior.

Despite this competition, though, nobody comes close to beating the Prius' mix of fuel economy, interior versatility and for 2008, a base price under $21,000. Plus, for better or worse, nothing else can make a better environmental statement.

2008 Toyota Prius models

The 2008 Toyota Prius is a midsize hatchback sedan available in three body styles: standard, base and Touring. The new standard model comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, tilt steering wheel, touchscreen controls, a hybrid system display and a six-speaker stereo with CD player. The base model (in name only) adds cruise control, different wheels and heated sideview mirrors. The Touring model adds a sportier suspension, 16-inch wheels and xenon headlights. The latter item is available on the base model.

The Prius options list is extensive, capable of transforming this hybrid from an economy car to a near-luxury sedan. There are five packages available on the base and Touring trims (Packages 2 through 6 -- there is no Package 1), which bundle features that include a rearview camera, keyless ignition, HomeLink, foglamps, an auto-dimming mirror, leather upholstery and steering wheel, auxiliary audio jack, MP3 playback, Bluetooth, a navigation system and a nine-speaker JBL premium sound system with an in-dash six-CD changer. A choice of satellite radio providers is a stand-alone, dealer-installed option.

2008 Highlights

Toyota now offers a slightly decontented "standard" Prius model that lacks cruise control and heated mirrors but in exchange has a significantly lower base price.

Performance & mpg

Powering the revolutionary Prius is what Toyota calls Hybrid Synergy Drive. This drivetrain consists of a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and two electric motors, one of which helps drive the front wheels and the other of which functions solely as a generator (recharging the car's battery pack). The gas engine produces 76 horsepower and 82 pound-feet of torque, while the electric-drive motor produces the equivalent of 67 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Net peak horsepower is 110, mainly because the two power sources hit their peaks at different times. Regardless, power delivery is smooth and consistent from rest all the way to top speed. The Prius features a simplified continuously variable transmission of sorts. It provides the ease of a conventional automatic transmission, but there are no gears to shift, drive belts, torque converter or clutch. In performance testing, the Prius sauntered up to 60 mph in a leisurely 10.9 seconds.

After the EPA revised its fuel economy testing procedures for 2008, the Prius and other hybrids suffered a perceived hit in gas mileage ratings. The Prius is now rated at 48 mpg city and 45 mpg highway. This is a far cry from the ridiculously optimistic former numbers (61 city), but they still represent the most fuel-efficient mainstream car money can buy.

Safety

Every 2008 Toyota Prius comes standard with antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Stability control is a package option. In government crash tests, Toyota's hybrid car earned four stars out of five for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact testing, it earned five stars for front-occupant protection and four stars for the rear. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Prius earned the top rating of "Good" for its protection in frontal-offset and side-impact crashes.

Driving

Driving a Prius is different. There is no engine start-up, just an instrument panel light that says "Ready." The transmission selector is a stubby electronic knob. Thanks to its Hybrid Synergy Drive, the Prius can accelerate up to about 25 mph using only electric power, which can make it sound like a huge golf cart. It's all very different, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Star Wars was once pretty different, too. Aside from its idiosyncrasies, the Prius features minimal cabin noise and a suspension that provides an acceptably smooth ride despite the car's weight-saving chassis components. The Prius makes a fine highway companion, but it is best suited to the city, where its light electric steering, tight turning circle, excellent visibility and available rearview camera make it easy to park and maneuver through traffic. Also, this hybrid returns its best gas mileage in stop-and-go driving, as it's able to spend more time in full-electric mode.

Interior

The overall look of the 2008 Prius is upscale, if not a little oddball. The dash is flat and wide, with a large touchscreen, digital gauges, stubby electronic shifter and plenty of steering wheel buttons. Climbing inside, you tend to feel as if you're about to take a trip inside Epcot's "Car of the Future." Fit and finish is very tight and materials are pretty good, although some plastics are starting to seem a little cheap. We've complained before about centrally located instrument clusters, but the Prius' electronic gauges are at least crystal-clear and easy to see.

Although the front seats are relatively roomy, the driving position in the Prius is somewhat awkward, as the driver seat is not height-adjustable and the steering wheel does not telescope. The backseat offers ample room for adults and rear-facing infant seats, while the 14.4-cubic-foot rear hatchback trunk can accommodate several roller suitcases or a double stroller. Plus, the folding seatbacks provide an uninterrupted cargo area that most sedans can't match.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Toyota Prius.

5(83%)
4(14%)
3(2%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
219 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
Suzane W,08/28/2016
Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Gas mileage is down about 10 mpg in the winter, but overall it is a great car. Does great in the snow, roomy inside and comfortable. I sold it in 2016. The new owner loves it
All-round Excellent car
charles hall,11/20/2015
Standard 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Aside from some shabby fabric on the center console, this has been a superb car. I've had maybe one repair done, and it was some routine thing they spotted at the 100k check-up. I get 48.5 mpg year round. It's quiet, and accelerates strongly at freeway speeds, like 45-75. Lots and lots of cargo space and catch-all storage areas. Only drawback? In 2008 they didn't have USB or iPod interfaces to the radio. There's also a design flaw with the traction control (which cannot be disabled) where when you stop at a stop sign and the pavement is the least but slick with water, ice or gravel the car may move haltingly when you press the gas. This is very bad, but you learn not to try and dart into traffic except in dry weather. Otherwise the performance and handling is fine. 2016 UPDATE: One of the hybrid battery cells failed at 130K miles. The repair cost $1800 from an independent repair shop which offered a 3-yr warranty. The car is running perfectly again. I have added leather steering wheel and armrest covers to fix the decaying originals. The actual seats are holding up fine, it's just the armrests and center console cover they aren't up to snuff. 2017 UPDATE: Battery failed again, repaired under warranty. But at 139K miles I needed a new daily driver. Just bought a 2017 Chevy Volt. Cargo capacity with seats down is comparable to the Prius. Rear seat headroom, not so good. But with 50 miles EV range the Volt seems a noble successor to the Prius. EV performance of the Volt is outstanding. Much more acceleration than the Prius.
Worthwhile purchase!
hondoman45,09/03/2013
I've waited a year to write this so as to have some experience with the car. Was very hesitant to buy due to fear of the unknown with the high voltage battery. Can say now that this is not a concern as these fail rarely and with many miles and usually with at least a decade of time. My dealership might replace 5-6 a year on the first generation (2001-2003), but 1-2 on this generation. Not as expensive to replace as I thought, either, as I received quotes of $2500 parts and labor. Realistically, that would be at least 12-15 years down the road. I get about 44 mpg in the winter and 46-49 mpg in warm weather. No repairs have been needed; easy to work on.
147,000 miles so far, zero problem
jimmybirdie,01/12/2012
I am an extreme commuter and I would not have been able to do this without my beloved Prius. After 4 years I have about 147,000 miles on the car and have had zero problem so far. I average about 47 - 54 mpg depending on how fast I drive. If I drive 75 mph I will get about 45-47 mpg. If I drive 65 mph I would get around 52 mpg. I still have the original brakes and my mechanic told me that it still has 75% of life left. This is due to regenerating braking and my most highway driving. The OEM tires lasted 60k miles. I replaced them with the Michelin HydroEdge tires and after 87k they are still good for another 20k miles according to my mechanic.
See all 219 reviews of the 2008 Toyota Prius
Features & Specs

MPG
48 city / 45 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Toyota Prius features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2008 Toyota Prius Overview

The Used 2008 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Standard 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Toyota Prius?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Toyota Prius trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Toyota Prius Base is priced between $3,958 and$4,499 with odometer readings between 144235 and173033 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Toyota Prius Touring is priced between $6,750 and$6,750 with odometer readings between 90540 and90540 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Toyota Priuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Toyota Prius for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2008 Priuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,958 and mileage as low as 90540 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Toyota Prius.

Can't find a used 2008 Toyota Priuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,029.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,135.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,591.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,969.

