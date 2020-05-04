2021 Toyota Prius
What’s new
- Limited-production 20th Anniversary Edition introduced
- Android Auto added
- Part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Capable of returning 50-plus mpg
- Quiet cabin, even with the gas engine engaged
- Easy to see out of and maneuver around town
- Available all-wheel drive
- Offset instrument panel is out of driver's direct line of sight
- Acceleration can be sluggish
- Jittery ride quality on rough pavement
- Standard infotainment system looks and feels dated
What is the Prius?
The Toyota Prius may not have been the first hybrid to go on sale in America, but it's easily the most well known and influential. Over the years, the Prius has evolved from an odd-looking sedan into an equally odd-looking hatchback, growing in both size and efficiency over the years. The current model was introduced in 2016 and benefited from a significant update in 2019, including available all-wheel drive.
Since its debut, just about every mainstream automaker sells or has sold a hybrid or electrified vehicle that draws some influence from the Prius. Some noteworthy competitors on sale today include the Honda Insight and the Kia Niro. Toyota also offers hybrid variants of just about every other vehicle in its lineup including the Camry, Corolla and RAV4.
We don't expect any major changes for 2021. The Prius is available as a standard hybrid and a plug-in hybrid that allows for a short amount of all-electric driving. Toyota started last year offering features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and a suite of safety tech on all Prius trims.
Edmunds says
The Toyota Prius is far from the most exciting car on the road, but its combination of exceptional fuel economy, a roomy interior and a sizable cargo area has made it one of the most popular. It's not our favorite hybrid, but it's certainly worth a look if you're in the market. Check out our review of the 2020 Toyota Prius right here.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Toyota Prius.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the Prius
Features & Specs
|L Eco 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$24,525
|MPG
|58 city / 53 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
|2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$29,875
|MPG
|54 city / 50 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
|XLE 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$28,575
|MPG
|54 city / 50 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LE 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$25,735
|MPG
|54 city / 50 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Toyota Prius a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Toyota Prius?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Toyota Prius:
- Limited-production 20th Anniversary Edition introduced
- Android Auto added
- Part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016
Is the Toyota Prius reliable?
Is the 2021 Toyota Prius a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Toyota Prius?
The least-expensive 2021 Toyota Prius is the 2021 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,525.
Other versions include:
- L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $24,525
- 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,875
- XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,575
- LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $25,735
- Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $32,650
- LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $27,135
- XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,575
What are the different models of Toyota Prius?
More about the 2021 Toyota Prius
2021 Toyota Prius Overview
The 2021 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Hatchback. Available styles include L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Toyota Prius?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Toyota Prius and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Prius.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Toyota Prius and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Prius featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Toyota Prius?
2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,870. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $947 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $947 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,923.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 3.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 14 2021 Toyota Prius 2020 Edition 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Prius XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Prius XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,033. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $738 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $738 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,295.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 2.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 Toyota Prius XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Prius LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Prius LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,130. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $611 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $611 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,519.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 2.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Toyota Prius LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Prius LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Prius LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,539. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $714 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $714 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,825.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 2.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Toyota Prius LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,904. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $640 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $640 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,264.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 2.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Toyota Priuses are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Toyota Prius for sale near. There are currently 74 new 2021 Priuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,779 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Toyota Prius. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,064 on a used or CPO 2021 Prius available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Toyota Priuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Prius for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,707.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,110.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Toyota Prius?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related 2021 Toyota Prius info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals