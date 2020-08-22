Used 2007 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

This Toyota PRIUS LOW MILES SUPER LOW MILES NAVIGATION is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. With only 87,336 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. The powerful 1.5L 4 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Toyota PRIUS LOW MILES SUPER LOW MILES NAVIGATION's 1.5L 4 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Toyota PRIUS LOW MILES SUPER LOW MILES NAVIGATION. Compare and see for yourself. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Credit keeping you from getting a vehicle. Let us help with our BUY HERE - PAY HERE program. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. We are only minutes away from Brooke, stop by and visit us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

46 Combined MPG ( 48 City/ 45 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKB20U277637037

Stock: 11904

Certified Pre-Owned: No

