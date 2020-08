Used 2007 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida

We just received this SUPER CLEAN 2007 Toyota Prius with PACKAGE #5 on trade! CARFAX No Accident History Reported. Navigation, JBL Premium Audio System, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Hybrid, and much more! Call to set up your test drive today 813-933-2811. PRICED TO MOVE $2,400 below Kelley Blue Book! EXPERIENCE PURCHASING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE THE REEVES WAY!!!: Tired of spending hours at a dealership fighting over $100? We hate it too! Each vehicle we sell is already priced to be competitive in the market, so you can BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Each Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a full safety and mechanical inspection. IF THEY DON'T PASS, THEY DON'T SELL! All of our preowned vehicles come with a complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report. OPTION PACKAGES: PACKAGE 5: rearview back-up camera, JBL premium AM/FM/MP3 stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer & Bluetooth, 9 speakers, Smart Key system, vehicle skid control, alarm system, HomeLink, HID headlamps, front fog lamps, navigation system. VISIT US TODAY: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

46 Combined MPG ( 48 City/ 45 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKB20U973205519

Stock: 202290B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-10-2020