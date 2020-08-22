Used 2007 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

2,693 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Prius Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,693 listings
  • 2007 Toyota Prius in Red
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    191,230 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,991

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    86,975 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,790

    $1,996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    232,083 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    $300 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    159,586 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,884

    $934 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius Touring
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius Touring

    140,983 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius in White
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    40,787 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius in Red
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    201,065 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,598

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    150,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    72,332 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,383

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius in Silver
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    196,766 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,499

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    87,336 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,499

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    108,564 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius in Light Green
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    156,294 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    213,347 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,997

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius in Black
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    123,185 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,993

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius in Gray
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius

    107,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,290

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius Touring in White
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius Touring

    241,524 miles

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Prius Touring in Red
    used

    2007 Toyota Prius Touring

    126,829 miles

    $7,079

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,693 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius
  4. Used 2007 Toyota Prius

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6219 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 219 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Driving the future
juz8up,11/22/2006
Hybrid works for me. Love the silence on stop lights and parking. Drives smooth like I am in an airplane... no need to put keys in, just push the button and drive. The satellite radio also is good in long driving to vegas for uninterupted songs unlike fm radio where it gets cut at certain areas when signal fades. I also noticed the car charges when my foot is off the gas, not necessarily when i am braking. Cool. One of the best part is the camera on the back. It comes in handy when I am backing up knowing exactly what is behind me.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Prius
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Prius info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings