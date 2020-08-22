Used 2007 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 191,230 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Come test drive this 2007 Toyota Prius! A comfortable ride with plenty of style! Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: tilt steering wheel, an overhead console, and air conditioning. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U477568710
Stock: C4453A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 86,975 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,790$1,996 Below Market
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
We just received this SUPER CLEAN 2007 Toyota Prius with PACKAGE #5 on trade! CARFAX No Accident History Reported. Navigation, JBL Premium Audio System, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, HomeLink Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Hybrid, and much more! Call to set up your test drive today 813-933-2811. PRICED TO MOVE $2,400 below Kelley Blue Book! EXPERIENCE PURCHASING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE THE REEVES WAY!!!: Tired of spending hours at a dealership fighting over $100? We hate it too! Each vehicle we sell is already priced to be competitive in the market, so you can BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Each Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a full safety and mechanical inspection. IF THEY DON'T PASS, THEY DON'T SELL! All of our preowned vehicles come with a complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report. OPTION PACKAGES: PACKAGE 5: rearview back-up camera, JBL premium AM/FM/MP3 stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer & Bluetooth, 9 speakers, Smart Key system, vehicle skid control, alarm system, HomeLink, HID headlamps, front fog lamps, navigation system. VISIT US TODAY: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U973205519
Stock: 202290B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 232,083 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495$300 Below Market
North Oakland Motors - Waterford / Michigan
Call/Text 248-574-5500 *$$$ SAVE $$$ BACKLOT SPECIAL* This backlot vehicle is offered at considerable savings prior to reconditioning. Runs and drives- will have defects / flaws- not reconditioned. Visit northoaklandmotors.com for our complete inventory and instant credit application. Buy with confidence, eligible inspected vehicles are offered with nationwide ASC Warranty with roadside assistance, 1 Year Buyback Protection with vehicle history report, portable touchscreen navigation w/Bluetooth phone sync, video/MP3 Player, backup camera, Insurance, and fast easy financing for everyone. *Some finance programs require minimum income / down payment and may not be compatible with wholesale discounts. See dealer for details. Tax, title, plate, fees extra. Sales & Service - Preowned Vehicles. Proudly Veteran Owned /Operated.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U477596930
Stock: 596930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 159,586 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,884$934 Below Market
Southtowne Motors - Indiana / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U277678512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,983 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
Check out this gently-used 2007 Toyota Prius we recently got in. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. One of the best things about this Toyota Prius is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2007 Toyota Prius: For space and fuel efficiency, the 2007 Toyota Prius can't be beat. The compact Prius has a design that emphasizes interior space and thus it qualifies as a mid-size car, and Toyota boasts that it ranks as the most fuel-efficient mid-size car in America. The new Touring Edition gives the Prius a sportier edge, and now with front side and side-curtain air bags standard across the line, Prius is an even better value. Interesting features of this model are maneuverability., Astounding fuel efficiency and low emissions, and interior space
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U077670781
Stock: 77670781A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 40,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999$504 Below Market
D'ELLA Honda of Glens Falls - Queensbury / New York
LOW MILES - 40,787! WHITE exterior. WAS $8,999, FUEL EFFICIENT 51 MPG Hwy/60 MPG City! CD Player, Keyless Start, Aluminum Wheels, Hybrid, Edmunds.com's review says "No car boasts a better blend of fuel and space-efficiency than the Toyota Prius.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Hybrid, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "No car boasts a better blend of fuel and space-efficiency than the Toyota Prius." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $8,999. VISIT US TODAY: Our Queensbury Honda Dealer serves the Saratoga, Clifton Park, & Glens Falls, NY areas. D'ELLA Honda of Glens Falls is the area's premier dealership. Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U377684643
Stock: 200452A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 201,065 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,598
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Pkg 2 Preferred Accessory Pkg Keyless Start Rear Spoiler Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Barcelona Red Metallic on Bisque Toyota Prius could end up being the perfect match for you. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U077645122
Stock: 77645122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 150,075 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,500
Roush Honda - Westerville / Ohio
AUTOCHECK ACCIDENT FREE, LOCAL TRADE, 42 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, 1.5L I4 SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2007 Toyota Prius FWD CVT 1.5L I4 SMPI DOHC BlackOdometer is 13368 miles below market average! 60/51 City/Highway MPGCome to our dealership at where you can browse our entire inventory in person at 5885 Westerville Road, or call 614-794-3525, or e-mail at internet@roushhonda.com for a full list of records including an AutoCheck report and to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U077630944
Stock: BL1985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 72,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,383
Fitzgerald Subaru - Rockville / Maryland
"Gold 2007 Toyota Prius FWD CVT 1.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 1.5L I4 SMPI DOHC. Only 72k miles!! "
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U377692239
Stock: S556126A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 196,766 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499
Fort Wayne Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Package 5 EMV Navigation System Package #4 2 High-Intenstity Discharge Headlamps Front Fog & Driving Lamps Package #3 Back-Up Camera HomeLink Security Alarm Smart Key System Vehicle Stability Control.2007 Toyota Prius Classic Silver Metallic FWDAt Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isn’t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U377691298
Stock: K13722A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 87,336 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This Toyota PRIUS LOW MILES SUPER LOW MILES NAVIGATION is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. With only 87,336 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. The powerful 1.5L 4 cyl engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Toyota PRIUS LOW MILES SUPER LOW MILES NAVIGATION's 1.5L 4 cyl engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Toyota PRIUS LOW MILES SUPER LOW MILES NAVIGATION. Compare and see for yourself. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Credit keeping you from getting a vehicle. Let us help with our BUY HERE - PAY HERE program. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. We are only minutes away from Brooke, stop by and visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U277637037
Stock: 11904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,564 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990
Car City - Palatine / Illinois
1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX LOW MILES WELL MAINTAINED NAVIGATION REAR VIEW CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOY WHEELS NON SMOKER CAR STABILITY CONTROL KEY LESS ENTRY NEWER TIRES AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL TRACTION CONTROL ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS FRONT ROW READY. WE SPEAK ENGLISH RUSSIAN AND LITHUANIAN! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO ENLARGE AND VIEW ALL OF THE PHOTOS AND VIDEO. ALSO NOTE THAT WE OFFER CONVENTIONAL BANK FINANCING WELCOME TRADE-INS AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 YEARS AND UNLIMITED MILES. FREE AIRPORT PICK UP FOR OUT OF STATE BUYERS. CALL CAR CITYinc FOR MORE INFORMATION 847-496-4250 OR 224-595-9148. MORE PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.CARCITYCHICAGO.COM. CAR CITYinc. LOCATED AT 2232 N. RAND RD. PALATINE IL 60074. WE AT CAR CITY INC. BELIEVE THAT TRUST HONESTY INTEGRITY AND VALUE ARE THE FOUNDATION OF OUR FAMILY-OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U077586704
Stock: 3568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,294 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Maaliki Motors - Aurora / Colorado
With our no-haggle prices at Maaliki Motors we make it easy to find your next Vehicle of choice. We stand behind every Pre-Owned Vehicle we Deliver with a copy of CAR FAX. Most of our Vehicles come with Remainder of Manufacturers warranty if applicable. We will also Educate and Guide you if agreed to extend you existing protections by a qualified Service Contract of your choice. We are Looking forward to meet you soon. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U473254577
Stock: 10064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 213,347 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,997
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2007 Toyota Prius Hatchback 4DONE OWNER!2007 Toyota Prius is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'The 2007 Toyota Prius is a full-featured midsize car that just so happens to be the most fuel-efficient car on the market. The fact that this hybrid starts at $22K makes it all the more attractive.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Outstanding gas mileage - low emissions - generous amount of interior room - easy to maneuver in tight spaces - excellent build quality - reasonable price.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U373226592
Stock: 11-3731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,185 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,993
Capitol Ford - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2007 Toyota Prius* (FWD, CVT, 1.5L I4 SMPI DOHC) with only 123,185 miles (under 10k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Front brakes replaced, Engine air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * Clean Vehicle History Report * 2 High-Intenstity Discharge Headlamps * 4-Spoke Leather Steering Wheel * AM/FM CD w/6 Speakers * Back-Up Camera * EMV Navigation System * Front Fog & Driving Lamps * Heated door mirrors * HomeLink * Low tire pressure warning * Natural Leather Seat Trim * Package #3 * Package #4 * Package #5 * Package #6 * Power door mirrors * Security Alarm * Smart Key System * Split folding rear seat * Tilt steering wheel * Vehicle Stability Control.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U577648078
Stock: UFD3310XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 107,231 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,290
Middletown Toyota - Middletown / Connecticut
Middletown Toyota is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2007 Toyota Prius only has 107,231mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2007 Toyota Prius. You can tell this 2007 Toyota Prius has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 107,231mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2007 Toyota Prius: For space and fuel efficiency, the 2007 Toyota Prius can't be beat. The compact Prius has a design that emphasizes interior space and thus it qualifies as a mid-size car, and Toyota boasts that it ranks as the most fuel-efficient mid-size car in America. The new Touring Edition gives the Prius a sportier edge, and now with front side and side-curtain air bags standard across the line, Prius is an even better value. Strengths of this model include maneuverability., Astounding fuel efficiency and low emissions, and interior space
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U177663449
Stock: 5747U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 241,524 miles
$3,900
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
This front wheel drive 2007 Toyota Prius Touring features an impressive 1.5l i4 smpi dohc Engine with a Super White Exterior with a Bisque Interior. With only 241,524 miles this 2007 Toyota Prius is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2007 Toyota Prius in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 73243143 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2007 Toyota Prius Touring ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2007 Toyota Prius Touring! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 51.0 Highway MPG and 60.0 City MPG! This Toyota Prius comes Factory equipped with an impressive 1.5l i4 smpi dohc engine, an cvt transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Overhead Console, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Center Arm Rest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Split Folding Rear Seat*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Brake Assist, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U473243143
Stock: 73243143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 126,829 miles
$7,079
West Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bremerton / Washington
Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Light weight alloy wheels on it are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in the Toyota Prius is easy with the climate control system. This small car features cruise control for long trips. The Toyota Prius has a 1.5 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front wheel drive on it gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This vehicle will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. Save gas and help the environment with the gas/electric hybrid drive system on this unit. This small car exudes confidence with its fine maroon finish. This vehicle is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. This small car is easy to park.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Prius Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U977553393
Stock: HD4959A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius
- 5(75%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(1%)
Related Toyota Prius info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2013
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2014
- Used GMC Acadia 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2010
- Used FIAT 124 Spider 2017
- Used BMW 4 Series 2016
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2017
- Used Audi R8 2015
- Used Subaru Outback 2011
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2012
- Used Kia Forte 2011
- Used BMW 7 Series 2013
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Nissan Titan XD
- Used Nissan Kicks
- Used Cadillac XTS
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder
- Used Lexus LS 500
- Used Lexus RC F
- Used Volvo C30
- Used Pontiac Solstice
- Used Chevrolet HHR
- Used Pontiac Vibe
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
- Used MINI Convertible
- Used BMW X5 M
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Philadelphia PA
- Used Toyota C-HR Springfield MO
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Anaheim CA
- Used Toyota Corolla Saint Louis MO
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Arlington VA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Santa Monica CA
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Denver CO
- Used Toyota Highlander Washington DC
- Used Toyota Corolla Melbourne FL
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Arlington TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Prius 2018 Greenville NC
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016 Tucson AZ
- Used Toyota Avalon 2015 Denver CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Volvo V60
- INFINITI Q60 2019
- 2019 BMW M4
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Pacifica