2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus, Toyota Certified, Front Wheel Drive, 1.8 Liter, CVT, Cloth Interior, Back Assist Camera, Keyless Start/Entry, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Windows/ Door Locks, Climate Control, Heated Mirrors, Good Tires, 17,419 Miles, Clean Carfax, One OwnerWith visionary design and innovation, our 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus Hatchback is proudly presented in Titanium Glow! Motivated by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder and Electric Motors combination that generates near 121hp with its seamless CVT. Imagine the possibilities behind the wheel of our chargeable Front Wheel Drive hybrid that's been optimized to be both efficient and deliver advanced performance rewarding you with an electric range of 25 miles, nearly 54mpg/133MPGe, and a total driving range of 640 miles. Our Prius Prime Plus features an aerodynamic signature design that's accented by Quad-LED projector headlights.The Prime Plus cabin greets you with modern design and premium materials. You'll delight in the comfort of heated front seats and enjoy the convenience of steering wheel audio controls, push-button start, a multi-information display, as well as a smart-flow climate control system. Next-level connectivity is close at hand with our Entune Premium Audio with Integrated Navigation and App Suite that puts all the information you need right at your fingertips.Safety features from Toyota are impressive and provide you with peace of mind. A backup camera, the Star Safety System with stability/traction control, advanced airbags, and Toyota Safety Sense with a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control are just a sampling of safety features included. Enhance your drive with this incredible Prius Prime! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Holman Toyota, located in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area and a recipient of the prestigious Toyota President's Award.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

54 Combined MPG ( 55 City/ 53 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKARFP2J3075877

Stock: J3075877

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-29-2020