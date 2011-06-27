Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime for Sale Near Me
Vehicle Listing Details
- $21,500Great Deal | $2,478 below market
Certified 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus17,419 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holman Toyota - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus, Toyota Certified, Front Wheel Drive, 1.8 Liter, CVT, Cloth Interior, Back Assist Camera, Keyless Start/Entry, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Windows/ Door Locks, Climate Control, Heated Mirrors, Good Tires, 17,419 Miles, Clean Carfax, One OwnerWith visionary design and innovation, our 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus Hatchback is proudly presented in Titanium Glow! Motivated by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder and Electric Motors combination that generates near 121hp with its seamless CVT. Imagine the possibilities behind the wheel of our chargeable Front Wheel Drive hybrid that's been optimized to be both efficient and deliver advanced performance rewarding you with an electric range of 25 miles, nearly 54mpg/133MPGe, and a total driving range of 640 miles. Our Prius Prime Plus features an aerodynamic signature design that's accented by Quad-LED projector headlights.The Prime Plus cabin greets you with modern design and premium materials. You'll delight in the comfort of heated front seats and enjoy the convenience of steering wheel audio controls, push-button start, a multi-information display, as well as a smart-flow climate control system. Next-level connectivity is close at hand with our Entune Premium Audio with Integrated Navigation and App Suite that puts all the information you need right at your fingertips.Safety features from Toyota are impressive and provide you with peace of mind. A backup camera, the Star Safety System with stability/traction control, advanced airbags, and Toyota Safety Sense with a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control are just a sampling of safety features included. Enhance your drive with this incredible Prius Prime! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Holman Toyota, located in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area and a recipient of the prestigious Toyota President's Award.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP2J3075877
Stock: J3075877
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $21,595Great Deal | $2,457 below market
Certified 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus21,559 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holman Toyota - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus, Toyota Certified, Front Wheel Drive, 1.8 Liter, CVT, Cloth Interior, Heated Seats, Back Assist Camera, Keyless Start/Entry, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Windows/Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Good Tires, 21,559 Miles, Carfax Available, One OwnerWith visionary design and innovation, our 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus Hatchback is proudly presented in Titanium Glow! Motivated by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder and Electric Motors combination that generates near 121hp with its seamless CVT. Imagine the possibilities behind the wheel of our chargeable Front Wheel Drive hybrid that's been optimized to be both efficient and deliver advanced performance rewarding you with an electric range of 25 miles, nearly 54mpg/133MPGe, and a total driving range of 640 miles. Our Prius Prime Plus features an aerodynamic signature design that's accented by Quad-LED projector headlights.The Prime Plus cabin greets you with modern design and premium materials. You'll delight in the comfort of heated front seats and enjoy the convenience of steering wheel audio controls, push-button start, a multi-information display, as well as a smart-flow climate control system. Next-level connectivity is close at hand with our Entune Premium Audio with Integrated Navigation and App Suite that puts all the information you need right at your fingertips.Safety features from Toyota are impressive and provide you with peace of mind. A backup camera, the Star Safety System with stability/traction control, advanced airbags, and Toyota Safety Sense with a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, and dynamic radar cruise control are just a sampling of safety features included. Enhance your drive with this incredible Prius Prime! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Holman Toyota, located in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area and a recipient of the prestigious Toyota President's Award. Our incredible 2018 Toyota has aced its 160 Point Inspection qualifying it as a Certified and has a complete history report. Toyota adds an additional 12 Month/12,000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty, plus a 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty and so much more. Ask us for Details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP3J3081798
Stock: J3081798
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $21,013Great Deal | $3,207 below market
Certified 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus25,421 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Toyota - Burlington / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Navigation System. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year* 160 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP4J3087125
Stock: P17068
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- Price Drop$21,518Great Deal | $2,112 below market
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium18,764 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
West Herr Chevrolet of Hamburg - Hamburg / New York
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium White Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 11' AVN, Remote keyless entry, SofTex Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Coming Soon! This vehicle has recently been acquired and we are currently processing the paperwork, servicing the vehicle, and taking more photos. It will be available for sale and delivery shortly. See a store manager for specific details on the current status. IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION. Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP7J3098961
Stock: TWG200189A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $21,102Great Deal | $2,201 below market
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium31,693 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick - Cedar City / Utah
Premium Prius, because you deserve to be pampered while getting the best gas mileage...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP9J3087363
Stock: A2410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- Price Drop$22,400Great Deal | $2,496 below market
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced48,550 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Howard Toyota - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2018 Toyota Prius Prime. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Toyota Prius Prime Premium will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Toyota Prius Prime Premium is a perfect addition to any home. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP4J3086752
Stock: J3086752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $22,930Great Deal | $2,058 below market
Certified 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus8,064 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Toyota - Burlington / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10859 miles below market average!Toyota Details:* 160 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), 174 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program)* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original date of first use when sold as new. Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty 8 years/100,000 mile (whichever comes first) on key fuel cell components. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program)* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP3J3099878
Stock: P17187
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $19,995Great Deal | $2,479 below market
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium51,924 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **1.8 I4 HYBRID**GAS SAVER**SYNTHETIC LEATHER**LIKE NEW**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Power Seats, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, CVT, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus FWD Hybrid Hatchback
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP0J3071214
Stock: 32193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- Price Drop$17,999Great Deal | $1,992 below market
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium70,639 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
1st Choice Autos - Smyrna / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP1J3098065
Stock: 98065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,995Good Deal | $1,261 below market
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus9,910 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Romano Mazda - Syracuse / New York
All pre-owned vehicles at Romano Mazda come with an AutoCheck Vehicle History Report in the glove box, and a repair order that indicates all service repairs that have been performed by ASCE Certified technicians on the vehicle. All of our pre-owned vehicles are gassed and ready for test drive. All of our pre-owned vehicles undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection to help you save time and money.. $0 cash down and no payments for 90 days available with all discounts below book value and must finance through Mazda Capital Services. All trades are welcome. You mean business and so do we! Stop into our dealership today and see why Romano Mazda has been a Gold Cup Award winner 6 years in a row. In 2014 we were New York State's only 2014 Mazda President's Club awarded dealer, and in 2015, 2016, and 2017 we were awarded the Mazda President's Club award for Superior Dealership Sales And Customer Satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP6J3091094
Stock: 3454P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $27,924Fair Deal | $679 below market
Certified 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced8,531 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tansky Sawmill Toyota - Dublin / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2018 Blue Magnetism Toyota Prius Prime Advanced FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i This Toyota Prius Prime has many features and is well equipped including, *Pre-Collision System, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Monitors, Heads-Up Display, Bluetooth Hands-Free, Backup Camera, Keyless Access, Automatic Headlights.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 12594 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details: * * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * 160 Point Inspection * Roadside AssistanceFor your peace of mind, we have included over 16+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Tansky Sawmill Toyota offers some of the best values in the market!We will provide with the following documentation on any vehicle you select:* A Free Carfax Ownership and Accident History Report!* A Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection from our Toyota Factory Trained Technician!* A Detailed Market Analysis Showing You How We Arrived at Our Sale Price!*We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too.Call or Stop by Tansky Sawmill Toyota Used Cars located at 3615 W Dublin Granville Rd to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Columbus Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP6J3091550
Stock: 2091550
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $25,792Good Deal | $2,041 below market
Certified 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced11,637 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Temecula Valley Toyota - Temecula / California
This Vehicle comes with a 1 year 15,000 mile Toyota Auto Care Prepaid Maintenance Program! Includes the Toyota 12 month/ 12,000 mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty and a 7 year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty. Ask us for details! Email or call our Internet Department at 888-690-8052 to receive your No-Obligation Price Quote. Advertised price excludes tax, tag, registration, title and $80 document fee. Prior Rental Vehicle. Temecula Valley Toyota serving the surrounding communities: Murrieta, Menifee, Hemet, Lake Elsinore, Corona, Riverside, Escondido, Moreno Valley, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Encinitas. Under New Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP5J3096688
Stock: P63165C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- Price Drop$23,500Good Deal | $1,059 below market
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium9,767 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1924455 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP9J3093065
Stock: c136697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $22,895Good Deal | $856 below market
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus13,501 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
Navigation System Special Color All-Weather Floor Liner Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Hypersonic Red Moonstone; Fabric Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed rigorous 125 Multi-point Inspection * Replaced Cabin and Air Filter * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP3J3095720
Stock: J3095720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $25,500Good Deal | $1,997 below market
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced14,592 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rick Collins Toyota - Sioux City / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFPXJ3084522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,398Good Deal | $1,636 below market
Certified 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium30,924 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Buena Park - Buena Park / California
Navigation System Special Color Carpet Mat Package Door Edge Guards Rear Bumper Applique Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Softex Seat Trim Blizzard Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Toyota Prius Prime? This is it. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Prius Prime Premium was gently driven and it shows. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota Prius Prime Premium. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Toyota -- This Toyota Prius Prime Premium speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. AutoNation Toyota Buena Park is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium only has 30,924mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Prius Prime Premium was gently driven and it shows. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Toyota Prius Prime Premium. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Toyota -- This Toyota Prius Prime Premium speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP2J3101491
Stock: J3101491
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $22,984Good Deal
Certified 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium33,270 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vandergriff Toyota - Arlington / Texas
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium Certified. Toyota Certified, Navigation/GPS, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Prius Prime Premium, 5D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, CVT, FWD, Classic Silver Metallic, Black w/SofTex Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. EMPLOYEE PRICING FOR EVERYONE !! HURRY !! Come visit our REDESIGNED State-of-the-Art Dealership. Our showroom, amenities, and service drive are open extended hours for your convenience. Not to mention a HUGE selection of New Pre-Owned vehicles will make Vandergriff Toyota your premiere choice for Toyota dealerships in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Stop by and see why we're where 'DFW SHOPS FOR USED CARS!!' Customer Requested and Dealer Added Options are extra. As the leading Toyota dealer in Arlington, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Toyota dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Mansfield, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Vandergriff Toyota one of Arlington's favorite Toyota dealerships! Customer Requested and Dealer Added Options are extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP4J3076819
Stock: L5814301A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- Price Drop$22,988Fair Deal
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus17,914 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Westbury Toyota - Westbury / New York
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 17,914 Miles! PRICE DROP FROM $24,998. Heated Seats, Nav System, Keyless Start, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats. Toyota Plus with TITANIUM GLOW exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 121 HP at 5200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE all-weather floor liners and cargo tray. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com explains There's ample space for your odds and ends. The standard smartphone charging tray is large and functional, and it's handy even if you don't use it for charging.. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $24,998. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: When you're looking for a better selection of new and used cars, a superior customer service experience that puts your needs first, and a team of professional technicians that can keep your car working right, Westbury Toyota has you covered. Serving the communities of Hempstead, Garden City, Hickville, East Meadow, and Levittown, the Westbury Toyota family is here for you. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP3J3080473
Stock: UT8112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020