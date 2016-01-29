Used 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in for Sale Near Me

Prius Plug-in Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    certified

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    41,523 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,700

    $2,751 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced in Gray
    certified

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced

    81,473 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,998

    $1,663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Silver
    certified

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    79,039 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,788

    $1,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    103,361 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,026 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Silver
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    70,211 miles

    $14,998

    $1,556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    91,481 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,550

    $981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    47,829 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,988

    $487 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    95,813 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,998

    $514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced in Gray
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced

    68,691 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,799

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    72,937 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,954

    $436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    95,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,800

    $538 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Silver
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    32,793 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,999

    $1,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced in Light Green
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced

    39,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,888

    $438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    100,787 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,500

    $1,631 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    20,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,000

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    28,402 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,696

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Green
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    42,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,874

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Silver
    used

    2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    97,162 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,680

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius Plug-in

4 reviews
Plug-in capability with minimal compromise
Venkatesh Natarajan,01/29/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Upsides: Although this car has minimal EV-only range (only 13 miles), this car is unique among plug-in hybrids in that it still provides a lot of storage space (almost as much as the regular Prius; just the part under the hatchback floor is smaller). 13 miles will probably not get you to work and back just on electricity, but it will still boost your overall mileage. Since the battery and the onboard charger is so weak, you're more likely to be able to plug it in to a garage outlet without having to worry about installing a bunch of new electrical circuitry. The price sounds high, but you'll get $2500 in federal tax credits for it (and might get some state credits, depending in state), making it a more palatable deal. Hybrid mode efficiency is basically as good as a regular Prius, so you get good gas mileage even if you can't plug in. Donwsides: Acceleration in EV-only mode is horrible. You can't even get the full acceleration of the regular Prius without having the gas turn on (and the regular Prius isn't exactly a burner). Yes, you're probably saying "if I cared about acceleration, I wouldn't be considering a Prius anyway." But the irritation is that it's really easy to burn gas without meaning to: just press the pedal a little too hard, and boom, the gas engine turns on. The car won't sustain regular highway speeds in EV-only mode (there seems to be circuitry that tells the car "don't go EV only if you're going faster than 62 MPH"). Overall, the plug-in Prius if you want some plug-in benefit with a minimum of compromise vs. a regular hybrid car. If your main priority is to drive on electric as much as possible, however, you'd probably want to choose something with more range and more all-electric power, such as one of the Ford Energi vehicles, or a Volt.
