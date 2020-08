Used 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in for Sale Near Me

Toyota Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California

Toyota Certified, One Owner, Clean Car Fax, Well Maintained, Freshly Detailed, Standard Equipment MECHANICAL & PERFORMANCE Hybrid Synergy Drive, Enhanced AT-PZEV 1.8L DOHC 16V VVT-i 4-Cylinder Engine 4.4 kWh Li-Ion Battery, EV/ECO/PWR Modes 15 Alloy Wheels, P195/65R15 Tires Electric Power Steering (EPS) 4-Whl Disc Brakes / Front Ind Suspension SAFETY & CONVENIENCE Star Safety System: VSC, TRAC, ABS, Elect Brake-Force Distribution, Brake Assist(BA) & Smart Stop Technology (SST) Dr & Fr Pass Advanced Airbag System Dr & Fr Pass Seat Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Airbags & Dr Knee Airbag Dr & Fr Passenger Active Headrests LATCH(Lwr Anchor & Tethers for CHildren), for Outboard Rear Seating Positions Only Eng Immob, Tire Press Mntr & Repair Sys EXTERIOR Rr Splr, Plug-in Badges/Blue Tnt Hdlghts Illum Charging Port w/Indicator Light Halogen Headlights w/Auto-Off, LED DRLs Heated Power Outside Mirrors Intermittent Rear Wiper INTERIOR Auto Climate Ctrl Sys w/Remote Climate Display Audio w/Navigation & Entune: 6.1 Touch-Screen w/Backup Cam, AM/FM/CD 6 Speakers, SXM Radio w/90-day Trial, HD Radio, Aux Jack, USB Port & Bluetooth Multi-Info Disp w/Battery & Trip Info Instant MPG, Touch Tracer Display Fabric-Trimmed Heated Front Sts w/6-Way Adj Driver's Seat & 4-Way Adj Pass Seat 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Bench Seat w/ Fold-Down Center Armrest Cruise Control Tilt/Telescopic Steering Whl w/Controls 3 Door Smart Key System Push Button Start w/ Remote Illum. Entry Power Locks & Auto Up/Down Power Windows Center Console w/Armrest and Storage 120V Charge Cable & 2 Front Pwr Outlets Optional Equipment 50 State Emissions $0.00 Carpet Floor Mats & Trunk Mat $225.00 Preferred Owner's Portfolio $0.00 Total Optional Equipment $225.00, 5D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, CVT, FWD, Winter Gray Metallic.Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.Simple Price, Simple Process.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius Plug-in with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

95 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKN3DPXF3074178

Stock: 626433A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-08-2020