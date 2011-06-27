2021 Toyota Prius Prime
What’s new
- New suite of driver aids courtesy of Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
- Base LE model now includes Android Auto
- Part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Outstanding fuel economy, with 25 miles of electric-only range
- Comfortable front seats
- Priced lower than most other plug-ins
- Slow acceleration and noisy engine
- Smaller cargo area compared to the regular Prius
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$28,200
|MPG
|55 city / 53 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Limited 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$34,000
|MPG
|55 city / 53 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
|XLE 4dr Hatchback
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$30,000
|MPG
|55 city / 53 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|121 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
2021 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,254. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $350 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $350 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,904.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 22 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,254. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $312 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $312 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,942.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 17 2021 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2021 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,454. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $288 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $288 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,166.
The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Toyota Prius Primes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Toyota Prius Prime for sale near. There are currently 119 new 2021 Prius Primes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,474 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,084 on a used or CPO 2021 Prius Prime available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Toyota Prius Primes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Prius Prime for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,680.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,770.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
