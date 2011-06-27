  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius Prime
  4. 2021 Toyota Prius Prime
2021 Toyota Prius Prime

What’s new

  • New suite of driver aids courtesy of Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
  • Base LE model now includes Android Auto
  • Part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding fuel economy, with 25 miles of electric-only range
  • Comfortable front seats
  • Priced lower than most other plug-ins
  • Slow acceleration and noisy engine
  • Smaller cargo area compared to the regular Prius
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    LE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    LE 4dr Hatchback
    1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$28,200
    MPG 55 city / 53 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
    Limited 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    Limited 4dr Hatchback
    1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$34,000
    MPG 55 city / 53 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
    XLE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
    XLE 4dr Hatchback
    1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$30,000
    MPG 55 city / 53 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower121 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all 2021 Toyota Prius Prime features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Toyota Prius Prime a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Prius Prime both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Prius Prime fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Prius Prime gets an EPA-estimated 54 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Prius Prime has 19.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Prius Prime. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime:

    • New suite of driver aids courtesy of Toyota Safety Sense 2.0
    • Base LE model now includes Android Auto
    • Part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Toyota Prius Prime reliable?

    To determine whether the Toyota Prius Prime is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Prius Prime. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Prius Prime's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Prius Prime is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Toyota Prius Prime?

    The least-expensive 2021 Toyota Prius Prime is the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,200.

    Other versions include:

    • LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,200
    • Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,000
    • XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $30,000
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Toyota Prius Prime?

    If you're interested in the Toyota Prius Prime, the next question is, which Prius Prime model is right for you? Prius Prime variants include LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Prius Prime models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime

    2021 Toyota Prius Prime Overview

    The 2021 Toyota Prius Prime is offered in the following submodels: Prius Prime Hatchback. Available styles include LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Prius Prime.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Prius Prime featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Toyota Prius Prime?

    2021 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,254. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $350 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $350 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,904.

    The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 22 2021 Toyota Prius Prime Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,254. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $312 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $312 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,942.

    The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 17 2021 Toyota Prius Prime XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,454. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $288 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $288 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,166.

    The average savings for the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2021 Toyota Prius Prime LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Toyota Prius Primes are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Toyota Prius Prime for sale near. There are currently 119 new 2021 Prius Primes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,474 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Toyota Prius Prime. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,084 on a used or CPO 2021 Prius Prime available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Toyota Prius Primes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Toyota Prius Prime for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,680.

    Find a new Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,770.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Toyota Prius Prime?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

