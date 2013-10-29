Used 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in for Sale Near Me

98 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Prius Plug-in Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 98 listings
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    158,154 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,700

    $928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced in Light Green
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced

    68,051 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,500

    $1,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    110,370 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,499

    $634 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Green
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    94,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,595

    $388 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    79,950 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,499

    $564 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced in Silver
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced

    74,396 miles
    Fair Deal

    $12,950

    $531 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    187,074 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,499

    $600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    125,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,998

    $579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced in White
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced

    129,321 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,598

    $527 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced

    61,423 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,495

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    112,146 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    104,325 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,500

    $306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced in Light Green
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced

    69,300 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,590

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced

    93,276 miles

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    90,666 miles

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    117,290 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Gray
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    116,916 miles

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

    68,326 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,598

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius Plug-in searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 98 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius Plug-in
  4. Used 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius Plug-in

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius Plug-in
Overall Consumer Rating
4.215 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (7%)
This car is a utility
mingomatic,10/29/2013
I love this car for many reasons. It just makes logical sense. It's reliable, it doesn't depreciate that much, it's safe, and no one steals this car because hybrids and electric car parts are in low demand and hard to interchange with other cars. In terms of electric features, I don't use it nearly as much as I should because I don't have a charger at home and as much as SoCal supports electric vehicles, I still don't have many use cases where I'm charging in public. I've owned a BMW in the past and I have to say, it's nowhere near as luxurious, but at the same time, I don't have to worry about it breaking down or having a costly repair.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Prius Plug-in
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Prius Plug-in info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.