Used 2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in for Sale Near Me
- 158,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,700$928 Below Market
- 68,051 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500$1,335 Below Market
- 110,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,499$634 Below Market
- 94,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,595$388 Below Market
- 79,950 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,499$564 Below Market
- 74,396 miles
$12,950$531 Below Market
- 187,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499$600 Below Market
- 125,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,998$579 Below Market
- 129,321 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,598$527 Below Market
- 61,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,495
- 112,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,495
- 104,325 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,500$306 Below Market
- 69,300 milesDelivery Available*
$14,590
- 93,276 miles
$12,998
- 90,666 miles
$11,998
- 117,290 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,599
- 116,916 miles
$11,998
- 68,326 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,598
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
mingomatic,10/29/2013
I love this car for many reasons. It just makes logical sense. It's reliable, it doesn't depreciate that much, it's safe, and no one steals this car because hybrids and electric car parts are in low demand and hard to interchange with other cars. In terms of electric features, I don't use it nearly as much as I should because I don't have a charger at home and as much as SoCal supports electric vehicles, I still don't have many use cases where I'm charging in public. I've owned a BMW in the past and I have to say, it's nowhere near as luxurious, but at the same time, I don't have to worry about it breaking down or having a costly repair.
