2006 Toyota Prius Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding mileage, ultralow emissions, generous amount of interior room, hatchback utility, reasonable price, excellent build quality.
  • Less power than other midsize sedans, real-world fuel economy doesn't live up to EPA estimates.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Toyota Prius is a full-featured midsize family car that just so happens to be the most fuel-efficient sedan on the market. The fact that it starts at about $21K makes it all the more attractive.

Vehicle overview

The Toyota Prius wasn't the first hybrid car on the market in the U.S., but with four doors, a sizable trunk and room for four, it was the first such vehicle to offer the practicality of a typical economy car along with the outstanding fuel mileage of a hybrid. The second-generation model, introduced in 2004, delivers all that and more, with an even larger interior, hatchback utility and a hybrid drivetrain that's more powerful and cleaner than the previous version.

For the uninitiated, a hybrid drivetrain typically uses a small gasoline engine in conjunction with an electric motor to provide power while keeping emissions and fuel usage to a minimum. Under full acceleration, both power sources work together to provide maximum oomph, but under lighter load conditions, such as stop-and-go traffic, the Toyota Prius alternates between the two, oftentimes running purely on battery power alone. A regenerative braking system converts energy normally lost as heat into electricity to charge the car's batteries. Although the current powertrain works in much the same way as the first-generation model, it delivers considerably more power with fewer emissions. Toyota claims that its exhaust emissions have been reduced by 30 percent over the previous model, allowing it to earn both SULEV (Super Ultra Low-Emission Vehicle) and PZEV (Partial Zero Emissions Vehicle) ratings. Although the Toyota car is rated to get combined city/highway mileage of 55 miles to the gallon by the EPA, our experience has shown that its real-world mileage is about 45 mpg.

Apart from its high-tech drivetrain, the 2006 Toyota Prius offers comfortable accommodations for four adults. It's a little smaller than most midsize sedans, but even tall passengers have enough room in the rear seats. Top-notch interior materials and a unique design give the cabin an alternative look and feel, but all the amenities you would expect are there. The Prius features an innovative automatic climate control system that runs entirely on electricity. This means the A/C will continue to cool even when the gas engine is not running, such as at a stoplight. It also features a humidity sensor and smart programming so the A/C compressor runs only when it is necessary. The benefit is that you can leave it in auto-mode year round without worry of wasting any energy. The Prius' hatchback design makes loading larger items into the cargo area a snap, and with 16.1 cubic feet of space, there's nearly as much room in the trunk as in a Camry.

The Prius hybrid is a legitimate family sedan that offers everything you would expect from a Toyota car -- like solid build quality and refinement -- and a few things you don't -- like a low base price. Add in the eye-popping mileage and long list of standard features, and it's easy to see why the 2006 Toyota Prius remains one of the most talked about cars available today.

2006 Toyota Prius models

The 2006 Toyota Prius hybrid is available as a four-door hatchback only, in one well-appointed trim level. The standard features list includes power windows, locks and mirrors; automatic climate control; a tilt steering wheel with audio and climate controls; a six-speaker CD stereo; cruise control; trip computer; and 15-inch aluminum wheels. Options like a DVD-based navigation system, Bluetooth hands-free phone technology and a nine-speaker JBL premium audio system with a six-disc CD changer are also available, along with leather seating and xenon headlights. The available Smart Key system allows you to lock/unlock the doors and start the car with the key safely in your pocket or purse. The optional voice command system permits voice control of features ranging from temperature adjustment to Bluetooth cell phone dialing.

2006 Highlights

The 2006 Toyota Prius gets a tire-pressure monitor this year, along with an optional backup camera. Exterior styling is refreshed with new headlights and taillight clusters, while the interior receives darker seat fabric and a textured instrument panel center. Leather seating with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an audio mini-jack port are newly optional.

Performance & mpg

There is only one engine and transmission combination available. The "Hybrid Synergy Drive" power plant consists of a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and two electric drive motor/generators. The gas engine produces 76 horsepower and 82 pound-feet of torque, while the electric motors generate the equivalent of 67 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Net horsepower is 110, mainly because the two power sources hit their peak at different times. Regardless, power delivery is smooth and consistent from rest all the way to top speed. The Toyota Prius features an elegantly simple continuously variable "transmission" of sorts, called a power split device. It provides the ease of a conventional automatic transmission, but there are no gears to shift, drive belts, torque converter or clutch. The motors work in concert with the gas engine, through a planetary gearset, to provide seamless power and maximum efficiency at all times. Fuel mileage is rated at 60 city and 51 highway, though real-world mileage is typically in the mid 40s.

Safety

All 2006 Toyota Prius models come standard with four-wheel antilock brakes with BrakeAssist and traction control. Electronic stability control and side-impact/side curtain airbags are optional. Government crash tests on the Toyota car resulted in a four-star (out of five) rating for everything but the driver in the frontal-impact test, which earned five stars. In IIHS testing, the Prius earned a top score of "Good" for its protection of occupants in frontal and side-impact crashes.

Driving

As you'd expect, the Toyota Prius is no speed demon (zero to 60 mph in about 10.4 seconds), but when it comes to the kind of daily driving that most drivers encounter, there's more than enough power to get around. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) takes some getting used to since it doesn't shift gears, but it does make the best use of the hybrid drivetrain's power. Cabin noise is minimal, and the suspension is comfortably soft without feeling too floaty.

Interior

Materials quality is impressive, and the overall look is upscale. The gauge cluster is positioned toward the center of the dashboard, but the display is clear and easy to see. The optional touchscreen DVD-based navigation system features a backup camera display and can be voice-operated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Prius.

5(89%)
4(9%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
259 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

179,476 miles and still going strong
ehaw,07/30/2012
LOVE my Prius! We are high mileage commuters, perfect car for the miles we drive. Purchased for $15,200 in 2009 used with mid 20k miles. Use Michelins for a better ride and gas mileage. We are getting 44-56 mpg depending on how much we run A/C (Hey it's Texas, so most of the time) Early morning when it is still cool can easily hit 52-56 since most are highway miles. Expenses occurred so far: Use a K&N engine air filter which saves on air filter expense - not that hard to clean and recharge. Oil changes at 5000k, wiper blades, and I change cabin air filter myself to save service charge. Biggest expense - replacing a part that controls the changeover between electric and gas. $500
The best decision I ever made besides my marriage
joyfulnoise,01/04/2013
Purchased in summer 2006. With just under 141,000 miles, I've loved this car every minute I've driven it. Average mix of city/hwy I get 50-55 mpg, with full highway driving 49-53 depending on length of the drive (a few hours vs. much longer distances.) regular gas. It has saved me a fortune in gas and like the 4 Toyotas I owned before it since 1981, it has been continuously reliable. In spring 2012 my hybrid battery died at @128K. I decided: Why buy a new car? There's none better on the market. Replaced the hybrid battery for $2400, now have another 100K warranty on battery. Few things have been a problem - headlights expensive, struts went at 89K, but virtually nothing else. AMAZING car.
Great Car!!!
Will,11/04/2015
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
My 2006 Toyota Prius has 85,000 miles and is still running strong. I have had no mechanical issues with this car. The Prius is very easy to maneuver in. It gets great gas mileage, it averages 45 mpg in the city. Surprisingly it is pretty spaces, there is enough room for 5 people to fit comfortable. The back seat folds flat to make extra cargo space. I have haled a lot of stuff in the back of my Prius. The technology is pretty good for a 9 year old car, it has a backup camera, hands free calling, navigation, auto climate control, smart key system and HID headlights. The only complaint I have is that the interior materials are low quality and scratch very easily.
Had rare issue but bought another Prius
Jason Anderson,01/08/2017
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I bought a one owner 06 prius from a Toyota dealer with 160,000 miles for $7,000 3 years ago. We now have 204,000 miles on it and basically only put fuel and oil changes into it. 2 years I averaged 52mpg freeway driving. This last year was 48mpg at best and this winter we had the hybrid battery fail. The dealer asked to do a diagnosis because they were sure it would be something else but they ended at the same result. They said of all Prius cars they've sold (hundreds) and serviced, they track batteries and have replaced less than 20 hybrid batteries in total. All this said we liked the 06 so much we bought a 2010 used and look forward to having it for many years. I kept the 06. Dealer battery replacement is between $2000 and $3000. I think I can replace it with a refurbished battery off ebay myself for under $1000 and the rest of the car is perfect and good for many years. Just having shoulder surgery means that has to wait a few months which is why we bought the other prius. Overall these cars are the best I've owned for layout and general use/function. The hybrid battery was a surprise and following prius history I knew it wasn't the most common issue and these cars usually can go for over 300,000 miles. To be fair, I don't know the first 160,000 miles history, and I keep the car outside even through all the cold Wisconsin winters. When we decided to buy a different car, there was no hesitation and my wife and I agreed right away we only wanted to consider another Prius. That is not how we felt with all our other vehicle purchases. Update 7-17-19 I replaced the battery with a refurbished one from Orielly's for about $1500 that had a 3yr warranty. Did it myself. I sold the car to my sister. The battery failed after only a couple of months. Orielly's stood behind it completely. The replacement was great and a few years later they have a ton more miles and really like the car. I believe they have over 260000 on it now.
See all 259 reviews of the 2006 Toyota Prius
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
48 city / 45 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Toyota Prius features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2006 Toyota Prius Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

