Used 2006 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

SAR Enterprises - Raleigh / North Carolina

With lots of room for adults in the back, plenty of cargo room, new safety features and the addition of more luxury amenities, the 2006 Toyota Prius – one of the most economical and environmentally-friendly vehicles on the planet – rolls into the new model year with more-than-stellar EPA estimates in the 60 City/51 Highway range. This space-age-styled five door Hatchback comes equipped with a 76 horsepower 1.5-liter gas/electric inline 4-cylinder Hybrid engine that never needs plugged-in, in addition to a 1 speed CVT automatic transmission. The Prius comes nicely equipped.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

46 Combined MPG ( 48 City/ 45 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDKB20U067520393

Stock: 520393

Certified Pre-Owned: No