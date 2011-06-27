  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius
  4. Used 2007 Toyota Prius
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(219)
Appraise this car

2007 Toyota Prius Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding gas mileage, low emissions, generous amount of interior room, easy to maneuver in tight spaces, excellent build quality, reasonable price.
  • Less powerful and agile than other midsize sedans, real-world fuel economy doesn't live up to EPA estimates.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Prius for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$4,900 - $7,991
Used Prius for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Toyota Prius is a full-featured midsize car that just so happens to be the most fuel-efficient car on the market. The fact that this hybrid starts at $22K makes it all the more attractive.

Vehicle overview

Few cars of the last decade have had the impact of the Toyota Prius hybrid. It wasn't the first hybrid vehicle to enter the U.S. market, and the first-generation Prius had a quiet reception here, as it was too small, too slow and too conservatively styled to get much attention outside the hard-core environmentalist community. In contrast, the current-generation Prius, introduced in 2004, has attained celebrity status. It's not just that it's roomier, more fuel-efficient and cleaner-burning than the original, although these are all good reasons to consider buying one. It's that this midsize hybrid hatchback looks like no other car on the market and thus allows its driver to make a personal and political statement. Add in the ability to drive a Prius solo in the carpool lane in California, its biggest market, and it's clear the 2007 Toyota Prius will continue to sell in brisk numbers.

The heart of the original Toyota hybrid car is a gas-electric drivetrain the company calls Hybrid Synergy Drive. In the Toyota Prius, the setup consists of a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine paired with an electric-drive motor that draws power from a nickel-metal hydride battery pack (mounted under the car's rear hatch area) -- together they make 110 hp. A second electric motor functions solely as a generator, recharging the batteries. The primary electric-drive motor can also rejuice the batteries, using energy recaptured during braking. It sounds complicated, but a simplified continuously variable transmission (CVT) deftly shuffles power between the sources, providing smooth, seamless operation from the Prius driver's point of view. The Prius' claim to fame is its ability to operate under electric power alone at low speeds, which contributes to its low fuel consumption. With a combined EPA rating of 55 mpg, this is the most fuel-efficient car on sale in the U.S. for 2007.

As technologically sophisticated as the Toyota Prius is, it's a remarkably practical car to drive on a day-to-day basis. Its interior is spacious enough to accommodate a family of four in comfort, and a tight turning radius combined with light, electric-assist steering makes it extremely easy to maneuver in crowded urban areas. The one thing the Prius doesn't offer is excitement, as its frugal drivetrain and modest handling capability make it one of the most tepid midsize cars on the road. This likely explains the introduction of the '07 Prius Touring model, which should provide slightly crisper handling along with a sportier look. If you're shopping for a Prius, you should also consider the similarly priced Honda Civic Hybrid. Its acceleration is equally pokey but it has better road manners and more mainstream styling. For those who can spend a bit more, Toyota's own Camry Hybrid offers a larger interior and all the comforts of a regular Camry. If you want to wear your green commitment on your sleeve, though, there's no better choice for a hybrid car than the 2007 Toyota Prius.

2007 Toyota Prius models

A midsize four-door hatchback, the 2007 Toyota Prius hybrid is available in two trim levels: base and Touring. The base car comes with 15-inch aluminum wheels, automatic climate control, a six-speaker CD stereo, cruise control, a trip computer and steering-wheel-mounted audio and climate controls. The Prius Touring model adds 16-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, xenon HID headlights and foglamps.

Options are grouped in packages and include leather seating, an MP3 player input jack and a nine-speaker JBL audio system with an in-dash CD changer, a DVD-based navigation system, a rear backup camera and Bluetooth wireless technology. The available Smart Key system allows you to lock/unlock the doors and start the car with the key safely in your pocket or purse. Any Prius equipped with the nav system has a voice-command system that covers everything from temperature adjustment to Bluetooth cell phone dialing.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Toyota Prius lineup gets a little racier, as Toyota adds the Prius Touring model, which has a sport-tuned suspension, 16-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, xenon headlights and a larger rear lip spoiler. The other notable change for 2007 is that the original Toyota hybrid car now comes standard with front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags.

Performance & mpg

There is only one engine and transmission combination available on the Toyota Prius. Called Hybrid Synergy Drive, the drivetrain consists of a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and two electric motors, one of which drives the front wheels and the other of which functions solely as a generator (recharging the car's battery pack). The gas engine produces 76 horsepower and 82 pound-feet of torque, while the electric-drive motor produces the equivalent of 67 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Net peak hp is 110, mainly because the two power sources hit their peak at different times. Regardless, power delivery is smooth and consistent from rest all the way to top speed. The Prius features an elegantly simple continuously variable "transmission" of sorts. Toyota calls it a "power split device." It provides the ease of a conventional automatic transmission, but there are no gears to shift, drive belts, torque converter or clutch. The electric-drive motor works in concert with the gas engine and through a planetary gearset to provide seamless power and maximum efficiency at all times. Fuel mileage is rated at 60 city and 51 highway, though real-world mileage is typically in the mid 40s.

Safety

Every 2007 Toyota Prius comes standard with antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Stability control is a package option. In NHTSA crash tests, Toyota's hybrid car earned four stars out of five for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side-impact testing, it earned five stars for front-occupant protection and four stars for the rear. In IIHS testing, the Prius earned the top rating of "Good" for its protection in frontal-offset and side-impact crashes.

Driving

As you'd expect, the Toyota Prius is no speed demon (zero to 60 mph in about 10.4 seconds), but when it comes to the kind of daily driving that most drivers encounter, there's more than enough power to get around. Driving a Prius takes some getting used to since it doesn't have a conventional transmission that shifts gears, but most owners grow to like the car's smooth power delivery. Cabin noise is minimal, and the suspension provides an acceptably smooth ride despite the car's weight-saving chassis components. Although the 2007 Toyota Prius would make a fine highway companion, the car really shines when driven in the city, where its light steering, tight turning radius and excellent visibility make it easy to park and maneuver through traffic. Additionally, the Prius often returns its best gas mileage in freeway gridlock, as it's able to spend more time in full-electric mode.

Interior

Materials quality is solid in the Toyota Prius and the overall look is upscale, an impression aided by the car's tight fit and finish. The gauge cluster is positioned toward the center of the dashboard, but the display is clear and easy to see. The optional touchscreen navigation system features a backup camera display and can be voice-operated. Although the front seats are relatively roomy, the driving position in the Prius is somewhat awkward, as the driver seat is not height-adjustable and the steering wheel does not telescope. The backseat offers ample room for adults and rear-facing infant seats, while the 14.4-cubic-foot rear hatch can accommodate a week's worth of groceries or a double stroller.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Prius.

5(75%)
4(15%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.6
219 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 219 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Driving the future
juz8up,11/22/2006
Hybrid works for me. Love the silence on stop lights and parking. Drives smooth like I am in an airplane... no need to put keys in, just push the button and drive. The satellite radio also is good in long driving to vegas for uninterupted songs unlike fm radio where it gets cut at certain areas when signal fades. I also noticed the car charges when my foot is off the gas, not necessarily when i am braking. Cool. One of the best part is the camera on the back. It comes in handy when I am backing up knowing exactly what is behind me.
Whats wrong with my brakes?
Jayr,10/07/2010
I purchased my car in May of this year as a used vehicle. I loved it until last week. I was sitting in my car, which was off, when i turned the car on it asked me to get to a level ground and take the e-brake off. I would have except I was on level ground, the e-brake was off and my car wouldn't start. My dashboard had all my brake lights on. 4 hours of assistance and towing and they told me it was my battery. Exactly one week later, I was driving down the highway, less than a mile from my exit when my car started making a beep noise, and again ALL my brake lights came on. This time my car was in motion and the brake pedal would not work, it was rock stiff as I went 60 mph on an exit ramp.
We have two 2007 Touring models
PLM,11/13/2006
After using the initial Prius Touring for one week to replace a small SUV, I bought a second one. Now we have two and like both of them. Very impressive once one gets over the macho feelings of driving an SUV or large sedan (Avalon). High tech features, quiet ride, great mpg, fine stereo, and the leather aftermarket seats installed by the dealer, all combine to make for a superb experience. As seniors (66 & 62) we think these are good travel cars, reliable and efficient. So far--wow!
I forgot how to open the gas cap
Epoch,11/22/2006
I've had this car for three weeks, I'm not a lead foot but I'm only getting around 42 mpg with mostly suburban driving and short commute. I'm not disappointed that it doesn't live up to EPA mileage estimates (I have never had a car that did) and considering that my last car got 16 mpg, it is a vast improvement. I can drive in HOV lanes in NY without additional occupants under the Clean Pass program which is a major plus. The styling is quite impressive, the car rides and handles extremely well I really love the blue tooth and navigations system. I feel like I'm making a small contribution to reduce American dependance on foreign oil which is something people should start taking seriously.
See all 219 reviews of the 2007 Toyota Prius
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
48 city / 45 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
48 city / 45 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
110 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota Prius features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Toyota Prius

Used 2007 Toyota Prius Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota Prius?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Toyota Prius trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Toyota Prius Base is priced between $7,991 and$7,991 with odometer readings between 142748 and142748 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Toyota Priuses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Toyota Prius for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2007 Priuses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 39727 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Toyota Prius.

Can't find a used 2007 Toyota Priuss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Prius for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,309.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,484.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Prius for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,232.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,076.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Toyota Prius?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Prius lease specials

Related Used 2007 Toyota Prius info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles