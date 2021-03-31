  1. Home
2022 Toyota Prius

Release Date: Summer 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $26,000 (estimated)
2022 Toyota Prius
  • Likely part of the fourth Prius generation introduced for 2016
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Toyota Prius Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/31/2021
03/31/2021
What is the Prius?

If you've never heard of the Prius, you've also never seen standup from hacky 2000s-era comedians, attended a Greenpeace rally or screamed at a coastal elite from your coal-rolling brodozer. For better or worse, the Toyota Prius is the unofficial mascot of the eco-conscious movement, as well as being the go-to pick for Uber and Lyft drivers. This small hatchback is one of the most efficient hybrids on the market, though the fuel savings come at the cost of a jittery ride, lethargic acceleration and a subpar infotainment interface. Rivals including the Honda Insight and Kia Niro are more luxurious and comfortable, and only slightly thirstier.

There are no indications that a redesigned Prius will bow in the near future, though if the Prius returns for 2022 unchanged, it will be the model's seventh model year since its last redesign. For reference, the previous Prius was on sale for six model years before being totally overhauled. So while a new Prius is likely on the horizon, we can't tell just yet if it will drop this year.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Toyota Prius is due for a redesign, but it's a little early to tell if the 2022 model will be totally overhauled. If you're currently in the market for a hybrid and don't mind compromising on performance and ride comfort in exchange for superior fuel economy, check out the 2021 Toyota Prius.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Toyota Prius.

