2016 Toyota Prius Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding fuel economy
  • notably quieter and better-riding than past iterations
  • generous cargo space
  • significantly improved driving position.
  • Less backseat legroom than before
  • offset gauges out of driver's direct line of sight
  • polarizing styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Look no further than the 2016 Toyota Prius if fuel economy is what you're after. But you'll also enjoy more sophisticated ride and handling qualities and a quieter powertrain. Going green with a Prius has never been better.

Notably, we picked the 2016 Toyota Prius as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

The fully redesigned 2016 Toyota Prius further cements the model's reputation as the most fuel-efficient hybrid car you can buy. But the company that dominates the hybrid sales market is not coasting on its success. Toyota turned its attention to refining the rest of the car, with impressive results. At the same time, Toyota produced a radically different exterior design that many of us find challenging to like, though whether Prius fans will love it or hate it remains to be seen.

The redesigned 2016 Prius has styling unlike anything else, unless you count the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai, which seems to have been the inspiration.

The essential appeal of the Prius, of course, lies in its fuel economy, and for 2016 the numbers are indeed impressive, with an EPA combined rating of 52 mpg for the standard car. But there is one hybrid that can beat it, and that machine is the new Prius Eco, a fuel-economy-oriented variant (as if the Prius needed one) that is rated at a whopping 56 mpg combined. As an added bonus, the gas engine is now noticeably quieter when it comes to life, and it sounds less strained during hard acceleration.

But there's plenty more to recommend the new Prius than just the powertrain. The previous Prius' odd upright driving position is no more, replaced by a lower, more natural orientation that makes the car feel less like a science experiment. There's more front leg- and headroom, too, although a couple inches of rear legroom have been lost. The payoff is found in the cargo bay, which grows by 14 percent. Hybrid credentials aside, the Prius has long been a smart pick due to its hatchback practicality, and for 2016 it's even more practical than before.

As for the car's underlying architecture, a lower and wider stance combines with the new double-wishbone rear suspension to improve the car's ride and handling. Bumps are now more readily absorbed, and the steering's added heft is reassuring. This new Prius is still not speedy or all that exciting to drive, but there are far fewer failings to overlook. It's a pleasant car to drive in its own right.

With these refinements, the Prius also has fewer peers than ever before. Honda has shelved its slow-selling Insight, and no other automaker is attempting a Prius rival. At this point it's a matter of size, mpg, configuration and, yes, styling. Is the 2016 Prius hatchback big enough, or do you want the extra passenger space of a midsize sedan that has a trunk? If so, the 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid or the 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid might be worth a look. If a plug-in hybrid is more to your liking, the redesigned Chevrolet Volt is pretty impressive. But for a regular hybrid, we highly recommend the 2016 Toyota Prius.

2016 Toyota Prius models

The 2016 Toyota Prius is a four-door hatchback that seats five passengers, and it comes in six trim levels: Two, Two Eco, Three, Three Touring, Four and Four Touring. The compact Prius C and larger Prius V are different models covered in separate reviews.

Standard features found on the Prius Two include 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, keyless entry (driver door only) and ignition, automatic climate control, dual 4.2-inch driver information screens, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a 6.1-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice recognition with Siri Eyes Free and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and a CD player.

The more efficient Prius Two Eco is fitted with ultralow-rolling-resistance tires, two-tone wheel covers, a lighter lithium-ion hybrid battery, a lightweight inflation kit instead of a spare tire and illuminated keyless entry on three doors. The rear wiper that comes standard on the other trims is deleted here.

Inside the Prius Three you'll find leatherette steering wheel and armrest trim, white interior accents, a wireless phone charging pad (compatible phone case not included) and the Toyota Entune premium infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, navigation, satellite radio, HD radio, real-time data (traffic, weather, fuel prices, sports, stocks) and access to apps like Pandora, iHeartRadio, OpenTable and Yelp via a paired smartphone running the Entune app.

Sleek automatic climate controls share space with Toyota's familiar touchscreen infotainment system in the 2016 Prius.

The Prius Four comes with a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic wipers, leatherette upholstery with contrasting white stitching, heated front seats, a power driver seat with adjustable lumbar, seatback storage pockets and a rear cargo cover.

Standard equipment on the Three Touring or Four Touring includes everything on the corresponding Three or Four plus 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, LED clearance lights, unique rear bumper styling and leatherette upholstery with contrasting blue seat stitching. Both also come standard with the Toyota Safety Sense package, which includes full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, a pre-collision warning system and automatic high beams.

The Prius Three and Four can be upgraded with the Advanced Technology package, which consists of a sunroof, a head-up display and the Toyota Safety Sense equipment found on Touring models.

Finally, the Prius Four and Prius Four Touring can be equipped with the Premium Convenience package, which includes JBL 10-speaker premium audio, a self-parking system and Safety Connect emergency services.

2016 Highlights

For 2016 the Toyota Prius has been fully redesigned.

Performance & mpg

As before, the new 2016 Toyota Prius is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and a pair of electric motor/generators. Their outputs are blended in a unique electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT) that feeds as much as 121 horsepower to the front wheels. Light to moderate braking transforms one of the electric motors into a generator to keep the hybrid battery topped up.

In Edmunds track testing, a 2016 Prius Three accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.8 seconds, a few tenths quicker than the outgoing model but 2.1 seconds slower than the last Camry Hybrid sedan we tested. The upside is an EPA fuel economy rating of 52 mpg combined (54 city/50 highway). Our on-road testing of a Prius Three proved that this rating can be readily matched or beaten. Those looking for ultimate frugality can turn to the new Prius Two Eco, which earns an astonishing rating of 56 mpg combined (58 city/53 highway).

Safety

Every 2016 Toyota Prius comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and a passenger seat cushion airbag. A rearview camera also comes standard.

Blind spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert comes standard on the Prius Four and Four Touring. The Toyota Safety Sense package includes full-speed adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and lane departure warning and intervention. It's standard on the Prius Three Touring and Four Touring and optional on the Three and Four.

The Safety Connect system that can be added to the Prius Four and Four Touring is subscription-based (with a one-year free trial) and includes automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator and one-touch access to roadside and emergency assistance.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Prius Three came to a halt from 60 mph in 120 feet, which is solidly average.

Driving

The 2016 Prius is just slightly quicker than before, so it's not going to win any speed contests. That's perfectly acceptable in light of its maximum-mpg mission. The new Prius powertrain is more evocative of a full-on electric vehicle than ever. Part of this is due to improved noise suppression: You don't hear the engine as much when it is running. But the system also stays in EV propulsion mode more of the time, provided you're not a leadfoot.

The all-new Prius drives better than the nameplate's reputation might lead you to believe.

On diverse real-world roads, the Prius is even easier to drive than before, with smoother-acting brakes and a bit more reassuring heft to the steering. The new double-wishbone suspension is far more adept at soaking up road imperfections and quelling body motions than before, and it's also an effective road noise filter.

Interior

The 2016 Prius has a more conventionally laid out interior than its predecessor. A traditional center console between the seats contains cupholders, a shallow storage bin (home of the wireless phone-charging pad) and an armrest. The stubby shifter with its separate Park button remains, and the speedometer and gauge array still sit high in the center of the dash. A new head-up display option can present the most crucial information directly in front of the driver.

The 2016 Toyota Prius trades the last generation's sporty wraparound cockpit for a cabin with a more spacious feel.

Materials quality feels appropriate, with interesting seat fabrics and leatherette materials showing up on lower trim levels. But the choice of pearl white as a prominent center console accent color is sure to be polarizing. And though some legacy Prius design quirks remain (as well as one or two new ones), the layout and control placement are generally easy to understand and use.

The intuitive 7-inch touchscreen upgrade responds quickly to commands. A clumsy Entune app is necessary for high-level smartphone integration, but you can do without and still have a satisfying experience via the USB or Bluetooth audio connections. Bluetooth pairing, incidentally, has been greatly simplified.

Perhaps the biggest change involves the driving position, which features a lower seat with a less upright posture and more maximum head- and legroom despite a roof line that's almost an inch lower. The view out is still clear thanks to a lower cowl and side glass. And the telescoping steering wheel now has ample range of adjustment, with simplified control buttons that have a more positive feel.

But more than 2 inches of rear legroom has been lost. The remaining space is still enough for most families, but the Prius may not be the choice it once was among taxi drivers. The payoff is increased luggage capacity, which stands at 24.6 cubic feet, a full 3 cubic feet more than the last model. The Prius Two Eco and Prius Four twins lack a spare tire, which lowers the floor and raises their luggage capacity to a cavernous 27.3 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Toyota Prius.

5(73%)
4(15%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
129 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 129 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Function over Form
Sonny,08/07/2016
Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
* Currently approaching 71k miles. Looking forward to taking it past 100k miles. 200k and 300k on odo would be amazing to encounter... * 3 years, 65k miles update: Prius has still been great. Mileage has reduced over time perhaps due to more usage on battery or different tires. I get around 45+ mpg, I think. I still feel the base trim Prius is the way to go. I think the starting price on the Prius is higher than it should - maybe about $2-3k at the very least. Toyota has not offered 0% apr for a long time, so I was fortunate to opt for it when I did. Alas, the Prius is a great tool to have around. I like the new redesign and would consider making the switch if it was a smart decision financially but with vehicles, they all depreciate and are meant to be used as Point A to Point B functions. I have reduced a star across the board since the time of ownership has really got to me, and maybe I'm ready to try something different... Eventually. * 2 years, 50k mile update: I am more attached to the Prius. I use it to do Uber and ridesharing for extra cash flow. Fuel efficiency has dropped a bit but maybe that's because of the way I drive and also the hot summer with a/c always blowing. About 48-49 mpg. I may but another base trims Prius if ever needed and still keep this for Uber. Looking out for 0% financing and better incentives along with my new business taking off alongside. Don't know why more people don't purchase a Prius over a Tesla. I truly feel it is a smarter car to have and Tesla is more of a prestige item, no offense. I think I am a Prius fan for life - and this is coming from a person who used to race sports cars at the track some years back. The Prius is no longer boring and bland, IMO. * 1 year update: Great car still. I've been getting about 45 mpg for some reason though. Maybe because I'm turning up the heater in this colder climate? Still cannot seem to find a better engineered, efficient, smart, and better built (Japanese) vehicle out there. This car is all about progress, functionality, and work - the Prius, Version One. The other Prius (Two and up) have more flash and options than needed. Would definitely buy this car again in the future. * Update - The car's low to the ground sports car feel has it's negatives... The lower front end is prone to acquire scrapes and damage, therefore I have to be extra careful when approaching dips, bumps, railroad tracks, etc. Overall, the car is more susceptible to damage due to being aerodynamically lower for the sake of efficiency and driving feel. Toyota has really put a lot of effort and engineering to make this Prius have characteristics of a sports car, but without compromising the versatility and everyday drivability of the car. It's still difficult to find such a capable car with as much r&d and experience under it's belt from so many years, and that's also why I admire it so much. If there was an option for 6 stars for this specific vehicle, I would be the first to check that. I am a very picky individual and my taste in choosing my vehicles are very unique, in my opinion. First off, I highly prefer vehicles fully manufactured in Japan. Guess what? The Prius is one of them. Most importantly, Toyota has truly made a huge leap with their redesign on the new Prius. Yes, the exterior design gets a lot of heat and negativity, but if you have the courage to look past that and focus on the essence and beauty of the vehicle, it truly is an engineering marvel. The L.E.D lights - front and back - are state of the art and look like laser lights, especially from the rear. The interior is like I've never seen before, and when I sit in, it feels so driver oriented - I'm thinking Toyota has taken ideas from their sports car - the 86. The road holding and balance is so incredibly tight and smooth. The steering has so much richness and it's very well weighted with an expensive feel. I opted for the version 3 since it seems to have the best value with its features - nav, L.E.D lights, lithium ion battery, 3 door smart entry, alloy wheels with two tone cover, Softex steering wheel, etc. The Prius is struggling to sell as of late - probably due to the low fuel prices, plus folks aren't comfortable with the polarizing looks and are taking their time to get used to the latest design which represents the future. And so I took advantage of Toyota's incentives to push these vehicles. Got a fair deal with their 0% financing along with over $3k off the purchase with no trade. I've owned nothing but sports cars in the past, and the latest Prius doesn't make me miss them whatsoever. It's packed with so much excitement if you know where to look and how to appreciate. It's only been 200 miles since my purchase, and this car is the very best one I've experienced - and trust me, I'm all about that experience.
Prius 4 Touring- good and bad
Marianne McNair,03/19/2016
Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We replaced a 8 year old Prius with a 2016 Prius 4 touring. We loved our old Prius and find some of the changes in the new a little quirky. The white console accents- really? White cupholders? i give them another week before they get stained with coffee. Our old prius was noisy, and this new one also has a lot of road noise. The roof peaks over the front seats and they feel wonderfully roomy. The back seats are a bit squishy on head room. The cargo room in the back seems bigger than in the older car. The new safety features- like blind spot monitoring and lane departure are wonderful. The car handles well and feels zippy. The range- 800 or so miles- on a tank of gas is incredible. The screens are easy to read. The navigation system displays on the main console screen, but also can show directional instructions up by the speedometer.
Best Prius so far
Bill M.,04/28/2016
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
update - May 1, 2018 - now 33, 131 miles and still super-pleased with the car. Warm weather mileage on my commute remains about 62 mpg by actual measurement. Winter drops the mileage about 5 mpg. No repairs or complaints. My favorite aspects of the car (besides the mileage) remain the terrific driver assistance features esp rear cross traffic alert and blind spot warning, great headlights, and useful dash electronics including the heads up display. Compact and easy to drive yet there is plenty of room for a baby seat and a booster seat in the back for my granddaughters. Just a wonderful car! Oct 29, 2016 - 10,600 miles on the car and I'm still delighted with it. Mileage has averaged 62 mpg -- by actual measurement, which is about 3 mph lower than the dash readout. My daily commute is 60% highway and 40% local roads but not much bumper to bumper. I always drive in ECO and drive sedately but at or above speed limit and definitely not hypermile-ing. No mechanical problems with the car. Still like the same features as in the original review - esp great headlights, comfy interior, enough power, great but touchy brakes, and esp love the rear cross traffic alert, the auto braking, and other driver tech package features. Original review: I have 2600 miles on a 2016 Prius Four. I have previously owned a 2007 Prius and currently still own a 2012 Prius, which my son now drives. Though I've been hugely satisfied with the previous generations, this 4th gen Prius is even better. The gas mileage is averaging 60-62 mpg over the 2600 miles by actual measurement (not via the electronic read-out which is about 2.5 mpg higher). I don't accelerate or brake hard but I drive at or above the speed limit. My commute is 60% highway 40% city driving. The car accelerates a little faster than the previous gen. I got both the Advanced Tech package and the deluxe equipment package. The interior is very nice though not Lexus luxury. Great JBL sound system. Power driver seat with excellent power lumbar. The nav touchscreen is large and is not washed out in bright sun light. Speedo etc is not located so much differently than previous generations and is easy to adjust to. Headlights are fantastic - super bright, automatic low/high beams plus DRL. Nice heads up display on the windshield - easily seen but not distracting and you can turn it off if you want. When using the nav, the heads up display shows turn arrows. Neat! The dynamic cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind spot warning are highly useful. The best tech feature for me is the rear cross traffic alert, which greatly eases the worry about slowly backing out of a spot with obscured side vision. It detects cars 2-3 seconds before they cross behind you, leaving plenty of warning to brake. Large color backup monitor - via nav screen. Toyota wisely moved the transmission lever back to the dash and improved and lengthened the armrest. My 2007 had the best armrest ever made and then the 2012 backslid to a center console with trans lever. The 2016 corrected the error. Cons: not many and not very bothersome. The rear legroom is a bit less but still adequate. The rear headrests fold down - much like the 2012 -- so the rear visibility is about the same. No spare - not a deal breaker - so a little more rear cargo space. The brakes are touchy. Wind and road noise are supposedly better than previous models but seem the same to me (i.e. perfectly acceptable). The driver position is a bit lower than the 2012 - visibility isn't hindered as the window sills are lower - but I have easily adjusted (while admittedly preferring the old, higher level) On balance, this is a very significant upgrade. The tech package is worth every penny. Note that the Prius Four Touring does not have a sun-roof.
Great, underappreciated car
J M Hlgrt,05/23/2016
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The car is really great. Dealers are all over the place with regards to familiarity with it, however. More upscale features such as sun roof, GPS, power seat and heated seats are indeed available in the four trim level, but those require a bit of effort (worth it) to find. That's where the quality of your dealer matters. Back to the car. The dashboard and roof are relatively low, giving you a great view of the road around you. And I really like the sunroof - it sits far enough forward and i wide enough that you really feel the presence of the sky. I had a 2007 Prius 5 which survived 251,000 and was still getting 47 mpg until we sold it. Since I posted original review my mileage on the new Prius kept getting better and better. I use ECO mode and am a pretty efficient driver, but still... It crept past 54, then 55, 56, 57, 58 and seems to be settling at 59 mpg! It's crazy! 200 miles and the tank is like 3/4 full.
See all 129 reviews of the 2016 Toyota Prius
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2016 Toyota Prius features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Toyota Prius
More About This Model

Quick Summary
An all-new version of the popular hybrid four-door hatchback, the 2016 Toyota Prius is more efficient and better-driving than ever before.

What Is It?
It used to be that the Prius was a niche vehicle, a rolling proclamation of counterculture eco-mindedness. Today the Prius is so ubiquitous that it is regarded as the default commuter choice in the minds of many consumers. With the 2016 Prius, the fourth generation of Toyota's standard-bearing nameplate, the formula remains the same. It's still a four-door hatchback with a hybridized four-cylinder engine that drives the front wheels.

There's a wider variety of trim levels on offer now. The 2016 model will be offered in six flavors: Two, Two Eco, Three, Three Touring, Four and Four Touring. "Touring" trim levels bring more equipment while the "Eco" model is even more miserly with fuel than the base version.

What's New Under the Skin?
The 2016 Toyota Prius is built on an all-new platform that will underpin several future Toyota models, including the next Corolla. The new Prius rides on the same 106.3-inch wheelbase as the outgoing model, though the new car is a hair lower and wider and a couple of inches longer.

Its new structure is stiffer, too, which — along with relocating the hybrid battery from the cargo area to under the backseat — facilitated the adoption of a new rear suspension layout. Gone is the old Prius' pedestrian twist-beam rear suspension. In its place is a double-wishbone layout, the promise of which is enhanced wheel control for improved ride and handling.

Roughly speaking, the double-wishbone arrangement added back about 100 pounds that were offset by weight-saving measures elsewhere in the 2016 Prius' construction. The end result is that curb weight hasn't changed significantly; depending on trim level, the new Prius weighs between 3,010 and 3,080 pounds (the 2015 Prius is 3,042 pounds). Though the new car is no lighter, its center of gravity was lowered by an inch, another suggestion that the new Prius will drive more keenly.

What's New Under the Hood?
A revised version of the existing 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine ekes out more efficiency and delivers 95 horsepower and 105 pound-feet of torque. Combined with the revamped electrical side of the Prius' hybrid equation, the total system output is now 121 hp. This is actually less peak power than the outgoing model, which generated 134 total system horsepower.

Despite the power deficit and similar weight, Toyota says the new car's acceleration to 60 mph (10.6 seconds) matches the old car. What gives? Essentially, the new car draws more heavily from its electrical components at low vehicle speeds than does the outgoing model. Thus, the 2016 model's low-speed thrust is juicier, and this is enough to offset its peak power shortfall in the sprint to 60 mph.

What Else Is New?
A nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery is still employed, but only in the entry-level Two version. All other 2016 Prius models receive a lighter, more capable lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery pack. The less-costly Ni-MH battery (also employed in other global regions where Li-ion disposal/recycling is trickier) allows the base version of the new Prius to ring in at exactly the same base price as the 2015 model.

One characteristic familiar to hybrid owners is curiously absent in the 2016 Prius: There are no telltale high-voltage orange electrical cables under the hood. For 2016, engineers shrunk the inverter and power electronics so significantly that these components are now integrated directly into the top of the transaxle.

In the bargain, the orange cables and their attendant copper losses were jettisoned, reducing clutter and boosting electrical efficiency. So much space was liberated up front that the traditional 12-volt battery was relocated from the cargo area to the engine compartment. The continuously variable transaxle, too, was redesigned in the interests of packaging and slashing parasitic losses.

What About Its Fuel Economy?
Official EPA fuel economy numbers are still forthcoming, but Toyota's own projections rate the new Prius at 52 mpg combined (54 city/50 highway), a 2-mpg improvement over the outgoing model. Note that the 2016 Prius' numbers were divined in adherence of the EPA's more rigorous testing guidelines that take effect for 2017 models.

Eco models are projected to achieve 56 mpg combined (58 city/53 highway), courtesy of lower-rolling-resistance tires and a slight weight reduction. While the Eco's fuel-sipping ways are impressive, the savings may not pencil out for some buyers, as at today's fuel prices it would take more than a decade for the Eco model's fuel savings to pay off its $500 purchase premium over the base 2016 Prius.

How Does It Drive?
Our drive of the 2016 Prius was limited to the boulevards and freeways in Laguna Beach, California, but this much is clear: The new Prius picks up its feet with more sophistication than the old car. The ride quality has far less busy-ness at the rear and the car steers along your intended path more faithfully than the 2015 model we drove it back to back against.

It moves off the line briskly, leaving us with no reason to doubt Toyota's acceleration claims. It also blends its regenerative and friction brakes more seamlessly, and the engine has noticeably better noise isolation. Wind noise was prominent at the A-pillars, however.

The new car's newfound adroitness simply makes it drive like a more expensive car, and it's the kind of improvement that's noticeable even in routine driving well below the ultimate limit of tire grip. It's no sports car, of course, but the changes to the rear suspension have produced a real difference you can feel by the seat of your pants every time you drive it.

What's the Interior Like?
There's no question that the exterior styling, to be charitable, has a face only Mother Toyota could love. Fortunately, the revisions to the interior will be more universally well received. The first thing you notice is the new car's lower seating position. The hip point is a significant 2.3 inches lower, so sitting in a Prius no longer feels like you're perched atop a stack of phone books. Headroom is more generous than in the old car, too. There's a telescoping wheel as standard, but its adjustment range is limited.

The outgoing car's floating center console was binned, which opens up the sense of space in the cabin. Materials are now noticeably less cheap-looking (and feeling), while the full-color central information display is much easier to read than the outgoing monochrome blue-green affair.

Cargo volume has grown appreciably to 24.6 cubic feet (27.3 cubic feet for models without a spare tire), an increase of 3.0 cubic feet over the old Prius. This comes at the price of a decrease in backseat legroom.

What Features Come Standard?
Standard equipment on the 2016 Toyota Prius includes keyless entry, full LED lighting, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth compatibility and active grille shutters. Higher trim levels are equipped with power seats, 17-inch wheels, a more capable and larger multimedia system and wireless smartphone charging (assuming you have a Qi case).

Optional equipment available in various packages includes semi-automated parking, a moonroof and a head-up display. Tech-seeking buyers should turn their attention to the Prius Three and Four, which offer adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and a collision prevention system that can detect and respond to pedestrians. These higher trim levels also have blind spot detection and rear cross-traffic alerts as standard equipment.

How Much Does It Cost?
Base prices range from $25,035-$30,835, both of which are unchanged from last year's car. Considering the tangible improvements made to the model, holding the line on pricing is a pleasant surprise.

What Competing Models Should You Also Consider?
Chevrolet Volt: All-new for 2016, it's a plug-in hybrid that has an impressive electric-only range that's easily extended by the efficient gasoline engine.

Mazda 3: Delivers top-shelf fuel economy among non-hybrids, along with sharp dynamics and a sense of style inside and out.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
When fuel economy tops your priority list, the Prius has been a traditional go-to choice, and the new car only reinforces its dominance in this regard. There's a host of new equipment available in the comprehensively upgraded cabin, yet the ride and handling improvements alone make it easily the most agreeable-driving Prius yet.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
It's still on the slow side, and there's slightly less rear passenger space than before.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2016 Toyota Prius Overview

The Used 2016 Toyota Prius is offered in the following submodels: Prius Hatchback. Available styles include Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Four Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Three Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Two Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Toyota Prius?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Toyota Prius trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Toyota Prius Two is priced between $13,795 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 2000 and80242 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Prius Three is priced between $14,342 and$18,998 with odometer readings between 36876 and130526 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Prius Four is priced between $17,500 and$18,699 with odometer readings between 48658 and70909 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Prius Four Touring is priced between $20,000 and$20,555 with odometer readings between 32688 and37820 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Prius Two Eco is priced between $15,890 and$17,477 with odometer readings between 36765 and71448 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Toyota Prius Three Touring is priced between $17,000 and$17,000 with odometer readings between 63202 and63202 miles.

