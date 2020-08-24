Used 2009 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

2,693 listings
  2009 Toyota Prius
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius

    169,160 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,890

    $1,571 Below Market
    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius Standard
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius Standard

    126,840 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,591

    $1,792 Below Market
    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius Touring
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius Touring

    156,184 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,999

    $1,670 Below Market
    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius

    189,675 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,933

    $960 Below Market
    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius Touring
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius Touring

    91,847 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,900

    $1,072 Below Market
    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius

    155,824 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,550

    $1,121 Below Market
    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius Standard
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius Standard

    55,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,922

    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius

    144,106 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,598

    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius

    101,368 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius Touring
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius Touring

    232,126 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,844

    $296 Below Market
    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius

    42,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius

    102,937 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius Touring
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius Touring

    200,038 miles

    $6,598

    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius

    120,982 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,599

    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius

    159,829 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,727

    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius Touring
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius Touring

    98,347 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,495

    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius

    89,976 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $7,999

    Details
  2009 Toyota Prius
    used

    2009 Toyota Prius

    123,657 miles

    $6,297

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius

Overall Consumer Rating
4.566 Reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (5%)
excellent car
michealb,02/23/2015
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Bought my car in 2011 with 30k miles on it. It now has 230K and the only thing I have replaced is 2 headlight bulbs. Had regular service every 5000 miles. Driven everyday for business and personal use on the interstate, up and down mountains and regularly maintained good mpg. Started off around 47mpg and still around 44mpg even after 200K miles added to the odo. I am 6ft. Interior cabin was a little small for me but other capacities made up for lack of comfort. My wife was recently in an accident and the prius held its own. Protected her in a 65mph crash. Unfortunately it was beyond repair. Will purchase another and hope it will serve as good as this one.
Report abuse
