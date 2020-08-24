Used 2009 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me
- 169,160 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$4,890$1,571 Below Market
Lundgren Honda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Massachusetts
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! This vehicle is a 1 owner Clean carfax trade in. 1.5L I4 SMPI DOHC, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Act fast, they wonâ t last! Call Lundgren Honda of Greenfield at 888-596-0344 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 409 Federal St, Greenfield, MA 01301. * The Lundgren Advantage â Experience it! Lundgren Honda of Greenfield is a Family owned and operated business since 1964. Our philosophy is to use market based pricing. We like to make sure our customers get all the information they need to make an informed buying decision. You will also receive a Coupon Book filled with over $829.00 dollars' worth of savings to our Service Department, Parts Department, and Collision Center Lundgren Honda of Greenfield Experience it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U393522585
Stock: 20163A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 126,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,591$1,792 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Toyota Prius is an impressive technological feat. It offers much better fuel economy than conventional cars and radically less environmental impact. We wouldn't have expected the pairing a small gas engine with a battery-powered motor to create a social phenomenon, but that's what the Prius has done, and it continues to be in demand. The Prius is the best-selling gas-electric hybrid in the United States and in the world. We find the Prius to be a comfortable car that's easy to like and live with. It's roomy, with adult-size back seats and lots of cargo space. It's pleasant to look at, with sleek, futuristic styling, easy to spot in a parking lot. In short, we like the Prius. The Prius is surprisingly roomy inside. Passenger volume measures 96.2 cubic feet, which puts it into midsize sedan territory. In fact, the EPA classifies it as a midsize car. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Backup Camera, Push Button Start and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U097865976
Stock: C5976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,184 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,999$1,670 Below Market
Usmani Motor Cars - Fredericksburg / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U493510705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,933$960 Below Market
Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Local Trade, Excellent service history at a Dealership, 4D Sedan, 1.5L I4 SMPI DOHC, CVT, FWD, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Bisque w/Fabric Seat Trim. 48/45 City/Highway MPG Magnetic Gray Metallic 2009 Toyota Prius 4D Sedan FWD CVT 1.5L I4 SMPI DOHC At Great Lakes Honda, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal ! We are Akron's largest Honda dealer and our used car Supercenter carries a large inventory of the area's finest pre-owned inventory. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and serviced backed with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty (except for our AS-IS budget specials).We offer free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle. We check the market daily and all of our vehicles are clearly marked with our one price/best price that saves you hundreds or thousands over the competition! This allows you to enjoy your purchase experience in a hassle free / pressure free environment. No haggling necessary! We are located off Route 8 directly off the highway via the Cuyahoga Falls Ave exit or Howe Ave exit. * Call us at 330-633-6060 or stop in today to see our incredible selection at the best prices around! We do everything we can to ensure that the prices on our website are correct. However, if some information or pricing is missing or inaccurate, it is solely unintentional. Upon discovery of such an error, we will correct it promptly. If the error is in pricing, we will not be bound to honor it. MPG Disclaimer: *Based on current EPA mileage and driving range ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPGe/MPG and driving range will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery age/condition, and other factors. *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U493474353
Stock: 80966A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 91,847 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,900$1,072 Below Market
Rountree Moore Toyota - Lake City / Florida
Hybrid! Automatic! Power Windows and Locks! The Rountree Moore Advantage! First Oil Change Free! 3-Day Exchange Guarantee! No Dealer Mark Ups! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in! The price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U797871483
Stock: C073440A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 155,824 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,550$1,121 Below Market
Seeger Toyota - Creve Coeur / Missouri
NON SMOKER DISCOUNTED BELOW MARKET VALUE. AFFORDABLE WITH STATE AND EMISSIONS PREFORMED. STOP ON BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. BUY A BETTER CAR AT A BETTER PRICE AND GET FREE STUFF.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20UX93532353
Stock: P12087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,922
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
Sterling McCall Acura Sugar Land is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2009 Toyota Prius STD only has 55,183mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Toyota Prius treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Prius STD was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2009 Toyota Prius: For space and fuel efficiency, the 2009 Toyota Prius can't be beat. The compact Prius has a design that emphasizes interior space, and thus it qualifies as a mid-size car, which Toyota claims makes it the most fuel-efficient mid-size car in America. The Touring Edition gives the Prius a sportier edge. With front side and side-curtain airbags standard across the line, the Prius is an even better value. Strengths of this model include maneuverability, interior space, low emissions, and Fuel efficiency *Prices shown do not include taxes, license or a destination handling charge. Actual vehicles/accessory costs, labor and installation of $995 is not included. Please consult your selected dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius Standard with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U897888728
Stock: 97888728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 144,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,598
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! 5-Piece Carpet/Floor Trunk Mat Set Pkg 2 Rear Bumper Applique Keyless Start Rear Spoiler Dark Gray; Fabric Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. Beautiful color combination with Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior over 728 interior making this the one to own! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U393518651
Stock: 93518651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 101,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,995
Hendrick Toyota Apex - Apex / North Carolina
PRICE DROP FROM $8,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 45 MPG Hwy/48 MPG City! Prius trim. Superb Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner. Consumer Guide Recommended Car, Hybrid, Alloy Wheels, PKG 2, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Brand new tires!EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Safety equipment includes Child Safety Locks Toyota Prius with Barcelona Red Metallic exterior and Bisque interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 76 HP at 5000 RPM*.AFFORDABLEReduced from $8,995.VEHICLE FEATURESRear Spoiler, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESPKG 2 vehicle stability control, rearview back-up camera, AM/FM stereo w/CD player, MP3 playback, auxiliary audio input, (6) speakers, Smart Key system.EXPERTS REPORTCar and Driver Editors Choice. "No car boasts a better blend of fuel and space-efficiency than the Toyota Prius." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 48 MPG City.MORE ABOUT USAt Hendrick Toyota Of Apex you will always find THE ONE THAT YOU WANT! This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U793512237
Stock: 39667A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 232,126 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,844$296 Below Market
Auto City of Virginia - Portsmouth / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U497889794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,990
Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts
***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***Low Miles, Automatic Climate Control, Backup Camera*** For sale is a Clean Autocheck History, one owner 2009 Toyota Prius. Convenience features include a rear backup camera, automatic climate control, Smart keyless entry and keyless ignition, cruise control, tilt steering wheel, power locks and windows, power heated mirrors, steering wheel audio and climate controls, LCD multi-function display, rear defrost and wiper, two 12V outlets, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. Audio has a 6- speaker AM/FM/CD system with MP3/WMA playback capability and auxiliary audio input. Safety features include ABS brakes, traction control, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, dual front and side airbags, childproof rear door locks, and child seat anchors. If you are looking for a hybrid car's superior fuel economy with room for 5 passengers, and a spacious cargo area, look no further than this Toyota Prius! This car has never been smoked in! Our entire pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Call ahead at (877)264-7843 for details or to check availability. Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U897858936
Stock: LT0993A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 102,937 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
Longo Toyota - El Monte / California
• Package #6 Includes: Leather-Trimmed Seats and Steering Wheel; Voice-Activated DVD GPS Navigation System; JBL AM/FM 6-Disc CD Changer with 9 Speakers, Aux Audio Input Miniplug, MP3/WMA Playback Capability, Capability, and Hands-Free Phone Capability via Bluetooth; Vehicle Stability Control; Backup Camera; Smart Key System; Anti-Theft System; Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror with HomeLink; High Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps; Integrated Fog Lamp. • 130 POINT INSPECTED & comes with a WARRANTY! Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience. Contact our Used Car Internet Managers via the inquiry form or give us a call! • We did a 130 point inspection and can provide you with a vehicle history report. Our 90 day/3,000 mile limited warranty covers major components of the Engine, Transmission, Front Suspension, Brakes, Air Conditioning, Power Windows/Locks, Radiator, Headlight Bulbs, Battery, Alternator, Master Cylinder for the brakes, and Much More. There is no deductible. Contact us for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U797826463
Stock: 1P05007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 200,038 miles
$6,598
Sunshine Toyota - Battle Creek / Michigan
WELL CARED FOR, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION, GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, 1.5L I4 SMPI DOHC, 2 High-Intenstity Discharge Headlamps, 4-Spoke Leather Steering Wheel, Alloy wheels, European-Tuned Suspension, Front Fog & Driving Lamps, Heated door mirrors, HomeLink, Large Rear Spoiler w/Fin, Package #3, Package #5 - Touring Edition, Package #6 - Touring Edition, Security Alarm, Smart Key System, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Touring Package, Vehicle Stability Control.Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History * 160 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 YearSunshine Toyota proudly serving communities for over 34 years of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Portage, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Coldwater, Bronson, Three Rivers, Paw Paw, Oshtemo, Plainwell, Otsego, Richland, Hastings, Delton, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Jackson, Parma, Galesburg, Augusta, Climax, Vicksburg, Schoolcraft, Comstock, Parchment, Dowling, Marshall, Gull Lake, East Leroy, Athens, Ceresco, Union City, Albion, Burr Oak, and Homer. Visit http://www.sunshinetoyota.com to view all inventory and see why Customers have voted Sunshine Toyota as a Preferred Dealership to do business with. Michigan's #1 TCUV dealer based on 2019 year end sales data from TMS Cincinnati region.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U193512489
Stock: 19449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 120,982 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,599
CarMax Oxnard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Oxnard / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U493471341
Stock: 19115162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,829 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,727
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
* Remote keyless entry * Alloy wheels * Bergstrom certified 2009 Toyota Prius FWD Magnetic Gray Metallic CVT 1.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 1.5L I4 SMPI DOHC, 15 x 6JJ Alloy Disc Wheels, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 6,716 miles below market average! 48/45 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U593521101
Stock: TS20790B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 98,347 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,495
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct is pleased to be currently offering this 2009 Toyota Prius Touring with 98,347mi. The Toyota Prius Touring is economically and environmentally smart. Toyota clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. In addition to being well-cared for, this Toyota Prius has very low mileage making it a rare find. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2009 Toyota Prius: For space and fuel efficiency, the 2009 Toyota Prius can't be beat. The compact Prius has a design that emphasizes interior space, and thus it qualifies as a mid-size car, which Toyota claims makes it the most fuel-efficient mid-size car in America. The Touring Edition gives the Prius a sportier edge. With front side and side-curtain airbags standard across the line, the Prius is an even better value. Interesting features of this model are maneuverability, interior space, low emissions, and Fuel efficiency Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20UX93533065
Stock: 93533065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 89,976 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$7,999
Black Diamond Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U097882616
Stock: 882616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,657 miles
$6,297
S&D Auto Sales - Maynard / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Prius with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
46 Combined MPG (48 City/45 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKB20U897837214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
