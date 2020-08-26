Used 2018 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me

2,693 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Prius Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,693 listings
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Four Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius Four Touring

    26,011 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,987

    $4,623 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Four Touring in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius Four Touring

    12,551 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,999

    $3,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius Two

    18,926 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,998

    $2,158 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Three Touring in Gray
    certified

    2018 Toyota Prius Three Touring

    18,153 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,488

    $2,508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius Two

    24,333 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,750

    $1,722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Two in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius Two

    36,341 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,999

    $2,444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Two in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Toyota Prius Two

    52,610 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,259

    $2,270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Four in Red
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius Four

    24,859 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,997

    $3,816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Two in Light Green
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius Two

    69,923 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,498

    $1,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Three Touring in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius Three Touring

    55,040 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,899

    $1,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Two in Light Green
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius Two

    34,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,868

    $1,517 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Two in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius Two

    40,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,822

    $1,791 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius One in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius One

    44,338 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,643

    $1,445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Three in Light Green
    certified

    2018 Toyota Prius Three

    11,624 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $22,699

    $1,608 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Four Touring in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Toyota Prius Four Touring

    14,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,000

    $2,948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Four in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Prius Four

    20,017 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,988

    $2,544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Four in Gray
    certified

    2018 Toyota Prius Four

    18,643 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $24,500

    $2,559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Prius Two in Gray
    certified

    2018 Toyota Prius Two

    16,943 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,245

    $1,305 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Prius searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,693 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Prius
  4. Used 2018 Toyota Prius

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Prius

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Prius
Overall Consumer Rating
4.719 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (11%)
I'm old this Prius 4 best i have owned ever !
Harold Campbell,05/22/2018
Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
It's not a race car but it go's plenty quick enough,we had a 2017 eco, was in a multi auto wreck not the auto's fault it was totaled can't believe no broken bones. We had replacement coverage went out and got a 2018 four. Has all the safety stuff and it works getting 54 mpg did a little better with the eco knew that was the case but wanted to upgrade to the bells and whistles very comfortable ride , i have had many auto's in my long life this is my fav.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
Prius
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota Prius info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings