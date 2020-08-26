Used 2018 Toyota Prius for Sale Near Me
- 26,011 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,987$4,623 Below Market
Morgan Automotive - Manheim / Pennsylvania
LOCAL PA 1-OWNER TRADE!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION 2018 TOYOTA PRIUS FOUR TOURING HYBRID WITH ONLY 26000 MILES!****CLEAN CARFAX!****This awesome hybrid vehicle is in excellent condition inside and out and comes with Toyota Safety Sense including pre-collision system with pedestrian detection and brake assist blind spot warning lane departure warning with steering assist dynamic radar cruise control and rear cross-traffic alert. Other great features include 17 alloy wheels heated seats 11.6-inch Bluetooth-enabled Entune touchscreen media center with Navigation backup camera and AM/FM/XM/USB/AUX radio with 10 JBL Greenedge speakers dual-zone automatic climate controls power windows locks and mirrors rear defrost and wiper and remote keyless entry with push button start technology. Has a new PA inspection fresh oil change tires and brakes are in great condition. Comes with the balance of the factory warranty with options to extend coverage for added peace of mind. Trades are welcome and financing is available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Four Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU8J3550728
Stock: 550728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,999$3,156 Below Market
California Motor Trade - Downey / California
INSTALLED OPTIONS [FE0] 50 State Federal Emissions $0 [PM] Prius Four Touring Package large display instrument panel center cluster $0 [BH] Prius Four/Four Touring Safety Plus Package $500 [CP0] Premium Convenience Package Radio: Entune Premium JBL Audio w/Navigation the Entune Multimedia Bundle 11.6-h HD multimedia display AM/FM MP3/WMA playback capability 10 JBL GreenEdge speakers in 6 locations (luding subwoofer and amplifier) auxiliary audio jack USB 2.0 port w/iPod connectivity and control advanced voice recognition hands-free phone capability phone book access and music streaming via Bluetooth wireless technology Siri Eyes Free Entune App Suite ( Destination Search iHeartRadio MovieTickets.com OpenTable Pandora Facebook Places Yelp and Slacker Radio; real-time info luding traffic weather fuel prices sports and stocks) HD Radio technology HD predictive traffic and Doppler weather overlay AM/FM cache radio SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complimentary SiriusXM All Access trial and Gracenotes album cover art $1,205 [PC0] Special Color $395 **TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** **LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOR 30 DAYS OR 1000 MILES!!! THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE! CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS!!!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN BRINGING THE BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!! ALL THE RIGHT COMPONENTS!! CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON** DON'T WAIT COME TO OUR LOT AT 7440 FIRESTONE BLVD DOWNEY CA 90241
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Four Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU4J3551911
Stock: J3551911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 18,926 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,998$2,158 Below Market
Nissan of Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
PRICED TO MOVE $4,300 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 50 MPG Hwy/54 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 18,926 Miles! Keyless Start CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. Toyota Two with CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 121 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "The seat cushion remains comfortable after long drives. The moderate side bolstering supports without squeezing.". A GREAT VALUE: This Prius is priced $4,300 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Downtown Nissan proudly serves the greater LA area. We offer many automotive products and services to our Los Angeles area customers. From quality new Nissan vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle in Los Angeles will likely find what they want at our dealership. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Two with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKBRFU7J3589307
Stock: NI589307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota Prius Three Touring18,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,488$2,508 Below Market
Toyota of Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
Get ready to go for a ride in this 2018 Toyota Prius Three Touring, which comes equipped with a push button start, a navigation system, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and digital display. This vehicle also comes with 100,000 warranty miles, and 7 warranty years and has been subjected to a rigorous, 160 -point inspection for condition and appearance. With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Rocking a timeless magnetic gray metall exterior and a black interior, this car is a great pick. View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Three Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU2J3059636
Stock: TU5556
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 24,333 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,750$1,722 Below Market
Heritage Toyota Catonsville - Catonsville / Maryland
*TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE SYSTEM*, *BLIND SPOT SENSORS*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH*, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *SPEED CONTROL*, *POWER PACKAGE*, *CARFAX ONE OWNER VEHICLE*, *BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY*, *ONE OWNER*, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS), Low tire pressure warning, Prius Two Safety Plus Package, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Classic Silver Metallic 2018 Toyota Prius Two FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 7985 miles below market average! *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Two with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKBRFU4J3592536
Stock: 3U592536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 36,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,999$2,444 Below Market
OC Chief Auto - Newport Beach / California
ONE OWNER***CLEAN TITLE/CARFAX CERTIFIED***BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS***AUXILIARY*** JUST SERVICED***CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT***FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING*** AUTO POWER WINDOWS***BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY***STEERING WHEEL AUDIO AND PHONE CONTROLS***USB/ AUX AUDIO INPUT***HANDS-FREE PHONE SYSTEM AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, CREDIT UNION MEMBERS ARE WELCOME, WE ARE A DIRECT LENDER TO MANY CREDIT UNION'S, ( WE OFFER AUTO FINANCING . FOR GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT ) TO APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE VISIT WWW.OCCHIEFAUTO.COM, HAS REMAINING OF FACTORY WARRANTY, WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY AT MINIMAL COST, CALL (949)299-1816 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON**.All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. While we try to make sure that all prices posted are accurate, all prices listed are only good for 24 hours from posting. We are not responsible for typographical and/or other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information; however, it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed, including price, are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, or advertising errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval, which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle. All vehicles listed have been safety inspected and smogged as required by law. Financing, extended warranties, and service contracts are optional and provided by third parties. All vehicles are available for an independent 3rd party inspection before purchase (at customer expense). As a courtesy, we offer multiple vehicle history reports, including Carfax, NMVTIS, and Autocheck to ensure transparency on every vehicle purchase. Vehicle history reporting companies are not affiliated with Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Two with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKBRFU6J3592540
Stock: 592540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Toyota Prius Two52,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,259$2,270 Below Market
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Certified.Blizzard Pearl 2018 Toyota Prius Two 5D Hatchback 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i FWD54/50 City/Highway MPG Toyota Combined Details: * Vehicle History * Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Battery Warranty 8 years/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original date of first use when sold as new. Fuel Cell Vehicle Warranty 8 years/100,000 mile (whichever comes first) on key fuel cell components. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program) * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * 160 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Vehicles program), 174 Point Inspection (for Toyota Certified Used Hybrids program) * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable WarrantyVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Two with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKBRFU7J3066756
Stock: C20299A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 24,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,997$3,816 Below Market
Stuckey Ford - Hollidaysburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Four with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU5J3067472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,498$1,844 Below Market
Luther Brookdale Mazda - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
***1-OWNER*** BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASSED OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!GREAT LOOKING INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR!LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== 7417 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 ==== DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 mile Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on Pre-Owned Vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for “The Works” car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. ==== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Metro Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DON’T WAIT….Call Metro Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-331-7272.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Two with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKBRFU6J3066859
Stock: M066859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 55,040 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,899$1,954 Below Market
Parks Toyota of DeLand - Deland / Florida
Sophisticated, smart, and stylish, this 2018 Toyota Prius is a meticulous collaboration between pleasantness and polish. With a Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission, this ride is an intoxicating mix of precision and charm. It is stocked with these options: Wheels: 6.5J x 15" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: two-tone wheel covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable Automatic -inc: Electronically controlled, Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (rcta), Tires: P195/65R15 AS, Tire repair kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs . Visit Deland Toyota at 1701 S Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Three Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU3J3549101
Stock: LM342092A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2020
- 34,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,868$1,517 Below Market
Andy Mohr Hyundai - Bloomington / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Two with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKBRFU5J3069848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,822$1,791 Below Market
Conklin Toyota Salina - Salina / Kansas
WAS $19,998, PRICED TO MOVE $3,300 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 53 MPG Hwy/58 MPG City! Excellent Condition. Two Eco trim. Alloy Wheels, Lane Keeping Assist, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Push-Button Start. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Backup Camera, Push-Button Start, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Lane Keeping Assist NICELY EQUIPPED: Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Remote Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Climate Control, Vehicle Anti-Theft System, Trip Computer 4 Cylinder Engine, Hybrid iPod/MP3 Input, Child Safety Locks. Bucket Seats Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety equipment includes Lane Keeping Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System VEHICLE REVIEWS: Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here Great Gas Mileage: 58 MPG City. DRIVE FOREVER POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: This vehicle includes Drive Forever limited engine and transmission protection Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Two with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKBRFU4J3596358
Stock: ST11860C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 44,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,643$1,445 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **1.8 I4 HYBRID**GAS SAVER**ROOF RACK**LIKE NEW**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera**Power Door Locks**Alloy Wheels**Power Windows** 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, CVT, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2018 Toyota Prius One FWD Hybrid Hatchback
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius One with Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKBRFU2J3061335
Stock: 28815A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota Prius Three11,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star DealerGood Deal
$22,699$1,608 Below Market
John Elway's Crown Toyota - Ontario / California
2018 Toyota Prius Three - Toyota Certified! Clean CARFAX! Eqipment: 7" Hi-Res Display Premium Audio with Navigation, Backup Camera, Qi-Compatible Wireless Smartphone Charging, Pre-Collision System, Lane Departure Alert, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, 15" Alloy Wheels. Crown Toyota typically sells between 600 and 700 new vehicles every month making it a top five Toyota dealer in the nation! We get more clean, one owner trade-in vehicles than any dealer in the Inland Empire! Most car dealers have to buy their inventory from rental car companies or auctions. The vehicles that end up at auctions are usually those that other dealers have rejected for some reason. We rarely need to go out and buy inventory for our used car department. Please stop by soon and check out our huge selection of clean, one owner cars, trucks, vans and SUV's. Many of which are Toyota Certified with low interest financing and a great warranty built in! Shop the smart way at John Elway's Crown Toyota! At John Elway's Crown Toyota we focus on what's really important - your experience. One Price, Simple, No Games.At John Elway's Crown Toyota we focus on what's really important - your experience. Our One Price, Simple, No Games philosophy takes the hassle and frustration out of buying a vehicle. We monitor the market for what each vehicle is actually selling for after all the hours of back and forth negotiation. Then we post one price - our BEST price - on every vehicle upfront, saving you time and frustration." Please contact us for further information. John Elway wants to be ''YOUR''Toyota dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Three with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU0J3066830
Stock: 2087883
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota Prius Four Touring14,715 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,000$2,948 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
One Owner, Clean CARFAX, Navigation, Leather, Heated seats, Backup Camera, Power driver's seat, Push button start, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Four Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU1J3550053
Stock: J3550053
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 20,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,988$2,544 Below Market
Bloomington Subaru - Bloomington / Minnesota
CARFAX 1-Owner. Four trim. WAS $24,488, $1,700 below NADA Retail! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, Hybrid. AND MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for 'The Works' car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US? Bloomington Acura offers competitive pricing on our New and Pre-owned vehicles. Our service and parts departments are open early, late and even on Saturdays. We also carry 40 service loaners for your convenience. OPTION PACKAGES ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Color Head-Up Display (HUD), speedometer, navigation and hybrid system indicator, Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof w/Sliding Sunshade. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com's review says 'The seat cushion remains comfortable after long drives. The moderate side bolstering supports without squeezing.'. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Four with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU9J3546445
Stock: 58308N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota Prius Four18,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$24,500$2,559 Below Market
Don Jacobs Toyota - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
*DJT FEATURING THIS CROWD-PLEASING FAVORITE!*, **CERTIFIED TOYOTA!! 7/100K WARRANTY INCLUDED*, **WARRANTY UNTIL 2027!!**, Backup Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Seats, **Toyota Reliability!**, *1 OWNER VEHICLE*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *NO ACCIDENTS*, Push Button Start, **AMAZING!**, *USB/AUX INPUT*, Bluetooth, **2 KEYS**, CHECK IT OUT TODAY!!, **PROUDLY DISPLAYED AT DON JACOBS TOYOTA!, **CALL NOW 414.281.3100!, **WE WELCOME ALL TRADE-INS!, Toyota Certified Used Hybrids Certified, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Advanced Technology Package, Color Head-Up Display (HUD), Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS), Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof w/Sliding Sunshade, Prius Four/Four Touring Safety Plus Package, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Garage Opener, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Change Assist, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Entune Premium Audio w/Navigation/App Suite, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SofTex Seat Trim, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 11 Inch Navigation and Vehicle Display, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Advanced Technology Package, Color Head-Up Display (HUD), Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS), Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof w/Sliding Sunshade, Prius Four/Four Touring Safety Plus Package. Great deals at Don Jacobs Toyota!! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. Odometer is 3983 miles below market av
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Four with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU0J3553042
Stock: P14368
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- certified
2018 Toyota Prius Two16,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,245$1,305 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
Prius Two Safety Plus Package Carpet Mat Package Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Black; Fabric Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic Prius Two Safety Plus Package Credit This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Passed rigorous 160 Point Toyota Certified Inspection and Includes the following: * 12-month/12,000 Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty * 7-Years from date of purchase up to 100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty * 1 Year Roadside Assistance * Passed rigorous 125 Multi-point Inspection * Replaced Cabin and Air Filter * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Prius Two with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKBRFU2J3594026
Stock: J3594026
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
